Recently on social media I have seen quite a few posts of people traveling south of Amalfi and even Salerno to taste mozzarella right, almost, from the buffalo. I was reminded of my fabulous trip there a few years ago, on my way to a convent.

On my way to Puglia along the Cilento Coast to the fabulous hotel of the Convento di Santa Maria di Costantinopoli in Puglia, I turned off the autoroute south, direction Castellabate.

There is a lot of “belvedere” in this part of the world, but no American guidebooks that I have seen mention anything further south deom Salerno until they get to Sicily. But, believe me when I say that the bit that sticks out into the Mar Tirreno past the Gulf of Salerno, is worth the trip and a stop, to use that old Michelin dipstick.

That was obvious when I saw the kitchen of the monastery of San Lorenzo.

How the poverty-vowed Franciscans got their hands on the cash to build this not so little version of the Vatican kitchen I don’t know either.

What is clear is that they loved to eat.

The kitchen is big enough to be St. Peter’s. Perhaps those renaissance painters of Rome wouldn’t have had the stomach to paint a gory version of the crucifixion right above the butchering table. Or a gloomy version of Christ’s entombment around the twenty-foot wide and three-story high marble hood above the stoves.

After all, it’s just cooking.

Past Paestum it takes a strong stomach to get past the patrols of North African hookers of both sexes and their Sicilian protectors. And then past the odoriferously-ripe roadside farms of lactating water buffalo.

One of the main attractions of taking that route was to taste hour-old mozzarella. But the cheese stall along the road interspersed with flesh for sale and the smells of lactating buffalo, I didn’t stop.

Regrettably.

But soon pestilence gave way to palm trees and the next thing I saw was the sign telling me to turn left at the base of a seemingly endless cliff face. Up to my destination for the night in Castellabate.

First gear for the next fifteen minutes hauled the car up to a niche of a parking space so high that even the martins and swallows were flying 100 feet below.

A pair of kestrels swooped in to take a look.

I looked up to find the red railing of the little rented villa perched up where only raptors flew until the hawks left and the martins and swallows arrived en masse, doing their version of the Mille Miglia race around the villa in tight, shrieking, circles.

Obviously, they had a head for heights, but I didn’t, at least not without a cocktail. Nothing for it but a dizzying walk even higher up to the village itself, which at 800 years is one of the oldest constantly-inhabited in the world.

I found a restaurant with umbrella-covered tables outside and a view so vast that it might have been all the view in the world.

The grand terrace of the aptly-named Cantina Belvedere was to be another test of my theories. That of dining with a view never has good food.

Perched a thousand feet above this Mare Tirreno corner of the Mediterranean, the sun was setting behind and outlining Capri and Ischia a few miles away over the darkening sea. Enrobing the Amalfi Coast in the same color as the pink watermelons cut open on a table at the entrance.

Grilled lemon leaves sewn together with toothpicks and holding fresh anchovies appeared with my aperitif, followed by gnocchi with squash fava beans and nasturtium flowers, and a feast of scampi in a sauce made from their shells pounded in a mortar by a pestle.

For lunch the next day it was down the hill to Santa Maria di Castellabate and the beach at San Marco.

There, covered in thick layers of brilliantly green and cooling ivy, was the hotel L’Approdo.

I stepped onto the 100-foot long bougainvillea-covered terrace and contemplated what it would be like to spend the day on the terrace below it, three feet above the rocks and their clear waters, A waiter brought Campari and little anchovy and egg toasts wrapped in starched linen napkins.

So I did.

Late in the afternoon the concierge advised me that since I liked simplicity, I should check out his sister’s restaurant at Punta Licosa. The flattery was more than acceptable. Italians know instinctively the way to get one’s attention.

I wrote down the directions after being advised not to arrive before 1:15 because the owners would still be at their their lunch and it could take too many minutes to get a first carafe of chilled local white.

On the beach at the edge of an abandoned 300-acre Punta Licosa baronial park I found the restaurant that many would say is in the middle of nowhere. So it seemed until I entered.

Then it became the definition of somewhere, and somewhere perfect: a terrace with woven reed mats overhead letting in the perfectly-rationed sun light, the azure sea at its feet, buttercup-yellow wildflowers abounding, and a superbly-plump and tightly-aproned woman chef who blew me a kiss as I entered. After the first carafe I figured out what that the “Pelicoloso” sign at the beach meant.

Either to swim or have more wine before that road back.

RICOTTA DUMPLINGS, FAVA BEANS, NASTURTIUMS

I have tried forever to like the classic heavy potato and flour gnocchi, but have given up. These ricotta dumplings changed my mind about gnocchi, but only if they are made like this.

Makes 24 dumplings

2 cups fresh ricotta cheese

¼ cup white flour

5 egg yolks

4 tbs melted butter

nasturtium flowers, stemmed, shredded

salt, freshly-ground black pepper

Mix the ricotta, flour and yolks together. Refrigerate 1 hour.

form into little quenelle shapes with two small soupspoons dipped in hot water: mound one with the ricotta, smooth out the mound with the other hot and west spoon, and slip off the spoon. Roll the dumplings on floured greaseproof paper and store covered in the refrigerator until ready to serve (up to three hours).

Take the fava beans out of the pods and then peel off the green skins. Cook the beans in 4 quarts of boiling salted water for 5 minutes, scoop them out with a strainer, and put them in a bowl. Add the butter, a pinch of the salt, and lashings of freshly-ground black pepper.

Put the dumplings into the same pot of barely simmering water in which the beans were cooked, and simmer for 10 minutes. Lift the dumplings out of the water, and put them in warm soup plates. Spoon the savory butter from the beans over the dumplings, and then the beans around them.

Garnish with the flowers.

VARIATION: Instead of butter or the flowers, use a butter-based nasturtium sauce made out of a puree of the flowers; or one made with ½ cup cream, fresh savory, and ¼ cup chopped cooked bacon, all in which the parboiled (3 minutes) beans have been cooked for 10 minutes over low heat.

