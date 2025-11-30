Now that the first of the holidays has come and gone, before facing the onslaught of December ones, we need simple seemingly straightforward, but no less pleasurable, eating.

Apart from the Chez Panisse café which was, except buy me, originally rejected, the San Francisco’s Balboa Café in 1980 was my first exporlation of a bar and its food.

This 1980 foto is after Chez Panisse and ready to move on from France to embrace California.

As the Balboa’s website tells the story now, the it started off “as a working-man’s saloon.” After a year with my team heading the kitchen and insisting on other changes, it became the watering hole of the rich and famous of San Francisco.

Image: SF Bay Times

Those changes were insisting on female bartenders, a few large flower displays, and the mantra I had used at Panisse of the best fresh ingredients, preferably local, simply prepared. The females and flowers caused a bit of panic in the original bar hound locals, but the food, after the original shock, did not. Especially when Anne Getty and her girlfriends, after a long run in the Marina Green (a few blocks away) to stay in ‘never too thin or too rich’ mode, slipped into the Balboa.

They were seated always along the bar tables so as to be a bit hidden and for a quick getaway if recognized and, god forbid, asked for a selfie which, in those days, was an autograph.

Image: David Garrison

All of them there for the juicy hamburgers and mountains of extra fries.

On the Balboa website now is “our beloved classics, like the Balboa Burger on a baguette, the Chicken Paillard.” The burger was there when I arrived and nothing needed to be changed. They were cooked on a flat griddle and to this day I think that mckes the best burgers. The fat content for that method was 18% (a lot more for live fire grilled) and our 50 pounds of ground chuck came in every day. I introduced the chicken paillard as having less fat and less fattening. It was also fast, easy, inexpensive and, in its infinite variations, always delicious.

Here is what Martha Stewart says about paillards: “All you have to do is pound a piece [breast] of chicken, cook it in a flash, and make a savory sauce right in the same pan. It’s quick, delicious, and crowd pleasing.”

At the Balboa and Santa Fe Bar & Grill we proved this to be true.

This is what one looks like when cooked and sauced by Martha.

And the style at our Santa Fe Bar & Grill

Image: Containment Cooking

And by the time it got to Stars.

Image: Avec Eric

Various garnishes are suitable with chicken paillard, but at the Santa Fe Bar & Grill it was usually served with grilled vegetables, French fries, and fresh tomato salsa as well as the ancho butter. The best vegetables we grilled weere fennel, red bell peppers, summer squashes, scallions with a bulb, and portobello mushrooms. The vegetables were marinated in olive oil and herbs, then grilled over a moderate charcoal fire.

Image: Feasting At Home

Though we never grilled asparagus. That would have deprived it of Hollandaise.

Grilled Chicken Paillard with Ancho Chili Butter

2 large chicken breasts, skinned, boned

5 tablespoons ancho chili powder

¼ cup olive oil

6 ounces unsalted butter

1 teaspoon salt

8 wedges lime or lemon

Serves 4

Put the chicken pieces between 2 pieces of heavy plastic and pound with the side of a cleaver until ¼ inch thick. Mix 2 tablespoons of the chili powder and the oil in a dish just large enough to hold the paillards in one layer. Add the paillards and marinate for 3 hours, turning occasionally.

Make the ancho butter by combining the remaining chili powder with the butter and salt. Let stand 2 hours to develop its flavors. If the butter is in the refrigerator, be sure to remove it to let it soften and whisk it to get the right serving and melting on the chicken texture.

Cook the paillards on a hot charcoal grill or saute in a pan with butter for 2 minutes on each side. Serve with the ancho butter on top and garnish with lime or lemon wedges or tomato salsa.

What got me started on all this was an email from master grilled chef (Santa Fe Bat & Grill and Stars) Steven Vranian, now at Gianni’s Steakhouse in Wayzata, MN.

“I was making polenta and sausages this this week, upset that we were out of ancho powder for the ancho chili butter and it got me thinking about some of my favorite dishes. The cabbage salad, the burger at The Balboa Cafe an our favorite foods we served at Santa Fe Bar & Grill.

One of which was hot smooth polenta served with grilled fresh Italian fennel sausages.

It got me thinking that you should write more about the Balboa and SFBG. “

Jules and I both agree, along with Sophie and Evan, that our favorite dish is “grill bread.” Jules sour dough bread, olive oil & herb brush, grilled over live coals.

We now rub the grilled bread with a garlic clove, and one will always find a piece in whatever beef or chicken juices are available. And each piece of bread is guarded, the precious juices secured closest to your plate.

Our second favorite is the thick, ½ pound hamburger. As for a sauce, a hollandaise made with whole butter. And the James Bread burger made with the peppercorn-bourbon-cream sauce.”

That burger also really delicious when made out of grounds lamb, the Hollandaise scented with fresh mint, and the garlic rubbed grill bread underneath it to soak up its juices and the sauce.

And this also says ago from Tom Benthin, Stars’ first dining room manager, who had found me at the Balboa. Now suggesting that I “write about a few of the key dishes and your approach to making the most out of a tiny space. In a funny way, the Balboa was a microcosm precursor to Stars, with a clientele that ran from the throngs of the Bermuda Triangle to Ann & Gordon Getty.”

The kitchen that held a six-burner stove, and double deep fat fryer, a dishwasher in a closet, and a tiny walk in refrigerator. From which we once did 90 lunches. So busy and so many burgers that towards the and of the shift I had beef fat dripping of my eyelashes as the grease-laden air was suck up from the griddle to the vent past my face.

That was success.

How did I end up fixing a fern bar? When all I had planned was a big brasserie in San Francisco after my favorite Paris La Coupole and Bofinger.

One night right after the opening of Mark Miller’s Fourth Street Grill in Berkeley, I was sitting at the bar trying out their margaritas and lamenting the paucity of investors for my new restaurant dream. One of Mark’s partners whom I had once approached to be part of the new restaurant but who had grown tired of waiting for me to get the financing—gave me a lead. “Why not talk to Doyle Moon, our new partner in the Santa Fe,” she said. “He has money and knows the bar business,” referring to his once hugely successful Balboa Cafe in San Francisco.

The Balboa was located in the singles’ bar battleground off Union Street called the “Bermuda Triangle” after so many customers’ girlfriends had disappeared into the arms of other men (or women). But now the Balboa had reached a state of neglect where no one cared who disappeared. Gone from being packed with singles to being half empty with people who always would be. I called Doyle Moon. He said if I wanted access to his bankers and credit line, I would have to give the Balboa a quick fix.

I went to look.

The Balboa Cafe had been one of the first “fern bars” after the legendary Henry Africa’s years before. Now all I found was the look and smell of vintage testosterone stuck in dark corners. Stale and tired. The “fix” obviously meant a massive freshening, so on the first day, in 1979, I showed up with my car full of flowers. Within an hour I had free-form English “country” arrangements now seen everywhere but then had the few diehards at the daytime bar immediately proclaiming “sissy” and “faggoty.” No worries, I told them, wait ‘til you see what’s next! I installed women bartenders (“treason,” “queer,” “they must be dykes”), white tablecloths on the tables (“too fancy”), and long white aprons on the waiters (“effeminate”).

Soon the disapproving bar hounds were gone, replaced by the likes of socialite Ann Getty and her friends eating hamburgers and pasta next to actors, real estate moguls, and restaurant workers on their day off. On any afternoon, you could hear the two or three original diehards now regulars who refused to decamp giving anyone who’d listen their admiring appraisal of the day’s flowers and taking credit for the idea of female bartenders.

We’d succeeded.

After nine months, just as everyone was getting bored, things came to a boil across the Bay. Doyle and another Balboa partner were owners of half the Santa Fe Bar & Grill. Known to Doyle but not to me, the Santa Fe Bar & Grill was broke as well as under surveillance by the Alcohol Control Board. Oakland drug dealers were piled against the bar drinking free Baileys Irish Cream selling drugs and firearms. Loss of liquor license, foreclosure, and arrests were imminent.

Within minutes of waring calls from the bank and another from a friendly ABC agent customer of the Balboa, Doyle Moon and I were in his new BMW speeding across the Bay Bridge to Berkeley. My queries about our destination and mission were answered with uncharacteristic coyness by this Apache clothed in Hugo Boss. When he pulled off the freeway into University Avenue on which I had driven for years to Panisse, my stomach turned. But when he pulled into the parking lot of the Santa Fe, I knew it was another fixer: Save it or kiss the bankers good-bye.

I nearly threw up in the parking lot.

My horror yielded to mixed emotions as soon as I walked in. My fatal attraction to underdog once-beautiful spaces kicked in. Like that of Black Beauty, the restaurant’s body was racked by neglect and cruelty, but the soul was still there. I was charmed. Just as I had never been able to resist the allure of a neglected but once great garden, I was challenged. Tired and unfiltered air, walls and carpets stained with grime, peeling paint, all easily dealt with. As were the coke dealers at the bar. They were not like the first rather jolly dealer at Panisse’s third birthday party, who took to my rose champagne like a fish to water. These guys were grabbing shot glasses of Goldwasser and Amaretto in hands heavy with gold.

There was no time for pleasantries.

The Balboa was making money now with my makeover, and Crocker Bank had confirmed to Doyle that if I cleaned up the Santa Fe, we’d get a $350,000 loan for the SF new restaurant. Crocker was calling the shots. As we stood in the bar surveying the situation, Doyle told me Crocker wanted the place redone ready for the Berkeley-Stanford game and that guaranteed cash flow.

Five days from that moment.

“Get them out of here” I told the bartender, nodding my head towards the gold-laden fingers.

It was midafternoon in a near-empty restaurant, a good time to act, if I was going to. My gut told me I was dealing with the Devil & Company, but I was willing to make that bargain if I could just get on with my own San Francisco restaurant.

“We’ll have to close the restaurant now!”

“Fine,” said Doyle.

I told the thugs at the bar that the restaurant was now closed. Then I told the staff to be out in ten minutes and to come back the next day to reapply for their jobs. Then I called a locksmith. I called my best students I had been teaching at the California Culinary academy. I opened a bottle of champagne Grande Dame. Within an hour we had new locks and keys, and my students had assembled. “We have a date with destiny,” I told them—a better line than the one I was actually thinking, which was “Welcome to the final circle of Dante’s hell.”

That was the November Tuesday before Saturday’s game, Berkeley’s biggest day. Ideally, we would reopen on Friday to catch the first wave of fans.

The next morning at the staff meeting, after my all-night session scoping out the restaurant, suddenly I couldn’t walk. Muscle cramping—brought on by the tension of having to come up with the overnight outline of menus and philosophy. The cooks made a massage table from the bar tables. From there I addressed the wide-eyed new staff.

My students from the California Culinary Academy were fresh from these dishes I had taught them a year before.

1980 California Culinary Academy

Salmon tartare with deep fried salmon skin and chive flowers

Tricolored bell pepper salad with crayfish sauce & tails

Baby green bean salad with Treviso, whitefish & steelhead caviars

Buckwheat pasta with goat cheese and onion flowers

Bayonne ham with ripe Farmers’ Market figs

Provimi veal carpaccio with fresh ginger, salted

anchovies, and Key limes

Grilled squab with fresh raspberry vinegar

Sole “fingers” with Muscat Beaumes-de-Venise

Salmon stew with Szechuan pepper, artichokes, and kombu

Grilled duck with blackberries, cloudberries, blueberries, and Jerusalem artichokes

Duck with mangoes & fresh lychees

Fresh albacore with Mexican limes, avocados, grilled red torpedo onions

Santa Barbara white peach salad with basil and rose peppercorns

Those had taken me a year to make pull off. And my five star students were used to cooking the dishes. So Bar & Grill food of Black Bean Cake, Red Cabbage Salad, Pasta with Fresh tomato Sauce, and James Beard’s Black Pepper Hamburger Steak, which I could easily teach, were not going to be a problem.

Th problem was that we had 4 days to do it.

Because of the South-West name and theme (then) of the restaurant I thought of refried beans. For the profitability (we needed the cash flow) and because I loved them. But how to make them different enough to charge more than enough while at the same time easy enough for the cooks in a 4-day old operation?

I invented the Black Bean Cake.

The recipes are from my first cookbook, the 1985 Jeremiah Tower’s New Americsan Classics.

And its soup.

And because we had a tomato peeling and chopping factory going on every day, our Pasta with Fresh Tomato Sauce

Polenta

Polenta is made from cornmeal, coarse or fine, and is cooked in stock or water. Should polenta be thick or thin? It’s really a question of what it is going to be used for. If it is to be sauced with a mushroom ragout, for example, it should be on the thick side. As a bed for grilled little birds or sausages, it should be thinner. The apotheosis of polenta for me is a mound of firm mascarpone, the polenta spooned over it, and a mushroom ragout on top of it all.

Or with grilled Italian fennel sausage on a bed of polenta.

Image: White Almond Sicily

Or with duck neck sausages and fresh salsa.

Polenta can be kept in a double broiler for hours. If it thickens too much, add more stock or water. Once it is hot and smooth it will never harden again if it is kept hot with added stock or water. If you have left over polenta that had hardened, the way to revive it is to reheat while beating in more hot water or stock. I will never congeal or harden again while still hot.

4 quarts chicken stock or water

4 cups yellow cornmeal, coarse-ground

1 tablespoon salt

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

Bring the stock or water to a rolling boil. Pour in the cornmeal very gradually in a steady stream. Passing it through a sieve into the pot works well.

Vigorously whisk the liquid and cornmeal together until all the cornmeal is incorporated and there are no lumps. Then use a spoon to stir constantly and scrape around the bottom corners of the pot where the polenta will try to stick and burn.

Cook over medium-low heat, stirring slowly and constantly, for 45 minutes.

Taste for salt, stir in the butter, and hold in a double boiler until needed.

Grilled Polenta

Spread the polenta out on a buttered sheet pan, cover when cool, cut it in shapes, then grill it over charcoal very slowly for half an hour, basting it occasionally with butter or herb oil. It becomes crusty on the outside and stays voluptuously soft on the inside.Very nice also under a creamed mushroom ragout.

After a year of many hard days and nights

It all worked and we had a cover.

And decades later in the Yucatan after a trip to the local market with Lola, still buying chicken, black beans, and tomatoes.

