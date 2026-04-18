Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

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Jeremiah Tower
11h

A strain! Putting it mildly.

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Cristina
1d

This has a connection with the earlier studies of Dr. Weston Price. Being a dentist, he noticed the value of traditional foods in supporting good dental health, and also good mental and all over physical health.

https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/nutrition-greats/weston-a-price-dds/#gsc.tab=0

Price-Pottenger Ancestral Nutrition Foundation

619-462-7600

Dr. Price wrote "Nutrition and Physical Degeneration" describing what he saw while traveling and studying different types of people on their different diets.

Another thing to consider is how the expanding human population is putting a strain on our little planet and it's limited resources.

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