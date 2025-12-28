Leave a comment

“I was really moved by your story about the tomatoes in Marrakesh. The image you gave of this humble meal in a garden felt incredibly beautiful to me. Quiet. Unpretentious. Small moments that touch us don’t have to be grand or complicated. Just what I needed this holiday season.”

This was a comment on my Christmas Substack post.

Inspiring me to think about the play The Importance of Being Earnest, and the author’s memorable quote: “Simplicity is the last refuge of the complex.”

Such a complex time is this week between Christmas and New Year’s. So much to do as well as nothing. In the restaurant business as at Stars all the planning and meetings had already been done. All that was left was the dread. That it would, despite other successful years, not go well.

Here is the result of one year.

Not as fraught, or differently so, as Mother’s Day (impossible expectations) or Valentines (emotions running impossibly high).

Hence, as the 31st approaches, the appeal of straightforward is strong. And perhaps at home especially when at one of my favorite New York restaurants, the menu is $750 with their wine selection (before tax and tip).

Las week we had scrambled eggs, but I forgot to tell how to cook the French style in minutes instead of 20. Cook the eggs to 85% finished (the same day only), cool them over an ice bath to stop the cooking, and then finish them in a buttered pan in 4 minutes. So easily perfect when everything else might be fraught.

CRAB

I adore lobster, but perhaps crab a little more. The English Channel crabs especially, though the Stone Crab claws on the east coast of USA and from the Gulf of Mexico can be superb as well. As with lobster, caught as recently as possible if you want the best flavors.

I fell in love with crabmeat as a young boy eating “Potted Crab” in fancy restaurants in England, spread on very thin hot and buttered toast. As a teenager my aunt married to the Russian space scientist, both superb cooks, introduced me to “Crab Imperial,” the Jumbo Lump Back Fin meat straight from the Chesapeake Bay, served hot in scallop shells.

I have never recovered.

The recipe below is similar, if not quite as much the ultimate showcase for perfect crabmeat as the Imperial (heavy cream and buttered white breadcrumbs only).

The claws: Just a bit messy even if the claws are already cracked, but otherwise no work except for the sauce. Mayonnaise mixed with a bit of sour cream and catsup and, ideally, heavily laced with caviar.

Image: Peter’s Florida Seafood

Crabmeat Gratin, Imperial or Not

My aunt married to the Imperial Russian space scientist knew I adored her crabmeat Imperial. Jumbo lump (not pasteurized) blue crab back fin meat baked in a scallop shell. Rich in mayonnaise and sour cream with a few rinsed capers and with buttered fresh white breadcrumbs on top. No white sauce in hers.

Image: Ask Chef Dennis

“A very winning dish. Simple to do and will wow your friends. 30 minutes to prepare the white sauce, but that can be done the day before and kept refrigerated. Actually, the whole thing can be cooked and reheated hours later or the next day or and it’s almost better. If no time, omit the béchamel and use seasoned whipping cream. Some rinsed and soaked capers are a nice touch and then I think of the dish as Crabmeat Imperial.”

Here is a rich one with cheeses.

Servings: 4

½ cup white sauce or béchamel

½ cup whipping cream

½ cup grated Gruyere cheese

¼ cup grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup grated mozzarella cheese

1-pound fresh jumbo lump crabmeat (not pasteurized)

1 cup fresh white bread crumbs, no crusts

¼ pound unsalted butter

Salt and freshly ground white pepper

Preheat the oven to 400°F.

Put the white sauce, cream, and cheeses in a saucepan and heat only until the until the cheeses begin to melt, stirring until they are completely mixed.

Put the crab meat in a mixing bowl, pour over the white sauce mix and fold in thoroughly but gently, not breaking up the crabmeat. Season with salt and pepper, though the cheeses may have enough salt by themselves.

Put the bread crumbs in a little bowl, melt the butter, pour over the crumbs. Mix thoroughly and salt lightly.

Put the crab into the gratin dishes and spoon the breadcrumbs evenly over each. Put them in the oven, and bake for about 15 minutes until the white sauce begins to bubble and the breadcrumbs are lightly browned.

Atlantic Lobster

Image: Sam Hanna

At my rented house in Tuscany, I often cooked the best things I find at the main market in Florence. One especially good day yielded fresh cannellini beans already shucked, cipollini onions already peeled, salted fat belly from wild boar, and flowering sage. I added garlic, olive oil, and black pepper, and we ate one of the best meals I have ever tasted.

A few months later in Galicia (northwestern Spain), I had a similar dish, minus the wild boar, but packed with lobster and lobster butter sauce.

We swooned.

And months later in New York I included that dish in my new cookbook.

Lobster with Fresh White Cannellini Beans

To make lobster butter, put the butter in a food processor with the raw green lobster roe (see the source below).Here the finished butter is added to the beans, but a fast and easy sauce for fish and shellfish is to whisk the lobster buter into simmering fish or mussel stock, immeddiately rurning off the heat once your start. Over heating will produce unsightly lobster scrambed eggs.

1 3-pound Maine lobster

2 cups shucked fresh white cannellini beans

12 cipollini onions, peeled

2 tablespoons butter

2 cups fish or shellfish stock

¼ cup fresh tarragon leaves

Salt

½ cup lobster butter

Poach the lobster as for using the barely cooked lobster meat for further heating. Remove the lobster meat, cutting the lobster meat into chunks, but keeping the claws intact. Reserve any juices and coral, and mix them with the lobster butter.

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Put the onions, butter, stock, tarragon, and a pinch of salt in a casserole, cover, and cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Put the beans in a sieve and immerse them in boiling salted water for 5 minutes. Let them drain for a minute, and while still hot, add the beans to the onions, cover the casserole, and continue cooking another 10 minutes or until the beans are just tender. Take off the heat and stir in the lobster butter and the lobster meat without the claws. Season.

Put the claws in the center, and bake for 5 to 10 minutes, just until the lobster meat is heated through.

Variations

Instead of the lobster, my personal favorite would be blood sausage grilled until crisp, sliced into 1-inch pieces, and tossed into the beans with a cup of cooked fresh fava beans and a tablespoon of red chili flakes. Try that on a winter night! Chicken wings, boned Chinese “drumstick” style and then curried would also be very good. And if you cannot get fresh cannellini, the ones in jars are pretty good, in this dish or alone with lots of garlic and butter or olive oil.

It will turn red when heated. Buy the lobster roe at intershellseafood.com

When I moved to the Yucatan in Mexico, I swooned again to find in season not cannellini, but the local version which are lima-type beans called Ibes. Their pods look like cranberry beans.

Image: Shutterstock

But the ones I bought were already shucked, and looked a lot like Limas.

Absolutely delicious when boiled until tender, drained, and then doused with olive oil and/or butter and lots of garlic while still hot.

Oven-roasted Squab with Imperial Roman Sauce

Image: Punchfork

Although this recipe uses an oven, use a smoker if you have one, or a grill with a cover, especially if it has a drip pan with water in it under the rack holding the birds. In this way, the liquid keeps a moist vapor around the squab. The sauce, smoking, and boning can be done a few hours in advance, with the boned halves resting in the reduced squab broth. Be careful when reheating them not to let the broth boil or the squab will become tough and overcooked.

The sauce is from the cookbook of the imperial Roman author Apicius, “Cookery and Dining in Imperial Rome.” The sauce was originally to be served on hard-boiled eggs, not even cranes’ and plovers’ eggs as usually expected by rich Romans.

If not squab a variation is to marinate little chickens, or even breasts of large roasters, for 5 hours in a marinade of one-third Scotch whiskey and two-thirds olive oil, with lots of fresh thyme and 2 tablespoons of crushed juniper berries, and you will get a taste of a wild game bird such as grouse. Then roast or smoke them as above and serve with the same sauce.

4 whole fresh squabs

12 sprigs fresh thyme, stemmed, leaves chopped

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon freshly ground pepper

6 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

4 cups white veal stock or mixed veal and chicken

The sauce:

4 ounces pine nuts, lightly toasted

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons coarsely chopped fresh lovage leaves (or tender yellow celery)

2 tablespoons wild flower or herbal honey

1 teaspoon coarsely ground fresh black pepper

2 tablespoons squab or rich poultry (duck, chicken, turkey bones) broth

½ teaspoon sea salt

If there are heads and feet on the squab, chop them off and include them in making the the squab broth.

Put the thyme, salt, pepper, and the olive oil in a bowl and add the squab. Rub all over with the mixture. Cover loosely and leave at room temperature for 2 hours.

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees.

Put the whole squabs in a baking pan in the oven, cooking them for 15 minutes.

Take the birds out of the oven and set them aside to cool. When the birds are cool, slice the two halves of the birds off the carcasses, leaving the first wing bone attached to the breast. Cover the boned halves loosely.

Chop up the carcasses and put them in a saucepan large enough to hold all the bones (plus feet and heads) and the stock. Pour the veal or chicken stock into a pan, bring to a boil, skim off any scum that rises to the surface of the stock, and simmer for 45 minutes. Strain and degrease the sauce, reducing it and cleaning it until you have 1½ cups.

While the squab broth is reducing, make the Apician sauce.

Put the pine nuts into a mixing bowl, add the olive oil, and leave for 30 minutes. Then add the lovage, honey, and pepper, and crush one-third of the pine nuts with a fork. Add 2 tablespoons of the squab broth from the simmering pot, mix it in briefly, and taste the sauce for salt.

Put the squab pieces in a sauté pan large enough to hold them side by side in one layer. Heat them in the oven for 5 minutes, or until the squab is heated through.

Put the squab halves onto warm plates, spoon some sauce next to them, and pass the rest of the sauce separately.

(A similar sauce Apicius used on lobster is dandelion leaves, fresh mint, toasted and ground cumin and lovage seeds, pine nuts, honey, white vinegar, and black pepper).

Foie Gras

A dish that can and should be made days in advance.

Image: Robb Report

Whole Foie Gras in a Jar

2 pounds whole fattened duck or goose liver

3 tbs sea salt

1 teaspoon sugar

1 sprig fresh thyme

1 bay leaf, crumbled

6 juniper berries, crushed

1 teaspoon freshly and coarsely ground black pepper

1 fresh (or frozen) black truffle

2 tbs fine Armagnac

2 sprigs fresh tarragon

Rinse the liver under cold water and pat dry. Pull the two lobes apart gently and, cutting and pulling, get rid of any tendons and veins at the center of the inside of the lobes.

Mix the salt, sugar, thyme, bay leaf, juniper, and pepper and rub the marinade onto the lobes of the liver. Cover and refrigerate for 6 hours.

Wipe off all the marinade with a cold, damp cloth. Cut the truffle in 4 pieces and stick them between the two lobes before pushing the lobes together to form a whole liver again.

Sterilize a Mason jar just larger than the liver in boiling water. When the jar is cool, put the liver inside, add the Armagnac and tarragon.

Seal the jar and put it in a pot of water that is heated to 160 degrees, making sure that the water level is all the way up the jar. Cook at the same temperature for 1 hour. Remove, let cool, and store in the refrigerator.

Terrine de Foie gras de Canard à l’ancienne

A recipe given to me by a chef in London known for his foie gras.

2 whole lobes duck or goose foie gras extra grade or grade A

16g pink salt

8 g fine sea/kosher salt

6 g white pepper

2 g castor sugar

50 ml Good Cognac

50 ml White port

Make seasoning mix with the salts, pepper, and sugar.

Divide foie gras in to large and small lobes.

Soak in milk for 3-4 hours at the room temperature under a cloth

Devein the foie gras from blood lines, place it on to tray.

Sprinkle with 50 ml good cognac and 50 ml white port.

Rub it all over gently but firmly with hands so all seasoning will penetrate evenly the foie gras

Cover with odorless cling film and leave for 2 hours at the room temperature

Rub the terrine mold from inside with vegetable oil and line it with cling film so there is no air between terrine and cling film.

Place large lobe of foie gras flat side down on to the bottom of the terrine molds and push down

Place small lobe and all available foie gras one after other all the way to the top

Make sure that will be no air in the terrine between layers.

To finish place final large lobe upside down.

Cover with cling film very tightly

Place the terrine in the fridge for 2 hours

Cook at 70°C/140 F for 12 minutes

Cool down in the iced water for 1 hour

Keep in the fridge for 24 hours before using

