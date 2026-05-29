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Message Jeremiah Tower

With Memorial Day over, it is traditionally time to think about summer. And a garden or farm stands. Here in Napa Valley at Far Niente.

With the perfectly in season and just picked vegetables and fruit.

Some people are mad for corn. I am for ripe off the tree white peaches.

I cannot think of any subject that is more complex than vegetables, which is not to say that the best vegetable preparations are complicated to cook. It is just that the range of possibilities seems vast in comparison with any other category of raw materials- and there is the challenge to keep it simple. In fact, a good rule with vegetables is: The less is done to them in the cooking, the better.

In my early days at Chez Panisse, I used to make a carrot soup that unfailingly provoked the question: “What did you do to that soup?” And I would have to reply, “Nothing.” What I did do was to make sure that the carrots cooked in the shortest amount of time and were then cooled down in an ice bath as quickly as possible so that they would not continue cooking and lose their freshness.