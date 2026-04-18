SAVING MEXICAN CUISINEA study I did with Curtis Cox for the Aspen Institute of Mexico. Jeremiah TowerApr 18, 2026342ShareSubscribeShareLeave a commentMessage Jeremiah Tower342Share
A strain! Putting it mildly.
This has a connection with the earlier studies of Dr. Weston Price. Being a dentist, he noticed the value of traditional foods in supporting good dental health, and also good mental and all over physical health.
https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/nutrition-greats/weston-a-price-dds/#gsc.tab=0
Price-Pottenger Ancestral Nutrition Foundation
619-462-7600
Dr. Price wrote "Nutrition and Physical Degeneration" describing what he saw while traveling and studying different types of people on their different diets.
Another thing to consider is how the expanding human population is putting a strain on our little planet and it's limited resources.