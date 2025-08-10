‘Tis the season for mayonnaise and stuffed eggs.

All that seafood and picnics at the beach is best enjoyed slightly chilled with lashings of various kinds of mayonnaise.

Boiling Eggs

Always called “hard cooked” or “hard boiled” these eggs should never be cooked that long, or until the yolks are hard. The fool-proof method given here tells you how to get a yolk that is firm but still creamy inside. None of that throat-sticking texture from all our childhood picnics!

1. Put the cold eggs in a heavy pan and cover them with cold water by one inch. Then bring to the point just before a boil, remove from the heat, cover, and let stand 10 minutes. Then run cold water over them, adding ice if you are in a hurry, until they are cool enough to peel. Peel them in the water to make it easier.

2. Put the eggs in boiling water, turn off the heat and let sit 10 minutes before putting them in an ice bath and peeling them.

3. Use an air fryer. Preheat an air fryer to 250 degrees F (120 degrees C). Cook eggs in the preheated air fryer for 15 minutes. Transfer eggs to a ice water bath 10 minutes. Peel in the water. This method gives you very tender cooked whites.

Mayonnaises for Eggs

Another test of a cook, Anthony Bourdain and I agreed, is a passion for real mayonnaise. The making of it demands the same proof of a real cook – patience, love of perfect ingredients, knowledge of when which ones should be used, and a respect for simplicity.

Eggs Mayonnaise

A sure way to judge the quality of any restaurant. My first test is not the food, but a glance at the restaurant’s windows. Are they clean? If not, l know that nothing will be prepared with love. But if they are, I go in and test the eggs mayonnaise. If they are perfect in taste and texture, I can relax and order more food, knowing I was in good hands and spending my money is not a waste.

Whereas flavored butters lend themselves to food processors, the closer mayonnaise gets to a machine, the less good it is. Make mayonnaise in a bowl by hand and then compare it to one made in a food processor or a blender. Each mayonnaise tastes, feels, and looks different. Mayonnaise make in a mortar and pestle is the most sublime. Silkier, smoother, lighter, and more delicate-tasting, and sit easier in the stomach. A close second is hand-whisked.

As for the choice of oils to use and, if only olive oil, match the power of the oil with the food it accompanies (on cooked artichokes, for example, a stronger oil like extra virgin from Spain or Italy is perfect, while on poached scallops it is not). Costco’s Kirkland is a choice for the strongly-flavored oil, and the strength of, for example, French Puget “Cold Extracted” oil is for mild greens and seafood. Or mix the extra virgin oil with organic, cold-pressed with very good quality peanut.

If the mayonnaise breaks while missing it, put another yolk in a clean bowl and whisk in slowly the broken first effort.

Serves: 4

4 large Room temperature egg yolks

½ teaspoons Salt

2 tablespoons Fresh lemon juice

1 to 1 ½ cups Olive oil

Put the yolks, salt, and half the lemon juice in a bowl and whisk until smooth. Whisk in the oil very slowly at first, increasing the flow at the end. If the mayonnaise gets too thick to beat, add droplets of water and continue adding oil. (The amount of oil will depend on the consistency of mayonnaise desired.) Whisk in the remaining lemon juice and taste for salt.

A little more lemon juice or even a tablespoon of warm water can correct a too thick mayo.

Herb Mayonnaise

See the photo below in the Grand Aioli.

Serves: 4-6

1 packed cup Equal proportions fresh tarragon, parsley, chervil, and basil

6 large Spinach leaves

½ cup Watercress leaves

1 recipe Mayonnaise

Stem the herbs and leaves.

Blanch the leaves for 30 seconds in boiling water. Drain, squeeze dry, and very finely chop or coarsely puree them. Mix into the mayonnaise and let sit several hours in the refrigerator, covered, for the flavors to develop.

Chinese Black Bean Mayonnaise

When soaking Chinese fermented black beans, you are faced with the same problem as you are with capers, anchovies, or salt cod: If you didn’t like the saltiness of the product, you wouldn’t be eating it in the first place. So, don’t soak out all the flavor. Yet the beans can be terrifyingly strong, and you don’t need a lot of them. More often than not, you will find this sauce is best as an accent “drizzle” sauce, for both color and taste contrasts. Poached fish with a lobster cream sauce and black bean sauce drizzled over, served with boiled fresh fava beans very lightly dressed in olive oil and seasoned, makes a meal that is an ideal balance of flavors.

Serves: 4

½ cup Fermented salted Chinese black beans

½ cup Vegetable stock or water

1 recipe Mayonnaise

Rinse and then soak the beans in the water, changing the water twice, for 2 to 3 hours, depending on your fondness for the taste and the use for the sauce.

Drain the beans, rinse under running water, and put in a food processor. Add the stock and blend to a fine puree.

Mix the bean puree into the mayonnaise.

Garlic Mayonnaise or French “Aioli”

It was Richard Olney who showed me the best way to make aioli. Later I made the red pepper version, rouille, for Julia Child in her house at Plascassier in the south of France in 1978, when a group including the English novelist Sybille Bedford, Richard Olney, and other friends gathered and Julia let me cook. Put in the fish soup, the rouille was a sensation. Yet another version of aioli can be made by adding fresh sea urchin puree – and that result is transcendental.

Here is the ultimate summer reason for garlic mayonnaise (here also herbed), the Grand Aioli.

4 cloves Garlic, peeled

3 Egg yolks

¼ cup Fresh white bread crumbs

½ teaspoon Salt

4 tablespoons Fish or chicken stock, depending on final use

2 cups Olive oil

Makes 2 ½ cups

Work the garlic, egg yolks, bread crumbs, salt, and a little stock in a mortar or food processor to a paste. When the paste is smooth, start adding the oil slowly, working it all the time. Add as much oil as it will take without breaking, then add stock to thin it to the right consistency.

Stuffed Eggs

Few dishes can claim to show all the influences in the cooking of the American continent as well as stuffed eggs! In Spanish and French New Orleans style, stuff them with smoked oysters; in Southwestern Tex-Mex and the Gulf of Mexico with Ancho chili mayonnaise, or with red and green Poblano chilies; in Italian and Portuguese New England with lobster scraps (and its liver tomalley, and any fat that lines the shell) after buying lobster for a main course at another meal; in Mediterranean African Florida with cumin, mint, salt preserved lemons, pistachios or with grilled spicy sausages, almonds and mint; and in Cuban Florida: stuffed eggs with smoked marlin and almonds.

The stuffed eggs are delicious by themselves, but served with smoked sturgeon, smoked eel, or smoked salmon and hot buttered garlic toasts, they are celestial. Stuffed with a puree of black truffles added to the mashed yolks and they need no accompaniment.

Maylie’s Deviled Eggs

Maylie’s was a restaurant in New Orleans on Poydras Street that was a must stop for me when I was on a cultural life-saving break from college in Puritan Boston.

I was there for the stuffed eggs. They were the benchmark for me, especially at 11 am when recovering from a few days of drinking and lunches at Galatoire’s.

“Maylie’s deviled eggs with rémoulade sauce is one of those mystical recipes so well remembered by patrons of the legendary establishment. They seem to be the first to drizzle their signature rémoulade sauce over deviled eggs. Maylie’s remoulade sauce recipe sets itself apart by using pickle relish as a sweet, yet still tangy ingredient.” Kit Wohl.

Poblano Chili Stuffed Eggs with Pickapeppa Mayonnaise

Serves 4-6

16 large hard-boiled eggs

2 large fresh poblano chilies

½ cup sour cream

½ cup Hellman’s mayonnaise

1 teaspoon ground cumin

Pinch ground cardamom

2 tablespoons fresh mint leaves, finely chopped

Pinch salt

6 nasturtium flowers (or other edible flowers), coarsely torn

½ cup mayonnaise

4 tablespoons Pickapeppa Sauce or more

Roast the chilies over a fire on over a gas stove until the skin is charred all over. Put them in a plastic bag just large enough to hold them, twist the top closed, and leave the chilies for 30 minutes. Take them out, cut off the top and bottom, flatten out the chilies: on the inside scrap off the ribs and seeds and on the outside scrape off the skin. Save any juices and strain.

To make the sauce, whisk the mayonnaise and Pickapeppa Sauce together in a small bowl.

Peel the eggs, and cut in half across. Remove the yolks and put them in a bowl. Cut ¼ -inch off the end of one half, or just enough to let the egg stand upright. Mash up the egg yolks with the sour cream, 2 tablespoons of the mayonnaise, cumin, cardamom, mint, and chili juices. Add half the salt, mix, and taste. Add more salt if desired.

Stuff both halves of the whites with the yolk puree, put the two halves back together, and stand them up on plates. Spoon some of the sauce over each egg. Then sprinkle each with the torn nasturtium flowers.

