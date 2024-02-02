Not much good is coming out of Iran these days.
How did it go from onions
Courtesy Southern Living
Pomegranates
Courtesy Gildas Paré
Garlic
Thinking of Iran and onions I would have thought that it was also the home of garlic which grows wild in ‘nearby’ Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, and in other Stans, but we won’t fight over who had it first.
Courtesy Gildas Paré
To missiles?
Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.