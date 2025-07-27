One of them was when a group of American business leaders got together at the beginning of the First World War to figure out how to make money from it.

They assembled at Yama Farms Inn.

A resort that flourished on the outskirts of Napanoch, New York, during the early decades of the 20th century.

Henry S. Firestone, Henry Ford, Tom Edison, the inn’s owner Frank Seaman, George Eastman of Kodak, and John Burroughs, the eldest of the group.

John Burroughs was considered the Grand Old Man of Nature after Thoreau (for whom he held a rather jaundiced view) at a time when the American romance with the idea of nature and the American conservation movement was seeded.

Interesting then that he was wearing a floor-length animal-pelt coat and having dinner with the most severe of the capitalist scorchers of the resources and workers of the U.S.A. But those judgments came later. At the time, being covered in wild-animal fur, not paying taxes, and making the most money out of others at metaphorical (at best) pistol point, were considered highly moral and a scorecard of Christian worthiness by the wealthiest capitalist self-appointed baronetcies of the land.

Each was given a menu titled: “For this Evening Only. DINNER A LA CARTE.” Prices were included at a rate to either honor or make fun of the wealth gathered at the table, or perhaps to celebrate the even newer wealth they were sure to make out of the European trench war. It wasn’t clear which. So at least one zero was added to the usual rates before the waiter in American fashion immediately put on the table “Salted Almonds, $250” and “Black Muck Celery, $325.”

Then progressed with:

Fresh Caviar on Ice $750

Cotuit Oysters $600

Little Neck clams 500

Terrapin Maryland $3000

Fresh Mushrooms under glass $1250

Roast Yama Farms Suckling Pig $800

Alligator Pear Salad $750

Yama Farms Cream Cheese, with chives $100

Baked Alaska $1250

Special brew $320

Champagnes $7500

Who would not be happy with the caviar, terrapin, and champagnes, and everyone (including the rail-thin, tight-lipped, and abstemious Ford) piled in and polished off the lot?

Not recorded is who paid.

Somewhere in Flanders, June 18th, 1915

A friend of my grandfather was an interpreter for the French army on loan to 50th Northumberland H.Q. This dinner was in their mess to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Waterloo. Any meal at the front was an exercise in wartime ingenuity and devotion of the lower ranks for their officers. One of my favorite authors, Axel Munthe (see The Story of Axel Munthe, Capri and San Michele) working nearby with the British Red Cross, was a guest.

The Petite Marmite à la Thermit

Saumon de Tin A & Q Sauce

Epaule d’Agneau Wellington, N.Z

Terrine of foie gras aux truffles

Salade Verte

Macédoine de Fruits à la Quatre Bras

The soup was made from beef-broth cubes, the tinned (canned) salmon from Canada, the lamb army ration stuff. There was a can of foie gras that bought from the French commanding general and who knows where the salad of fresh lettuce came from (no one asked in what or whose fertilizer it had been grown in since we would all soon be dead anyway). The macédoine was a can of mixed fruit, but after that fresh strawberries soaked in Cognac both scrounged from somewhere dangerous.

All the usual wines starting with an amontillado, Pommery Extra Sec, Chateau Steenworde Claret, Graham’s Five Crowns Port, Bisquit Dubouche Grande Champagne Cognac, Brandy, and a Waterloo Cup.

Christian Dior & the Liberman’s, New York, 1956

The night that Alex and Tatiana Liberman invited the famous couturier Christian Dior to dinner in New York was incredibly hot. No one had any heart for eating anything other than jellied turtle consommé, but Dior, despite a heart attack in 1947, passionately polished off a dish with oysters and foie gras.

His hosts knew he would head out to Times Square after dinner and chow down on five hot dogs, but tried not to think about it. Dior by this time had just met his last companion, Jacques Benita, a Moroccan singer/dancer from the Solidor nightclub in Paris. All the ones before had quickly become just friends, putting the despairing Dior right back at the table or with fat little fingers scrambling into a box of chocolates.

But that night was not as his final night on earth. That was a year later at a Montecatini spa to trim down when he collapsed from a heart attack at the canasta table with Jacques. Some, like “Baron” Alex de Rede, said Jacques was on top. Perhaps, but I know it was fat that finally called him in after his devouring a whole foie gras the night before on the train from Paris.

Stars Hot Dog

I have never been an addict of hot dogs, ballpark or not, fourth July barbecue or not, but I did put one on the bar menu of my restaurant Stars in San Francisco. I had dreams of customers wanting a late-night dog after the symphony with a glass of champagne. The best dog at the time, and maybe still is since with a dog it is quality-dangerous to get too far from a NYC winter street corner dog stand, was Schaller & Weber on the Yorkville Upper East Side of Manhattan.

Nothing fancy. A good non-artisanal bun, buttered and toasted, a poached hotdog, out of its broth, and mustard. I could never stand Coleman’s, but I know it might absolutely necessary to many. That’s it. I have been recently distracted by a recipe for a BLT hotdog, because BLT anything is fine with me.

Fernand Point’s La Pyramide Restaurant, Vienne, France, March, 1957

Jean Cocteau held a strong opinion that chicken should be sauced with crayfish butter and not foie gras, despite the wonderful dish of the 19th-century’s leading chef Antonin Careme often found on 20th-century’s Fernand Point’s menu at his fabulous restaurant La Pyramide: a capon stuffed with whole foie gras lobes, poached, and then sauced with a black-truffled puree of foie gras.

The Aga Khan, whenever dining Chez Point, made a point of insisting that only whole truffles stuff the chicken so that his sauce could be just champagne and cream.

So much for his liver.

The Khan’s only bow (however slight) to a regime was to order very occasionally the Palombes en Beatidude instead: “Blissful Doves” stuffed with truffles, foie gras, and pistachios, and plated with little puff pastry nests filled with fresh currant jelly. Reading that the Khan one night polished off a couple brace of those plump palombes, I thought perhaps he was plumping himself up for his Jubilee weighing-in against his weight in diamonds.

He would need the money if he was to keep on eating like that chez Point.

One day in 1955 at Point my mother had ordered a woodcock. A woman at another table watching all this wild-bird murder was voicing opinions about not shooting birds. The quiet in the dining room was evidence of the popularity of her opinions. But then she noticed that everyone else’s mouths were too full of woodcock to say anything in reply. Meanwhile the Khan’s waiter was spooning a bit of fattened goose liver onto his woodcock that followed the doves.

“Woodcock is king,” the Khan said to Point hovering nearby, “and foie gras its queenly consort.”

He was working his way through magnums of Haut-Brion 1950, Cheval Blanc 49, Lafite 48, and Pontet-Canet 20. Magnums were catching around that place: Point drank 3 a day of champagne all by himself.

My parents managed only one magnum, a Roederer 1945.

Lily Bollinger, London, 1961

It was not Roederer but Bollinger that we drank all through lunch at my old favorite since childhood, the Mirabelle, on one of my mother’s birthdays.

Elizabeth Law de Lauriston Bourbers, known as “Lilly,” had married Jacques Bollinger and had taken over the management of the firm when he died 20 years earlier in 1941. She was at her best as a travelling ambassador for the house of Bollinger, and she was in London to declare her 1955 vintage. It was at a lunch the next day, as reported by the Daily Mail, that she repeated her soon to be famous quote when asked by a reporter why and when she drank champagne:

“I drink it when I’m happy and when I’m sad.

Sometimes I drink it when I’m alone.

When I have company, I consider it obligatory.

I trifle with it if I’m not hungry and drink it when I am.

Otherwise I never touch it – unless I’m thirsty.”

I wish I had said that, and several times, I have.

Palace Hotel, Perth, Western Australia, 1964

The day of a great reunion of old wines at the Palace Hotel in Perth was a Friday, so it was a meatless dinner and the wines mostly whites.

Iced oyster Consommé

Dongara Crayfish Nature

Shark Bay Dhufish Otyero

Cheese

Coffee

Remarkable about this dinner is that when I returned to my school in Boston and told everyone that the only new food I had seen in the last several decades was happening in Australia, and remote Australia at that, was the look of total disbelief on their faces followed by a general concern that I had lost my mind.

“Show me an iced oyster consommé anywhere in Europe and I will take you all there,” I remarked. The only step backwards that I saw was the early PC renaming since the war of Jewfish to dhufish (Glaucosoma hebraicum), a Western-Australian white-fleshed fish of satisfying meatiness.

Remarkable about the all Australian wines, starting with Mildara and Yalumba Chiquita Show Sherries and ending with the only red, a Chateau Tahblik 1960 Shiraz, was that like the food, there seemed to be no France, Italy, or Germany left in them. The showcase was an Orlando 1957 Barossa Riesling.

When Alain Ducasse Cooked Steak Au Poivre for Me

I was filming a series for PBS on America’s Best Chefs.

Not included on the cover (because he spoke French and the crew could not understand him) but very much a presence while we filmed him, was Alain Ducasse. Together we cooked a BLT and steak au poivre. Two of my favorite foods.

Both great glories of incredibly good simple dishes. As long as all the steps are followed. If not, once gets a decent steak, but not the epiphany of how steak can taste especially if served with perfect 3/8-inch French fries. Especially when cooked in rendered beef suet, preferably from around the kidneys.

A sirloin steak with a few names, generally a New York strip steak, or a Delmonico after this signature dish from the New York famous 19th-century restaurant. Cooking steaks thinner than 2 inches will make your life difficult and the beef ordinary. For the crushed pepper to flavor the steaks, use whatever whole peppercorns you have but be tempted by Tellicherry or Sarawak. Or if you like a hot and rich pepper, Talamanca del Caribe.

Whatever method you use to crush or grind the peppercorns, use a sieve to retain the coarse grains, saving the ‘dust’ for sauces. Using the fine grains and dust will make the steak too ‘hot’ and spicy.

For the best steak experience, always buy the closest to Prime you can find and afford. Preferably never frozen since it is easier to cook and doesn’t lose its juices, cook them from room temperature, and let them rest in a warm place for at least 5 minutes before cutting into them.

Serves 4

4 boneless sirloin NY Strip steaks, 2-inches thick

1 tablespoon kosher or sea salt

4 tablespoons black pepper corns

2 tablespoons canola, olive or peanut oil

½ stick unsalted butter

½ cup Cognac

½ cup beef glaze stock

½ cup whipping cream

Bring steaks to room temperature.

Coarsely crush peppercorns in a sealed plastic bag with a meat pounder or bottom of a heavy skillet. Or grind in a mill.

Preheat oven to 400°F.

Spread crushed pepper on a large plate. Press the steaks firmly into the pepper on both sides. Then salt lightly on both sides.

Add the oil to a 10-inch heavy skillet (preferably cast-iron) on high heat. When hot add half the butter. Reduce the heat to medium and when the butter foams, add the steaks. Sauté steaks 4 minutes on each side.

Salt lightly again and put the pan in the oven at midlevel 7-8 minutes for medium rare. Transfer the steaks to a platter, cover loosely with aluminum foil and keep warm.

Pour the fat from the pan. Add Cognac (use caution since it should ignite) and boil, stirring, until liquid is reduced to a glaze, 1 to 2 minutes. Add beef glaze and any meat juices accumulated on platter. Continue scraping the pan. Boil the sauce, add the cream, stirring occasionally, and cook until reduced by half, 2 to 3 minutes. Add remaining 2 tablespoons butter and whisk into the sauce over low heat, swirling skillet, until butter is incorporated.

Put steaks back in the sauce, heat gently 2 minutes, spooning the sauce over them, and serve.

Sirloin of Lamb in the Hunter Valley, NSW, Australia

On an afternoon in New South Wales at Len Evan’s Rothbury Estate in the Hunter Valley, the sun started to set. Turning the late summer, burned-to-straw, golden fields kissed by the afternoon sun the color of our rose wine aperitifs. The only sound was the wind stage-whispering through the blue gums. In the dining room, I heard the guests gasp.

I turned to see two saddles of lamb arrive.

Carved into the skin of the lamb were my initials, JT, cut when raw and now with the cooking expanded into those letters of the alphabet, one for each of the saddles.

Everything about the afternoon, the light, the smell of eucalyptus, the wines, and my contented friends, were suddenly made all the more special by this gesture bordering on hospitality genius.

Berowra Waters Inn, Sydney, Australia

Sometimes all one needs for décor to set the ambiance of a restaurant is the lack of it – especially if outside is a natural wonder or view that does not brook competition. Such that day was the Berowra Waters Inn, perched along the bank on the beautiful Hawkesbury River an hour north of Sydney, Australia and accessible only by seaplane or boat.

We had reserved on Sydney Seaplanes, and then set off from the Regent Hotel to Double Bay in the harbor to climb aboard the single-engine plane. I had heard the story about four people who once came to a swishing stop at the dock only to have a massive row with the boatmen before flying off again since they had not told him that they didn't have a reservation. So, I had booked, confirmed the booking, and called from the harbor before leaving. We were set.

I ignored the idea of how many sharks were waiting to have their own lunch, of us should the one engine fail, by pouring a magnum of Bollinger during the flight to my two guests.

“No worries,” the pilot told me, “we haven’t had an emergency landing in weeks.”

Worry I did until we walked up the gangplank of the dock.

Into the beautifully bare beige and white friendly restaurant to be greeted by a smiling, sun-burned face of the hostess, and whisked to a table holding another bottle of champagne.

For the next three hours we ate the best of Sydney’s Rock Oysters, Balmain Bugs, Barramundi, lobster, and then roast lamb. Finally, it was time to leave, walk down to the plane in a glowing and very pink sunset, and not care a whit if the pilot could find his way back to Double Bay or not.

Suckling Pig: Casa Armas, Manila, Philippines

Once a week while living in Manila I would go to the old town of Manila for crab cooked in butter, garlic, and lashings of black pepper. One night the Chinese owner asked me why I never ordered the sucking pig. I was not aware they had it on the menu. It wasn’t, but available.

The next night, one appeared at the table splayed out, boneless, with its back to the heavens in true Chinese fashion. The piglet was no bigger than a large platter. The owner put it on a board and cut through it’s the body and its very crisp skin with the edge of a bread and butter plate.

‘Showing off,’ I told him.

‘Yes,’ he said, ‘like the pig, you will admit, once you have tasted it.’

I have never bothered to order it anywhere else for where can you get a pig only 28 inches long, perfectly cooked, with true pig flavor and not just roasted suckled milk?

Chateau Petrus

A professor friend of mine at Antioch College had taken up my challenge of his finding and experiencing a benchmark of perfection.

“I have one for you,” he told me, “come by the college one day and I will find two students to drink a bottle of wine with.”

It was a 1961 Petrus.

At the first taste no one could talk. There was total silence for 30 minutes which is when the first sighs were heard, as if we had held our breaths that long.

Literally stunned us into silence with its perfection.

