The new crop garlic season in Gilroy California is about to end. So, it is time to think about one of the greatest simple dishes, garlic soup.

And memory of enjoying its simplicity many times reminds me that I have thoughts occasionally to stamp out weird food.

If you upgrade for the whole experience, and pay $5 a month or $50 a year, you will now receive two weekly publications instead of one, as well as menus, recipes, videos of me cooking, and full access to archives.

I keep reading about the return to real food by American chefs and, in many cases, am still waiting. Let’s not blame the chefs in general because, in general, it is as more the blame of their corporate bosses picking up on what at best were five-minute fads, like those that have produced world-wide ubiquitous ‘tall food,’ mixed ‘baby’ lettuces or micro greens thrown on top of everything from that isn’t dessert. Desserts in America have enough of their own problems of taste sacrificed to what very often looks like mushroom-induced architectural hallucinations. And what are we supposed to do with that fresh herb sprig delicately but firmly placed with tweezers into the main course main ingredient?

Appearance is important, but how the food tastes is triumphant.

Photo Courtesy of istock

POACHED GARLIC SOUP

Photo Courtesy of Lakesidetable.com

When I put garlic soup on the menu at Stars, nothing prepared me for its enormous success. I attribute its continued popularity to its mildness, the result of poaching the garlic until soft. For a garnish I stuffed little profiteroles with a butter made with chopped fresh sage and ancho chili butter which melts out over the surface of the soup and provides tantalizing bits of flavor as you eat the soup.

Another way to make the soup is to first start with a rich fish or chicken stock and, then, minutes before serving, to whisk in a garlic mayonnaise into the hot but not boiling stock. This gives a much richer soup, and one that can be poured over poached fish or chicken breast. The mayonnaise can be flavored with fresh fennel, ancho chili puree, pureed cooked mushrooms and, again, the list is endless.

At a lunch in the south of France at Julia Child’s house for Richard Olney, the English novelist Sybille Bedford, the ex-wife of the director of John Huston, and Simca, Julia’s partner in her books, I made what the French call “rouille” using red bell pepper puree. I mixed the mayonnaise into a rich shellfish stock and served it with dollops of the same mayonnaise with sea urchin puree instead of bell pepper. It was a sensation to be repeated.

Do not think that you will smell like a garlic factory after eating this soup. Not only is this a fast and easy crowd pleaser, but this soup is also mild, full of flavor, mysterious, and delicious. And you don’t even have to peel the garlic. Just smash a few heads of the freshest garlic you can find, and in half an hour you have a signature dish that costs almost nothing. Make it in advance. And if you are put off by making or buying profiteroles, just put a dollop of the flavored butter (or use a whipped cream with sage and ancho chili puree) on top of the soup at the table.

Here with Sage-Ancho Chili Butter Profiteroles

Serves 6

15 cloves fresh garlic, unpeeled

3 cups chicken stock

2 tablespoons ancho chili puree

5 fresh sage leaves, stemmed, finely chopped

4 tablespoons butter

½ cup cream

3 egg yolks

Salt and freshly ground pepper

6 profiteroles

Sage flowers

Put the garlic cloves and stock in a saucepan and simmer until the cloves are soft, about 30 minutes. Let cool slightly and then puree, using the fine-mesh disk of a food mill or a food processor; then press through a sieve.

While the garlic is cooking, mix the chili puree, sage and butter. Cover and leave at room temperature.

Mix the cream and egg yolks together well.

Stuff the profiteroles with the sage-ancho butter just before serving the soup.

Heat the garlic soup to boiling. Remove from the heat, let sit for 5 minutes, and stir in the egg mixture. The soup should thicken slightly. If not, return it to the heat for a minute but do not let it boil. Ladle into warm soup plates and float a profiterole in the center of each serving. Garnish with the flowers.

As always it is a question of ‘taste,’ all possible applications of the pun intended. And it should be a taste refined by self-discipline and common sense, but one, as it was said of the late Sister Parrish, “flavored by a sometimes-wicked wit and a degree of jovial irreverence.”

Putting aside for a moment the enormous fun of food that needs a bib and an outdoor setting, can’t we plead here to American chefs to do two things:

Present food that is easy and not potentially embarrassing to eat, and to have the courage to put it on a plate unadorned, uncrowned, just sitting there with a little sauce and only one flick of the chefs’ disciplined imagination for everyone’s amusement.

If the ingredients are so wonderful (we are told their ancestry) and so expensive (we do pay a lot), then leave them alone, let them speak for themselves.

That takes a great chef, one who knows the least interference by the kitchen is the true culinary art - spun sugar and some branches of confectionary being the exception. In this case we know it is not the personality of the chef we want, but perfectly executed, simple, humble food, that is only one of the elements of us being around the table with friends, not the dominating and overbearing bully at the table. As Escoffier said: Faites simple.”

Keep it simple.

Garlic & Grilled Ancho Chili Sauce

Serve 4-6

2 dried Ancho chili pods

1 ripe lime, zested and juiced

1 tbs fresh oregano leaves

2 heads garlic

2 sprigs fresh thyme

4ounces unsalted butter

½ cup extra-virgin olive oil

salt

Grill the chilies' over a charcoal, wood, or low gas flame until they puff up, or . about 3 minutes. Put them in a bowl with enough warm water to cover them.

Weight them down with a small saucer, and soak for 2 hours. Drain, saving the water. Remove and discard the stems and seeds.

Meanwhile wrap the head of garlic loosely in foil with the thyme and a tablespoon of the olive oil. Cook over low fire or under a broiler until the garlic is tender, or about 20 minutes. Remove the stem and rough outer layers of the skin and discard. Put all the cloves in a food processor arid puree the garlic with the remaining olive oil. Pass through a sieve and discard the residue.

Puree the chilies with just enough of their soaking water to make a smooth puree. Sieve. Clean out the food processor.

Put the garlic and chili purees in the processor with the lime zest and juice, oregano, butter, and a teaspoon of salt. Puree until soft and smooth. Add more salt if necessary.

Serve on top of grilled fish and shellfish.

Simplicity

Food should be beautiful, but it should look like food all the same—and taste the way it looks. I could write another fifty pages trying to define this magic word, even when we know the meaning. Do read the introductory section in Richard Olney’s 1974 Simple French Food called “Simple Food.”

Whether simple food is “classical” (a perfect beef tenderloin sauced with foie gras and black truffles), or “pure” (a game bird roasted on a spit and served with its own juices), or “rustic” (white beans cooked with pancetta and cipollini onions for example), it is always presented with the courage and the discipline to leave well enough alone, letting the ingredients dictate their own conceit and not the cook’s. Certainly the further a cooking style gets from the best that a great home cook can do, the more trouble the dish is in and the thinner the ice the cook is standing on.

Escoffier’s command, faites simple, is (rightly) much quoted, and I always explained the phrase to my cooks and chefs by quoting my early hero Curnonsky, the “elected prince of gastronomes” in the 1920s and a champion of the simple cooking of the French. He broke French cooking into the categories of “Haute Cuisine,” “French Family Cooking,” “Regional Cooking,” and “Impromptu Cooking,” and it was he who first said that real cooking “is when things taste like themselves.”

Of course, nothing is harder to do, takes more talent, or is more complex and satisfying, that the ‘simple.’

Chefs of America please question every ‘style’ change, every leap of ‘taste’ that you want to do and ask why? Question what exactly is the point of what I want to do?

And stop the stupid grill marks on food that is then cooked in the oven. What are they for? Does that perfect piece of salmon need perfect grill marks to be what it should be?

So please shut the door on roasted heads of garlic, one of the many abominations I feel responsible for after having introduced the real thing at Chez Panisse restaurant in the 1970’s. Then seen them first misunderstood, and then badly prepared. Roasted or cooked-in-the-coals garlic, a delicacy from the south of France that never was intended to be the deadly weapon it has become in the United States, should be served only with the first–crop mild and gentle garlic.

And please I beg you all, understand for once and forever which pasta shapes belong with which sauces and other foods. Some things should not be changed, and the Italians figured out a long time ago certain immutable rules about pasta.

Keep the clams away from the fettuccine and the creamed foie gras sauce off the linguine. What shapes is best for holding the sauce or accompaniments like clams.

And I get down on my imploring knees to all of you to hit the delete button every time you type the words crunchy, crispy, or tasty. In fact, any word with ‘y” should be put in storage for at least five years. Maybe a life sentence. Put the baby talk back with the babies.

So, chefs and food & beverage managers, take a quiet moment with a martini that doesn’t have chocolate in it, and listen to your inner voice. If it tells you to do exactly what you saw in a culinary magazine recently from some other chef, stop cooking. Pay attention instead to your memory of what wonderful food got you interested in the business. Then frisk it a bit with magazines and Instagram. Make a promise to yourself to reproduce the flavors and honesty of the food that turned you on in the first place.

The paying public will love you. And then so will your bosses.

Message Jeremiah Tower

Leave a comment