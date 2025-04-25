Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mao Zhou's avatar
Mao Zhou
9h

I embrace the idea of being generous and extravagant! I don’t see the point in substituting less flavorful ingredients to fit someone’s idea of a diet. If the ingredients are the best, fresh, local ingredients they are already healthy. On your advice I own Point’s book and it’s definitely in a class by itself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
mike mckibbin's avatar
mike mckibbin
7h

Fernand Point = The chef's Chef!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 JEREMIAH TOWER
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture