My first adventures were in Australia. Grilling barracuda on one of the Happy Island beaches on the Great Barrier Reef.

In Sydney at the very posh Prunier restaurant for my mother’s birthdays, and the occasional Mexican BBQ of whole animals at a ranch in the outback to celebrate the end of the two-year drought.

Picking ripe passion fruit from the vine outside my bedroom window in the Sydney house.

All of which created my appetite to read about food. First with Escoffier’s Ma Cuisine, followed by Elizabeth David’s French Provincial Cooking, and a lot of old French classics. But one of my most treasured adventures was reading “The Auberge of the Flowering Hearth” while a new head chef at Chez Panisse in the early 1970’s.

A great book now sadly forgotten. Except by ckbk.com cookbook company, and me.

“Almost 50 years ago, Roy Andries de Groot, an aristocratic, eccentric, and profoundly blind British American food writer took a trip to France that would change the course of American cooking. The book has a moment in culinary time and place like perhaps no other, and its influence has been profound.”

That’s the books, of some of them, so what about the food.

English Channel Oysters in Calais

With 1996 Bienvenues-Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru.

And their perfect Dover Sole, almost my favorite animal to eat when whole and cooked Meunière in butter.

Back in London

Thinly sliced Italian or Spanish ham and Champagne, one of my most favorite marriages.

Unless it is champagne with perfectly fresh langoustines.

Followed by marrow bones ready for the oven.

Then my favorite part of lamb, the saddles.

With Petrus, not my favorite Bordeaux, but I have never turned it down!

Making Black Chili Paste in the Yucatan Jungle

When people ask me why I live in Mexico’s Yucatan, I say it is for the mid-morning tacos of cochinita pibil and lechon in the local markets and taquerias. And the best citrus outside of the Mediterranean. But it is also for one of the greatest local dishes I know, relleno negro, made with a mysteriously haunting burnt chili recado negro black paste called chilmole.

When I asked two women Mayan cooks about the black chili paste of the relleno negro, they told me that I had to experience the making of their black gold to love Yucatecan cooking. I have four culinary black golds in my life - fresh black truffles, cuttlefish ink for pasta and risotto, the black corn fungus called huitlacoche, and sturgeon black caviar – but this was new. Now I had had a fifth, “relleno negro,” the shiny black soup in which the turkey and a great ball of ground pork is poached. That never looks good on the plate unless you know what it is and love it.

Mayan women and I went into the jungle to make the paste, starting by incinerating dried Arbol chilies. Until they are charcoal black.

Well away from the hacienda because the smoke from burning the chilies is so toxic with volatile chili oil that anyone downwind of the smoke would end up going blind before choking to death. But when we turned off the road and into the jungle it was the Brahma bull bigger than our ancient SUV that gave me the most doubts of discretion and valor.

My first doubts had been how the women could find dry firewood to make a fire to roast the hemp sack full of arbol chilies that we had in the trunk of the car. The second was whether or not the thirty or so geese determinedly charging the car knew how many of their fattened livers I had eaten. At least they gave pause to the huge bull that took one look at the phalanx of huge birds between it and us, and decided that we were not worth the trouble.

“You don’t have to worry about snakes after we get the fire started because the chili smoke will stop anything from coming close” the women told me, pointing at my feet in flip flops and the 100 feet between the car and the site for the fire. Then the geese charged on ahead and cleared the way.

We lit a fire in the pit and put a big 4-inch-deep roasting pan filled with the dry chilies right on top of the fire. As soon as the geese, the bull, and snakes took one whiff, they all took off. The women took turns constantly stirring the chilies, staying well out of the way of the smoke. After ten minutes the chilies had turned black on the outside, and after another ten, charred all the way through. Hard to believe the resulting paste was going to be delicious.

Every few minutes the chilies would catch fire, so were doused with water, and when they were black all the way through, they were dumped into a bucket of water to stop the cooking. The chilies were soaked in salted water overnight and then washed several times to get rid of any bitter and burned flavors. Then they were ground several times through a chocolate mill, which looked like an old-fashioned meat grinder. Ground with onion, garlic, pinches of cinnamon, dried oregano, and added something the cook took out of her apron with a mutter to the gods. I didn’t ask.

The chilmole was made.

Yucatan Peninsula’s Quintana Roo: Infant Eagle Ray

I knew some fishermen on the Yucatan Peninsula’s Holbox Island (around the corner from Cancun) and dropped by to see them the moment after I was checked into my hotel. I was after fresh pompano and lobster head soup.

On the way out in a skiff, heading closed into the beach for pompano, the fishermen spotted an eagle ray. An infant.

No more than 15 inches across instead of stead of the adult 10 feet. First, he yelled in excitement and then speared it. The sight of it flapping at my feet, a cup of blood splashing over my white flip flops, had my breakfast threatening to join it in the bottom of the boat. I was horrified. Asking why he could kill such an animal, his answer was “Because it’s delicious.”

Espera y verás. Wait and see.”

He gutted it, flayed it open, and hung it on a clothesline to dry in the sun for a couple of hours, and then cooked it on a very slow fire for 10 minutes on each side. Much to my dismay for the future of eagle rays, it was one of the best things out of the ocean I have ever tasted.

Except for the World’s Most Delicious and Expensive Fish