Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

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Daniel Gremillion's avatar
Daniel Gremillion
7h

I own them all. What a treasure. Oh to go back to the early days of Chez Panisse and Stars!

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Frances Mayes's avatar
Frances Mayes
16h

Always a pleasure. And a double one to see my photo gracing your last post. I'm flattered beyond words!!

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