The events season gripping restaurants, hotels and resorts is beginning.

Starting for me on April 5th with “Pacific Feast: A California Coastal Cookout Hosted by Jeremiah Tower” at The Pebble Beach Food & Wine.

One reason my restaurants rarely said ‘no’ to events is the reason for this latest PB one. As hosted by the Pebble Beach Company Foundation, a non-profit with the mission “to provide our county's youth with the building blocks of success. Making an impact on over 10,000 children annually.” Who could say ‘no’ to that when there is so much to be eaten and imbibed? Let alone in one of the world’s most glorious settings?

Courtesy of Carmel Retreats

My event career started at a lunch for 100 food journalists at the Astor Mansion in Newport Rhode Island in 1983. With our little and uninitiated California crew trouncing the pros of Guy Savoy’s Michelin-starred Paris kitchen. Where we learned to cook without a kitchen, outside, and on charcoal only, including the dessert. A story told in my books California Dish and Start the Fire. The event when its journalist guests coined the term “California Cuisine” in their newspapers across the U.S.A.

This we did from our Santa Fe Bar & Grill in Berkeley, but once we opened Stars in San Francisco, the demands for us traveling all over for all, increased dramatically.

Closely paced with it’s increasing fame.

Here is what some stars of Stars said recently.