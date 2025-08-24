A DAY IN THE LIFE OF STARS

The final part of what a day at Stars entailed.

After everything that happened (my last post) from my early morning visit to the flower market, I had my cappuccino , checked the bar was fully set up for Julia Child’s birthday, and it was finally time for the lunch service.

Lunch

I had just finished a couple of hours in the office dictating letters to the chefs Alain Ducasse and Gerard Besson (always my first lunch stop in Paris) to thank them for coming to Stars; to Jacques Pépin and Madeleine Kamman for saying Stars was their favorite restaurant in San Francisco; to Julia Child for having her birthday at Stars.

I blew up a page from a profile on James Beard in Gastronome in which he is questioned on food fads (“Chacun a son mauvais gout”) and hung it on the cooking line for all the cooks to see.

That day on the menu, which changed every day, there were three appetizers, seven salads, one soup, four sandwiches, seven grills and main courses, and six desserts for me to taste—a teaspoon each. After that I just wanted to go home. Six hours into the job, and ten to twelve more to go. After the lunch service was over and I had said hello to half the 225 guests, I sat down to my own—a salad. The fork was about to enter my mouth when I heard a desperate, “J.T.!” The evening chef, Mark Franz, had just arrived and was gesturing from the kitchen door down to the basement’s offices, wine, food storage, and sump pump.

“The drains again—backed up big time.”

There was a scream from the ladies’ toilet as something gray and uninvited came up through the floor drain. I looked into the kitchen and saw the same. If it was not stopped in a few minutes, Stars could be closed for twenty-four hours by the health department, and they were fifteen feet across the alley from our entrance. The opera started in three and a half hours, and Denise was due in twenty minutes for the third of many meetings about the light bulbs to be changed for her party.

I ran down the stairs, back into the farthest reaches of the basement. The water was an inch deep. Around the large-oil-drum-sized five-foot deep hole in the floor, now overflowing with what looked like the bottom of San Francisco Bay. Two dishwashers, two sous-chefs, and some prep crew were gawking. The faces turned to me signaled a silent but very clear “do something.” It was clear that this was something they could not be asked to do. It was a job for the one with whom the buck stopped.

I flipped off my now-soaked Italian loafers, peeled off my Hermes blazer, and jumped in. Having to not breathe underwater meant I had less than a minute to save the day. I bent over double in the confined space filled with sewage water and pulled out a cook’s towel that had been sucked into the pump. The group hauled me out, and burst out laughing. A tampon was lodged on my shoulder, and a piece of onion skin was stuck to my forehead as a third eye. They wrapped me in garbage bags so I could get home without ruining the Connolly leather in my car.

Back in Stars an hour later, pink-skinned from all the scrubbing and disinfectant, the bar-hound regulars were bowing to me. A few curtsied. For a moment I thought I was a sewage hero. It turned out that San Francisco’s most important magazine, Focus, had come out with its annual awards, including “Classics of San Francisco,” which included the Opera House, M. F. K. Fisher, Levi Strauss, and Jeremiah Tower. “Self-proclaimed monarchist who overthrew the ancient regime of Continental chefdom, ushering in a new era of endless experimentation, American regionalism, and California cuisine.” After the ribbing I needed a tetanus booster shot from a Stars doctor, alerted and bribed with a glass of champagne, plunged the needle in while suggesting we reroute the sewage away from the sump.

Afternoon

It was an early performance of the opera that night, so the first performance-going customers would show up at 5 pm. In the hour before the bar filled up with operagoers, we had the afternoon managers’ meeting to go over the details of the rest of the evening and to introduce my new transport (and to allert the mayor’s office to tell them I would use the sidewalk)

As well as our latest PR coup, my billboard around the USA of the ith Dewars scotch profile with me.

The topics other than the night’s events and its overtime costs were Halloween. No leather chaps with bare asses or nipple rings this year.

Also, the policy again that managers may not take employees home with them when they already have someone there. The ongoing and never solvable problem of staff meals; the annual January closing for cleaning; the location of the thirty-three bottles of Leroy wines back then valued at $1,000 each for Lalou Bize’s tasting in two weeks and where to store them; and the right message to the managers about the details and extravagance of my press trip. They knew already that, like James Beard, I was “born with an airline ticket in my mouth.”

Read below for the first appearance of Dominique Crenn as a new hire, the cake arriving by private jet, and the lost $90,000 Mercedes.