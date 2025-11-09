After the now legendary lunch the Santa Fe Bar & Grill crew and I served on the lawn of the Astor Mansion in Newport (R.I.) for 100 food journalists from around the U.S.A.

There were almost that many articles written about it the following week. But none nailed it as did the:

Christian Science Monitor May 18, 1983

The New California or New American Cuisine, food that tastes good and has a wonderful flavor, emphasizing

· fresh, local ingredients

· unusual flavor combinations

· carefully timed cooking

· his food never relies on sauces

· ambitious experimentation and exploration

· revolutionary concept of menu planning.

‘’One reason French restaurants are so good is that small farms supply them with the very best quality of everything,’‘ he said. ‘’Here, we have often sacrificed quality for shipping ability, but now we’re finding farms that raise goats just for milk for the cheese and small farms that will raise geese and other poultry.

‘’That’s what this new American cooking is all about - quality and fresh

Success because “Flexible, opportunistic,” and reading every historical and best contemporary cookbooks I could find.

And the power of necessity.

As a failed architect before I became a chef.

One of my most successful dishes at the Santa Fe Bar & Grill. In cooking classes across America, and in my first cookbook was not mine.

It was Richard Olney who taught it to me after I had read the French Menu Cookbook in 1970 (before I got to California). When I did and got the job as chef chef at Chez Panisse, it was my inspiration. But Simple French Food was my bible.

Which gave me the idea for its twin, the mixed fruit, both tropical and berries, ragout as a dessert.

And other cooking that prepared me for more restaurant promoting theater in front of the publioc.

All leading up to the dinner in San Francisco’s Stanford Court hotel that heralded a new age in American cooking.

It has started as a call to me from Larry Forgone (at his restaurant An American Place) with the idea and a list of chefs he wanted. I replied ‘why are they all from New York and California? We need Paul Prudhomme from the South, Bradley Ogden and Jimmy Schmidt from the Midwest and Mark Miller from the Southwest.

Then we would be American.

I was stuck with dessert (always the unenviable job at a large banquet because everyone is full and needs walk around if not leave). It had to be chocolate , but I wanted something new, something very Delmonico’s, and delicious.

Pecan Puff Pastry with Chocolate Sauce and Sabayon

I invented this dish for a 1982 dinner at San Francisco’s Clift Hotel done by a group of chefs. It was such a success that I used it again at the now legendary inaugural dinner, at the Stanford Court, of the American Institute of Wine and Food, the dinner being prepared by chefs from all over the United States. It is a superb combination of flavors and is very easy once you master puff pastry, a discipline that I have always thought was best left to other people. But if you like to roll dough, I include a recipe.

4 rectangles puff pastry 4 by 2 by ¼ inches

1 cup pecan pieces

½ cup light sugar syrup

Pinch salt

5 tablespoons Dutch-process cocoa

¾ cup water

½ cup sugar

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon whipping cream

1 ½ cups sabayon mousseline sauce

Serves 4

Heat the oven to 350°F.

Put the cold puff pastry pieces on a wet baking sheet and bake for 20 minutes. Let cool. Slice the pieces horizontally in half. Scoop any uncooked pastry from the centers. Put the pieces on a tray and reserve.

Toast the pecans on a tray in the oven for 10 minutes. Let cool. Then put them in a food processor and grind them. Add the syrup and salt and puree until smooth.

To make the chocolate sauce, mix 4 tablespoons cocoa with just enough of the water to make a smooth paste. Bring the sugar and remaining water to a boil and stir in the cocoa. Whisk until smooth and return to the saucepan. Simmer for 15 minutes, stirring in constantly. Let cool a bit. When the mixture is still warm, stir in the butter and then the cream. Keep warm.

Warm the pecan puree in a double boiler.

Spoon the chocolate sauce on warm plates. Put the bottom pieces of the pastry in the center and spoon the pecan puree onto the pastry. Put the tops on, spoon some sabayon over, and sprinkle with the remaining cocoa.

Quick Puff Pastry

¾ pound all-purpose flour

¼ pound cake flour

½ teaspoon salt

1 ¾ cups heavy cream

1-pound sweet butter, cut 1-inch cubes, chilled

Yield: 7- by 4- inch rectangle

Sift the two flours and salt together in a bowl. Quickly cut in the butter by hand. Pour in the cream and stir briefly. The dough should be coarse, and neither wet nor dry.

On a lightly floured surface, pat the dough into a 6-inch square. Roll the dough out into a 12-inch square and fold it over by thirds, using a scraper to help you, forming a 12-by 4-inch rectangle. Remove it from the board and chill for 30 minutes. Roll out and fold again, and chill for 15 minutes, doing this step three more times until the dough is smooth.

Now you’ll need to make a double or “book” turn: Roll the dough out to 14 by 8 inches; fold each 8-inch edge so they meet in the middle, then fold in half. Roll and fold the dough in this way two more times.

Wrap and refrigerate dough for 2 to 3 hours before using.

Sabayon Mousseline Sauce

The secret to holding sabayon (zabaglione) is to keep whisking it over ice without stopping until it is quite cold.

6 egg yolks

½ cup sugar

Pinch salt

1 cup Champagne or white wine

1 cup Heavy Cream

Yield: 2 to 3 cups

Put two trays of ice in a container large enough to just hold a wide, rather shallow, stainless-steel mixing bowl. Half fill the container with water and keep this ice bath by the stove. Boil a pot of water that is large enough to hold the cooking bowl so that it sits half down into the pot. Combine the yolks, sugar, and salt in a stainless-steel mixing bowl. Mix well and add the champagne or wine.

Over barely simmering water, whisk the mixture vigorously until it is thick and pale yellow, about 10 minutes. Put the cooking bowl immediately into the ice bath and whisk vigorously again until the sabayon is cold. Keep chilled. When you want to use the sauce, whip the cream and fold it into the sabayon.

Thank you for reading JEREMIAH TOWER’S OUT OF THE OVEN! Free subscribers will receive an occasional publication. Paid subscribers will receive a weekly publication, as well as menus, recipes and full access to archives. I hope you like it!

Leave a comment

Share