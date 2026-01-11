Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jeremiah Tower's avatar
Jeremiah Tower
2d

Yes, forget the "charter" places. Too full of uninformed tourists.

Reply
Share
1 reply
Jeremiah Tower's avatar
Jeremiah Tower
2d

Perfect comments and thank you. Used to pick the wild fennel growing in the sidewalks on the way to cook at Panisse.

Reply
Share
29 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 JEREMIAH TOWER · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture