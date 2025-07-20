Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mao Zhou's avatar
Mao Zhou
1d

You are braver than I am.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Perzen Patel's avatar
Perzen Patel
21h

A banana, chip and Nutella sandwich sounds fascinating. The banana and chip less so.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 JEREMIAH TOWER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture