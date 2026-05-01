Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

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Daniel Gremillion's avatar
Daniel Gremillion
2d

Can someone tell me where I can obtain some Sorrel? It is absent in Tennessee. I want to make that famous Trois Gros salmon with sorrel dish. I have some fat gulf oysters and will make that mignonette sauce tonight along with some fresh speckled trout filet amandine topped with fresh crabmeat. Visiting seaside or Gulfside has its benefits.

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Nanci Courtney's avatar
Nanci Courtney
2d

I wish I had known that trick for stabilize sabayon 50 years ago!!!

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