Dorothy on Substack this week asked me “where was I in the midst of truffles, trifles and frivolity” that I had been going on about recently. And how ‘does one devise a watermelon soufflé dear chef?”

Sidetracked for a moment I want to Escoffier’s masterwork cookbook Le Guide Culinaire to see what he did with soufflés.

I saw recipes for Wild Sorrel, Foie Gras, Eggplant, Jerusalem Artichokes, and Fresh Almond. Like the ones I used to crack open with Richard Olney in his South of France garden and savor the pale cream nuts with a young Sauternes.

The only thing I can get here in Merida is eggplant, and a soufflé of them is the last thing I would do after I had grilled and dredged them in the juices of cochinita pibil and lots of the wild oregano that teems around here.

So for now, the soufflés, I answered, are all about meringue. And tropical or summer fruit. Especially when you need to serve 85 a night and have no more time to cook them than 10-12 minutes as we did at Stars.

They were thought of as forward thinking then. As I do now when I read on Island Creek’s Substack “Oysters with a Pineapple Habanero Mignonette. Like a teleportation device to a different headspace.”

When I read the list of ingredients it was also about mouthspace.

4 oz fresh pineapple

1.5 tbsp finely minced shallots

1 tbsp finely minced cilantro stems

Habanero, finely minced

zest + juice of 1 lime

2 tbsp rice vinegar

12 oysters on the half shell

Broil the pineapple on a small sheet pan until lightly charred and juicy, 4–6 minutes. Let cool, then finely dice.

Mix with the remaining ingredients. Taste and adjust— more habanero for heat, more vinegar if you want a looser texture. The pineapple will continue to release juice as it sits.

Chill before serving with freshly shucked oysters.

I removed the “to taste” phrases because what else would you be doing?

When looking back at the masters and their commentators, there is danger in getting so caught up in the interpretations of their work by subsequent followers that one assumes a slavish posture.

It is a position to be feared.

In Dialogues of Ancient and Modern Music, Galileo’s father challenged the kind of thinking of those who would later refuse to look through his son’s telescope knowing it couldn’t show anything new.

“It appears to me,” he said, that it was worth standing up against those “who in proof of any assertion rely simply on the weight of authority.”

Or repetitive history like “season to taste.”

His, and his subsequently his son’s desire, was to “wish to be allowed freely to question and freely to answer [conventional shibboleths without any sort of adulation.” It is with the same inspection and open mind that I suggest looking back to the future. At these books with a new eye and expectations, avoiding the conventional scholarship that in the past has sought out only what is strange. Mace, ginger, nutmeg and clove in “every” dish (untrue). Or how to roast a crane, stuff a sparrow, or skewer a snipe.

In the 1596 The Good Huswifes Jewell, there is not a mention of French cooking or the use of a French word. Perhaps that’s because Elizabeth the First would have thought Mary Queen of Scots and her French connections and affectations were out to poison her. A Book of Cookrye of 1591 is the same plane English fare. All about how to make white gingerbread, boil a leg of mutton with lemons, and make a sirop of violets.

But by 1615 Elizabeth’s throne has been taken over by Stuarts, all of whom had caste more than a casual eye across the channel at French niceties. In A New Booke of Cookerie (J. Murrell) of that year, the first recipe calls for larding a capon (before poaching it) with lemons “in the French fashion.” English food would never be the same. Until the early 20th century when a Frenchman called Marcel Boulestin in London and on TV reminded English housewives that English food cooked simply should be a national pride, and towards the end of the century restaurants like St John created a temple (if an unpretentious one) to that food.

Grilled chicken hearts on toast a few weeks ago made our hearts sing. Let alone the devilled kidneys also sitting on toast.

I drooled over their famous marrow bones with parsley and onion salad.

It was their perfect fish that turned my mind to the sea

And why I was suddenly thinking of soused oysters. They could easily have been on the menu as well. Here is an almost four-hundred-year-old recipe for them. ‘Take out the meat of the greatest oysters. Save their liquor and put it into a saucepan with half a pint of white wine and the same quantity of white wine vinegar. Add some whole pepper and sliced ginger and simmer for a minute. Then add the oysters and let them boil one minute only. Take the oysters out and chill the poaching liquid. Then put the oysters back in the liquid and hold [refrigerated] until you need them.” Though perhaps not all year as the book allows.

Now I might add the fresh new crop ginger or even galingale and call them Oysters in White Wine Vinegar & Ginger.

Just another mignonette sauce I guess!

Mignonette Sauce

Image: NYTimes

2 finely minced peeled shallots

⅓cup red-wine or white-wine vinegar

1teaspoon coarsely ground black or white peppercorns

I would add minced Moroccan style salt preserved lemons, perhaps some fresh mint, and stay away from the Yucatecan love of Salsa Inglese (Worcestershire). Though perhaps not if with a of of butter for grilled or baked oysters too large to comfortably eat raw.

It was from one of these books that the inspiration for oyster hollandaise hit me enough to add it to almost everything, especially poached chicken. So it is not astonishing that my favorite recipe from the 1615 book is poached capon with the above soused oysters and pickled lemons. Of course, I was tempted to poach the capon (after it is boned and then stuffed with mushrooms) and pour the oyster hollandaise over it. The old recipe calls for putting some of the poaching broth in a pan with Rhenish wine, sweet herbs, mint, pickled lemons and oranges (use salt preserved ones), and then to cook some oysters in the mixture. If “you love the juice of an onion,” then add that to the oysters. I would forgo some “raisins of the sun” as offered as a variation.

Speaking of lemons.

A recent shipment of Meyer lemons from a garden in the Berkeley hills, unpacked to the music of the bittersweet good-to-be-alive feeling in Brahms’ violin Concerto in D Minor #1 played by Pinchas Zukerman that talked to me of woodcock, its liver on toast, and champagne (in no particular order), made me think.

And while thinking of toast (and toasts) it seems to me that one or two of the refrains are all about toast and butter, and a lover who spreads it for you.

Why all that made me think of picnics, I don’t know. Perhaps because there is a summer-loving photograph from “Residences –Decoration” stuck to the wall in front of me. This magazine’s cover story is called “Vivre au Bord de l’Eau,” and the cover itself shows a blindingly white terrace in August at the god-like Santorini hotel called Katikies, a 300 feet above the ocean, with its “promesse de bien-etre et de fraicheur” that defines the color “blue,” wine-dark or not.

Well, we could all do with a freshness in the air, and as for bien-etre or well-being, it speaks for itself.

And how to end a soon-to-be summer picnic.

The day before pick some small (each enough for one person) cantaloupe melons around four in the afternoon after the sun has beaten down on them all day. Then cut the tops off to make a lid, scoop out the seeds, strain them and the juices for putting back in the melon, fill the melons with at least 50 year old malmsey Madeira, put the lids on, and then put the melons down a deep well in a bucket just above the water. Leave them there overnight, and the next day, to finish off the picnic, get the melons out of the well, hand out spoons, and then all drink the melon-infused Madeira and spoon out the Madeira-infused melon flesh.

If no Madeira, then grab whatever dessert wines you have. And if not those, some green Chartreuse, white port, or Beaume de Venises.

And if alcohol is off the menu, macerate raspberries in Seville orange juice and load up the melons. And if no melons, slice some white peaches or nectarines and serve with passion fruit sabayon.

Sabayon

The secret to holding sabayon (zabaglione) to be served cold is to keep whisking it over an ice bath without stopping until it is quite cold.

Yield: 2 to 3 cups serving 4-6

6 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

Pinch salt

1 cup Champagne or white wine

1 cup Heavy Cream

Put two trays of ice in a container large enough to just hold a wide, rather shallow, stainless-steel mixing bowl. Half fill the container with water and keep this ice bath by the stove. Boil a pot of water that is large enough to hold the cooking bowl so that it sits half down into the pot.

Combine the yolks, sugar, and salt in a stainless-steel mixing bowl. Mix well and add champagne or wine.

Over barely simmering water, whisk the mixture vigorously until it is thick and pale yellow, about 10 minutes. Put the cooking bowl immediately into the ice bath and whisk vigorously again until the sabayon is cold. Keep chilled.

When you want to use the sauce, whip the cream and fold it into the sabayon.

Share

Leave a comment