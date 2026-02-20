I turned 50 at Stars in San Francisco.

My thougts turned to Paris, where I had fallen in love with its food when I was 11 and my mother took her two sons to Fouquet’s on the Champs-Élysées. My first boulevard experience and my first sex worker. Seated at one of the outside tables. I asked my mother to explain why she was wearing a floor-length mink coat on a warm spring day. Embarrased, my mother looked the other way. While my teenage brother whisped to me “She has nothing else on under the coat.”

With all those memories in my head I made reservations for eight friends in Paris at the then most talked about restaurant there.

L’Amboisie.

I should have known the moment we walked in and saw the chandelier it was trouble.

Yesterday I saw a Substack post of someone’s recent lunch there. They loved it, almost completely. But were not blind them to the prices.

So, I looked up the current menu. If I wore dentures they would have fallen out.

Desserts are $175.

I always look to the dessert menu first because if I have one, I order the rest of the menu so there is room for it. There would have to be real wild strawberry meringue souffle for me to go there. Or a Baba with 50-year-old Martinique rum.

The veal chop for two is $370.

It was expensive when I was there. But one turns 50 only once. But 50 does not mean one is so far along in life that one has to put up with haughty arrogance. Such as the owner who said through her nose there was not a table for all of us. Even though the reservation had been made months before. And I had their return fax to prove they had promised a table. With no mention of a table restriction for that day and that time.

She took us to two tables. In separate rooms, Nothing I could do in fluent French could disguise that half of us were Americans. The other half were British, so only slightly less welcome.

It was the worse restaurant experience I had ever had.

By that time, I was an experienced restauranteur’

So I was particularly disappointed in the ineptitude. But did not walk out as I would have if with just a guest or two.

Because there was always La Coupole, Voltaire, or Chez Georges to escape to and have perfect and perfectly simple, no attitude cooking.

Which reminded me of an article I wrote for the San Francisco Examiner on my 60th birthday.

On simple culinary inspirations from the past.

I have chosen the books that the likes of Elizabeth David, Jane Grigson, Richard Olney, and James Beard thought the best. When rereading these old select cookbooks I realize what they all have in common: an ease of reading that comes from the directness, simplicity, and lack of pretension.

I skipped books like Ancient Cookery from 1381, because how could I tell if the text held simple and direct material or not? I mean, it’s those “cranys, herons, and partrigchis” again, all of which “fshul ben yparboyld” first and then “etyn with gyngynyr.” So did I pass on the famous and beloved first English cookbook, The Forme of Cury, compiled by the master cooks of Richard II of “Englond.” But with spelling and punctuation like that for England, it’s all too much work, even if Forme has an elegant confidence not unlike Escoffier.

Image: University of Cambridge Press

Now called Frumenty, “a thick, medieval boiled grain [here wheat] porridge, traditionally made from cracked or boiled wheat in milk, broth, or almond milk. Often enriched with eggs, sugar, currants, and saffron.”

Letting in some Frenchified thinking I will stop in 1792, with the great John Farley’s The London Art of Cookery.

Farley was the “principle cook at the London Tavern,” a location that accounts perhaps for the democratically approached and concisely worded book. This is simple food, and the recipes are beautifully written. “Slit your chickens down the back, season them with pepper and salt, and lay them on the gridiron, over a clear fire. Let the inside continue next to the fire till it be nearly half done. Then turn them, taking care that the fleshy sides do not burn, and let them broil til they are of a fine brown. Have good gravy sauce, with some mushrooms, and garnish them with lemon and the broiled liver, and the gizzards cut and broiled with pepper and salt; or you may use any other sauce you fancy.”

Sounds like Elizabeth David 150 years later!

Looking at America for a minute, at a manuscript gathered between 1749 and 1799, called Martha Washington’s Booke of Cookery (and the Karen Hess copiously noted and annotated version - Columbia University Press, New York, 1981.

“Featuring traditional dishes like roast capon with oysters, almond butter, and syllabub.”

Let alone mushrooms fried in butter, almond gingerbread, and rose petal vinegar.

A good way to introduce yourself to these old texts.

Then landing in London again for some of Mrs. Beeton’s other book, Every-Day Cookery for Families of Moderate Income.

This little book directs itself at the daily perplexity of “What to Cook, and How to Cook It.” It’s all about good food at small cost, and perfect, seasonal, ingredients. Remembering that lobsters used to be cheap, the lobster sauce for poached turbot makes my mouth water.

“Pound the coral of the lobster, and pour upon it two spoonfuls of gravy (rich beef jus), strain it into some melted butter, then put in the meat of the lobster, give it all one boil only, and add the squeeze of a lemon; you may, if you please, add two anchovies pounded.”

My inspiration for the time I took Alice Waters to San Francisco’s red plush and formal Ernie’s.

The first time Chez Panisse made money, and we could afford the bill.

I looked at the menu.

And saw Frog Legs Bordelaise and Lobster à la Diablo. That gave me an idea.

Much to the astonishment of the dining room captain I asked for lobster to be cooked simply and sauced with a red wine and beef marrow Bordelaise.

It was astonishingly good.

But back to Beeton.

I love the “if you may,” and “if you fancy” in the recipes that I find charmingly and newly democratic. The culmination of which appears thirty years later in the simple approach of X. Marcel Boulestin, the French answer to all of the early 20th century English housewives’ complaints.

The preface to Simple French Cooking for English Homes (1923) is where Boulestin states his, and my, case that good cooking does not have to be “complicated, rich and expensive,” And not the ubiquitous hotel and restaurant food where there was, in those days, a white sauce for the fish and a brown one for the meat. At home, as Boulestin points out, don’t ruin the special taste of the juices obtained from braising or roasting by adding “classical stock” which gives to all sauces the “same deplorable taste of soup.” Rather, Marcel believed, a good cook is not necessarily someone with an even temper, and that some allowance should be made for the artistic temperament, let your confidence and imagination levels run high.

Be confident that a soup made from boiling leeks and potatoes in salted water until tender, then adding ripe tomatoes and cooking another five minutes, sieving it, and enriching the soup with farm quality butter, is enough impact for anyone.

As confident as the simplicituy of the decor of is Boulestin’s as London’s most sought after restaurant in the 1930’s.

Confident to let the imagination run its course: a sorrel puree in which coddled eggs are buried before putting it under the broiler; poached eggs on a bed of fresh white corn (truffled or not), a creamed puree of sorrel spooned over; an omelette stuffed with fresh salsify flowers; a whole chicken cooked in a casserole over a deep bed of potatoes, whole pink garlic cloves, fresh cepes, and artichokes; fresh peas cooked with lettuce and little white onions, finished with fresh mint butter; spaghetti and puree of foie gras cooked in layers au gratin; and a truffle wrapped in bacon, cooked in the ashes of the fire, and served on a puree of onions.

You know, simple food, and only sometimes expensive.”

