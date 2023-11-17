The challenge of what to cook for the holidays, when everyone at the table has such high and emotional expectations, is how not to get stuck in the kitchen while everyone else is in the living room drinking eggnog.

Advance work is the answer, obviously, but which ones work out so well enough not to disappoint? Either cooked in advance (and taste all the better for it) or must rest “in a warm place,” or take only minutes to prepare and are so fascinating that several guests will want to help. If they are allowed in the kitchen.