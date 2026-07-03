Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

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Jeremiah Tower
4d

Have you noticed Substack often screws with the submitted text? Very annoying.

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Jeremiah Tower
4d

Yes indeed, and thank you.

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