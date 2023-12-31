One of the many ways I use to understand the new (let alone the future) is to take a wander through the old.

Over the past few years, I have been writing a book called Sexual Eating. Publisher Benedict Taschen was curious and then the pandemic turned curiosities into memories. But I am still working on the book, and the first chapter is called “Apricocks & Other Aphrodisiacs.”

Under ‘A’ there is Appetite. And mention of the quotation from the Roman poet Lucretius in his book On the Nature of Things. When I read “Men are blinded by their appetites,” I noted that we use the same word for sex and eating.