It all started with catching a barracuda on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia when I was six. Then grilling it on the beach over driftwood and some plants from the jungle gathered by Jarrah my Aboriginal companion. I remember the spicy aromatic smoke and the heavy taste of the barracuda. And thinking I will never eat that fish again.

But cooking over a live fire stuck with me.

In my first cookbook, Jeremiah Tower’s New American Classics

We photographed several favorite moments in front of a fire with food. Here some pheasant with the shiitakes, peppers and garlic underneath to cook and catch the juices dripping off the birds.

You don’t need a spit to enjoy a winter holiday fireplace. One of my most favorite ways to keep the cold weather at bay is to cook raclette cheese in front of a fire. Scoop up the melted cheese and to spread it on bread, toasted or not, take a shot of something very cold, here Aquavit in a block of ice, and then sooth the throat with the hot rich cheese.

That’s the raclette in the back of the photo on a board, deliciously melting and leaving the increasingly crisp and even more delicious crisp skin.

Accompanied with cornichons, olives, little potatoes in butter, and whole grain French mustard.

We used mesquite charcoal in the main kitchen of Stars because of the volume of things on the grill and the speed we needed to go through 50 pounds of fish per day.

And cabernet vine cuttings from Napa Valley to fuel the fires in the private dining room where I cooked.

At the Phelps winery about to serve the cabernet grape-juice-marinated and spit-roasted pig. With Joseph Phelps seated, his GM Bruce Neyers standing behind him.

The Phelps “wild boar” pig had been nicknamed Napoleon by the Stuyvesant Fish ranch in Carmel where we found it.

Back at Stars in San Francisco, the chopped Lamb Steak Au Poivre, as mentioned in the magazine article, cooked over mesquite charcoal.

The 17th- century inspired Minestrone as featured in the article.

The broth or consommé made from the bones of the spit-roasted pig

Stars “…a warm and richly textured…”

No matter the fire or the fuel, the source of the ingredients was always what sparked the passion for a dish. Here on the sculptor Emile Norman’s ranch high up in Big Sur, another source for our wild boar, first at Chez Panisse and then all my other restaurants.

But the birds were always my favorite, as in the private dining room at Stars with pheasant.

The fireplace in the dining room and the small kitchen on one side of it.

The Brassplate Society was for very regular bar customers who had their brass name plates at their usual bar stool. And I gave them a lunch once a year.

If not pheasant then raspberry -marinated squab with raspberry butter. Here two with watercress and one with a skewer of salt pork, livers, hearts, and mushrooms. With one of my favorite French cookbooks, the original 1808 “Manuel des amphitryons,” by Alexandre Balthazar Laurent Grimod de La Reynière, with its carving instructions for a little bird.

Grilled Squab Marinated in Berry Puree

The purpose of the berry puree is to glaze the skin for crispness and give it color, without having to overcook the bird. With the berry marinade, the skin crisps up right away, and the acid in the berries counteracts and balances the richness of the squab and gives a richness of color variation over the surface of the bird. Instead of raspberries, blackberries or blueberries can be used. The recipe was inspired by the seventeenth –century cookbook Le Cuisinier Francois, in which a recipe for raspberry vinegar is also given.

Serves 4

4 squabs, with livers and hearts

2 ½ cups fresh raspberries

½ pound butter

salt and freshly ground pepper

4 tbs olive oil

½ pound salt pork, cut into 1- by ¼-inch pieces

1 tbs chopped fresh thyme leaves

16 fresh mushrooms

2 tbs fresh lemon juice

½ cup walnut oil

3 bunches watercress, picked, washed, dried

Cut the backbones from the squabs. Flatten the birds and fold the wings under. Select 24 raspberries for garnish and puree the rest through a sieve. Divide the puree in half. Mix 1 half with the butter, salt, and pepper in a food processor and stir 2 tablespoons of the olive oil into the other half. Season the birds and cover with the raspberry-oil marinade. Let marinate for 1 hour.

Meanwhile, blanch the salt pork, rinse, and drain. Trim the squab livers. Mix the remaining olive oil and the thyme and marinate the salt pork, livers, hearts, and mushrooms in the oil for 45 minutes; then put them on skewers.

Start a charcoal fire or heat the broiler.

Grill the squabs breast side down for 5 minutes, moving them to a cooler part of the grill if they begin to brown too fast. Turn the squabs and grill cavity side down until the breast meat feels firm to the touch, about 8 minutes. Don’t overcook them; they are best still a little pink. Put them aside to rest for 5 minutes, while you grill the skewers for 5 minutes, turning them often.

Mix salt and pepper with the lemon juice and whisk in the walnut oil. Dress the watercress and put it on warm plates. Put the squabs in the center of each plate and the skewers around. Dress the whole raspberries in the sauce remaining in the bowl and scatter them around the plate. Put some of the raspberry butter on top of each bird and serve.

It was not always a pig on a spit.

Here at a Meals on Wheels benefit at New York’s Rockefeller Center I thought to push the open fire envelope (and to get the morning TV anchors attention) by using a whole tuna. A visual success that astonished, but one which gave us the nightmare of keeping it on the spit as It cooked and softened. But the pieces that fell off (not on camera) were smoky delicious.

Just as one never knew what would show up on a spit, the customers were often surprised what we skewered and grilled.

One of my favorite creations was the snail and artichoke brochette. Sometimes with Chinese Black Bean Aioli.

And in the Grill Room, Stars’ private dining, usually grilled mushrooms either wild or cultivated. Here Shiitakes.

All ending up 12 years after I sold the Stars group at a “Stars Realigned” dinner in San Francisco by chefs who had worked at Stars or eaten there and loved it.

JT’s Summer Berry Pudding

As I taught it to Emily Luchetti, Stars’ dessert chef.

I am always surprised that this dessert never became an American mainstay, as it has in England, for it is a natural, given any occasion where you have lots of berries, summer, or not. It is very easy to prepare and since it has to be done beforehand, it’s perfect for dinner parties. Can there be anyone who doesn’t like it? Use whatever mixed berries you can find.

Serves 6 to 8

1 ½ cups strawberries, hulled

1 ½ cups raspberries

1 cup red currants, stemmed

1 cup blueberries, loganberries, or ollalieberries

1 cup sugar

Pinch salt

½ cup medium sugar syrup

2 cups raspberry puree

10 + slices dense white bread, crust removed

2 cups custard (crème anglaise)

Coarsely chop the strawberries and put them and the other berries in a saucepan. Add the sugar and salt and cook over high heat until the berries are heated and just beginning to bleed their colors, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and cool.

Mix the syrup and the raspberry puree.

Line a 2-quart pudding mold or other deep bowl with cheesecloth. Dip both sides of some of the bread slices in the berry puree and arrange around the sides and bottom of the mold. Soak the remaining slices in the berry puree and layer with the berries, ending with bread to completely cover the top.

Using a plate that fits just inside the top of the mold, place it on top of the pudding. Put the mold in a pan and weight the plate. Refrigerate the pudding overnight.

To serve, unmold the pudding onto a serving platter, slice, and serve with the custard.

