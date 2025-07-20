This week I was interviewed by an old dive buddy, Richard, for a very posh magazine called Curator.

Not to “recap your career, as I’ve seen done well in other places,” but “something that you’re passionate about that may not be the central thing that people know about you. The theme of this issue is Air, Water and Land, so perhaps we could talk about diving. What, for you, makes a great dive trip, or what you’ve loved about the different places you’ve been diving.

CUBA’S JARDINES DE LA REINA

With lots of dives in Cozumel where I was living, it was time to face my greatest fears and dive with sharks that had teeth (unlike the timid Nurse sharks in Cozumel).

We headed to the Gardens of the Queen in south west Cuba and its floating hotel, the Tortuga.

My first driving with dangerous sharks. That I knew about.

We took the inflatable pangas from the hotel to the reefs.

When we got to the site, the boat was surrounded by Silky sharks waiting to be fed. “Not on you” I was assured and then told to fall backwards into the water and on top of the sharks.

That was a moment.

At the bottom the Reef sharks were waiting. I hoped for fish and not me.

A big female was waiting. She was sweet. I was terrified.

Another moment was coming up back through them to climb into the panga.

And then we were blissfully back on the boat.

Once I had made friends with the large one in this photo for a few days, by the time I was back in Cozumel I was already thinking of a seriously challenging liveaboard.

And wilder sharks.

Time for the big boy trip. On a liveaboard touring the group of islands called Revillagigedo Islands or just “Socorro.”

The trip out there, 350 miles of open ocean, was a test of my new and brilliant anti seasick medicine Bonine. The first one I ever tried that didn’t cause a lobotomy. On the 24-hour trip the seas were so rough that I strapped myself into my bunk one eye on the bathroom door, and hoped I could escape the straps in a real hurry if I had to.

To my absolute delight I was able to keep it all down.

First was San Benedicto and its manta rays which played with us for all of both the morning and afternoon dives.

Then we moved to the infamous Roca Partida and anchored Right from where this photo was taken.

Nothing on the horizon but more water and no comforting reef to back up against.

A panga took us closer. Then the young and testosterone-filled divemaster said “jump in.”

I wet my until then dry wetsuit, and did.

The swell and currents were so strong around the rock that he decided to hang a right and swim like hell our into the open. Nothing to see except several large grey shadows shadowing us on both sides.

Then in a shallow part one became less of a shadow and appeared in front of me.

I wet my wet suit again and it took off in binding speed. As did I to return to the panga and the boat.

This was my public face afterwards.

And this the reality.

The next day we were back in Benedicto with the same very friendly mantas, and at the last moment a juvenile whale shark who stayed with us for hours, long after we were all out of the water.

TURKS & CAICOS

Another trip with Tony for a new kind of diving with no current, so very different and a lot of work.

The liveaboard Aggressor

Lots of sharks waiting for me at the safety stop (15 feet under the boat) as we returned from diving.

As well as and a few relentless remoras hoping I was a shark.

BACK IN COZUMEL

And why we dive.

With my great friend and divemaster Tony who taught me to dive, and well.

Tony on the right and husband Curtis on the left.

Maria the green Moray and “Tony’s girlfriend.

Heading back to the boat.

OK that’s the diving, what about the food?

No matter how warm the water, after even 60 minutes of diving, let alone 70-90, one can get shivering cold. And ravenous. I mean shaking with anticipation at the lunch that is to appear after the first dive.

On the Cozumel dive boats Anita and Caryitos, always the same food. Tuna and salad, salsa Mexicana, guacamole, potato chips, bread rolls, and platters of the best ripe tropical fruit. While everyone fought for the mangoes, I was after the mouthwatering honey-sweet pineapple.

CUBA

But returning to the Tortuga were confront with this smiling face of its chef.

And trays of WARM FOCACCIA DROWNING AND DRIPPING IN BUTTER.

CHIPS AND NUTELLA

In Cozumel a popular lunch with the divemasters was the rolls stuffed with Nutela and potato chips. With or without banana. And immediate rush of sugar carbos, and pure pleasure.

BANANA AND POTATO CHIP SANDWICHES

An alternative was white bread stuffed with more chips, banana, and mayonnaise.

I steered clear of the heart stopping perfections, and stuck to:

A ROLL WITH GUACAMOLE AND SALSA

I felt it was healthier, and with added lime and salt, purely satisfying. Not too much chili because one had to survive the afternoon dive without fire in one’s belly.

VEGETABLES AND DIP

Jicama and carrot sticks with fresh lime juice and chili powder were my favorites. No dip.

After the afternoon dive, for many it was time for a cold beer. I tried it once and became too stoned for comfort to pack my gear and get home. When I explained that to divers, their response was “that’s the whole point.”

Stoned, they meant.

What I suggested they serve was hot soup the moment one was out of the water. Nothing more than a rich chicken or shell fish broth is necessary.

Salted and Pepper Tomatoes with Blue Cheese Dipping Sauce

This dipping sauce can be used to dress a fried-oyster poor boy sandwich or as a dressing for mixed green salads or sliced, salted and peppered tomatoes. It is also an excellent dip for vegetables.

4 ounces good-quality blue cheese, crumbled

3/4 cup mayonnaise, preferably homemade

2 tablespoons buttermilk

2 tablespoons sour cream

1 tablespoon distilled white vinegar

11/2 tablespoons organic canola oil

1 tablespoon minced flat-leaf parsley leaves

⅛ teaspoon kosher salt

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Combine all the ingredients in a medium-size mixing bowl and whisk. Blending well.

Cover and refrigerate overnight to let the flavors develop. Then season with more kosher salt and pepper if desired.

Stuffed Eggs

Serves 4-6

16 large eggs

½ cup sour cream

2 tablespoons Hellman’s mayonnaise

1 teaspoon ground cumin

pinch ground cardamom

2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, finely chopped

pinch salt

Ancho chili powder

Put the eggs in a heavy pan and cover them with cold water by one inch. Then bring to the point just before a boil, remove from the heat, cover, and let stand 10 minutes. Then run cold water over them, adding ice, until they are cool enough to peel.

Peel the eggs, cut in half lengthwise, remove and mash up the egg yolks with the sour cream, mayonnaise, cumin, cardamom, mint, and chili juices. Add half the salt, mix, and taste.

Stuff the whites with the yolk puree, and sprinkle with the chili powder (only if no second dive).

