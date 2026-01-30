Just after opening Stars Makati in Manila

It was time to plan Valentine’s night.

Always a difficult evening in a restaurant, with demand for a high number of tables for two that didn’t normally exist, and customer emotions running at a high level.

Perfection was expected. Including their dining companion. Something not in the restaurant’s control, but if something was unsettled with the couple, it was easiest to blame the food or the service.

But I had made a success of many Valentine nights before and was not worried.

Until the Philippine complication was explained to me. The difficulty of finding the right day for taking out one’s wife when one’s number one mistress and perhaps two lesser ones expect that day to be theirs as well.

Definitely a day for some to see red.

Not the kind when at Chinese New Year everyone gets little red envelopes stuffed with cash. My mother always received a huge box of chocolates that was heart-shaped and covered in red fuzz trying to be velvet. Perhaps the size was meant to be a diversion from my father’s Filippino inclinations. And long-stem red roses of the greenhouse variety look good only in vast and luxurious hotel suites of the old kind like the Dorcheser. Or Makati’s Peninsula.

Other reds and worthy of the day:

Page Mandarins that are a confluence between Minneola Tangelos and Clementine Mandarins. Preferable to Purple Peruvian or Red Thumb Potatoes for this evening are Magenta Watermelon Radishes.

Image: Love and Lemons

By themselves, the radishes are a bit spicy, even when sliced paper thin and treated like carpaccio. Which reminds me that perhaps the first course should be just that. Lean beef with Italian red sweet onions. But onions and garlic cannot be part of romance, unless there is an impassioned grande bouffe for both.

So perhaps shabu-shabu.

Each guest dipping the beef in shiitake-flavored broth and then feeding the other. If not too embarrassing the others in the room.

Image: Flickr

Perhaps just stick with blood oranges.

Image: Adobe Stock

Roses infused into the juice from them would take care of the rose problem and perhaps even start a trend.

Too early for tomatoes.

Image: JT

So why not beets, when organic, heirloom, small, roasted and served with cold-pressed organic canola oil?

Image: Whole Foods Market

The valentine holiday is a perfect time for discussions of aphrodisiacs. The best food and drink to prompt the mortal coil to arousal.

Salmon always works. Its oils open up the tubes. Acai is rich in anthocyanin which aids instant circulation and therefore considered one of South America’s hottest aphrodisiacs.

As far as antioxidants go, acai has 10 times the antioxidant potency of red wine, but is 10 times more boring.

Angelica or even Archangelica is sometimes called “The Holy Ghost” for its reduction of anxiety, but I think this must be what happens after drinking the extraordinarily delicious 100-proof V.E.P. Chartreuse. The aphrodisiac drink from Norman Douglas’ Venus in the Kitchen is Curacao mixed with port, garnished with lemon and nutmeg and served hot. I have tried this. For me perhaps not enough psychotropic nutmeg, or just that a perfect old vintage port after dinner is kinder to the digestion and brain.

Lily of the Valley, Asphodel of Elysium, Solomon’s Seal, Butcher’s Broom, all linked to Asparagaceae. Eat them in the English way by picking them up in one’s fingers, raising one’s mouth to the heavens and slowly sliding the asparagus stalk into one’s mouth. The olive oil, Hollandaise, or butter dripping off the end.

Obvious why it’s eating is cast as an aphrodisiac.

image: JT

But very little about without a blood orange Hollandaise them is red. So back to the subject at hand.

There are maroon carrots (too cooling of the blood), red Kuri squash (also a bit cold) and endigia endive, this time a confluence of Treviso radicchio and chioggia chicory. It would be very good if dressed in the rose-petal-blood orange juice and smothered in truffles.

Image: Everypixel.com

For dessert I would rent a big screen and the DVD of “Woman on Top.” That way, if all else fails, one could have a dessert of red chilies, because we know they work. At least they do in the film. And if they don’t, looking at either of the film stars, will.

Mix the chilies with pomegranates that you each have to slice open and suck out the juices.

Image: iStock

Or rhubarb, which I adore, and the one from Puyallup Valley in Washington. Of course, if you can say that name by dessert time, none of the above is working.

So, chill down a magnum of pink champagne, and get down to the real business of Valentine’s, starting with a drink using red Campari.

MENU FOR VALENTINE’S

Negronis straight up in chilled glasses (no orange peel)

Chilled oysters, red Ancho chili granita

Carpaccio of grass-fed beef with a julienne salad of magenta watermelon radishes dressed lightly in sesame-jasmine-canola oil

Laurent Perrier Cuvée Rosé

Poached warm wild Atlantic salmon with a red rose petal infused Hollandaise

Sicilian (very romantic) rose of Regaleali

Endigia or Treviso Salad with black truffles and fresh hazelnut oil

Stewed rhubarb with pomegranate sabayon, minced red chilies and Woman on Top

Dom Perignon rose en magnum

That should do it for two. And get someone else to cook it. And in the small hours of the morning, thirsty and needing another stimulant, I suggest this recipe from Restobiz.ca

Chili-Spiced Watermelon Rosé Granita

They say you will need 4 cups cubed seedless watermelon, 2 cups dry rosé wine,1/4 cup fresh lime juice, salt, with ancho chili powder of which I would use 1 tbs.

“Blend all of it, and then “Pour mixture into large freezer-safe container about 13×9-inch (33×23-cm) size, cover with plastic wrap, and freeze for 3 to 4 hours, stirring and scraping mixture every 30 to 45 minutes to create a fluffy, shaved ice texture.”

