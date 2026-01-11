Message Jeremiah Tower

My first love affair with fish soups was my mother’s Cape Cod clam chowder that from my early age she cooked wherever we were in the world and she could find clams. Her version always had salt pork in it, for me the best part, and it was enriched with heavy cream in which some of the cooked potatoes had been mashed.

Image: Julie’s Eats

There was also her version of New England poached cod with egg sauce that was large pieces of cod served in its poaching ‘soup’ and garnished with coarsely chopped hard boiled eggs tossed in a parsley, mayonnaise and poached onion cooked with the fish.

Later in school in Paris I came across a version from Brittany called cotriade (see final image below), a fish stew without tomatoes, and pauchouse from Burgundy, very similar and sometimes with red wine instead of white, and often with fresh water fish and eel.

All of them served with toasts rubbed with garlic and olive oil. So, I was primed to put fish soup on the menu when I first took over the kitchen at Berkley’s Chez Panisse in 1972. I had bought rock cod and conger eel in Chinatown early that morning, and set about making the broth. Then it was time to take out all the mussel and crab shells, puree whatever flesh was left, and finish the soup. Making soup for 80 meant a huge pot set over three burners on the old gas stove and it was eventually time to heat the soup for service. As I was madly finishing off other preparations, I smelled something like an iron left hot and face down on an old towel. Could it be my precious soup, the first course for everyone that night? It was. I didn’t know then that I should have been stirring the soup all the time it was reheating because the pureed fish and shellfish will sink to the bottom of the pot and then burn.

“Use salt,” cried my bearded Beatnik sous chef, Willy. “No, I meant potatoes, something, anything. Cream!”

No cream in this southern France soup I told him as a waiter behind me ordered soup for the first customer. A cold pit formed in my stomach as I thought that this would be my moment to fall on my chef’s knife like the chef Vatel who had to fall on his sword after several mistakes in the banquet for Louis XIV of France by Vatel’s boss, Louis de Bourbon. Nothing for it but to serve the soup and get out of the restaurant at the end of the evening as fast as I could. Out went the first soup. With a heavy heart I started serving some more when that first waiter came back and faced me across the table, smiling.

“My customer says that it is the best soup she has ever tasted.”

I was shocked. Then relieved. Then confused, and then worried. What would this mean that in the future my ambition to cook everything perfectly would be compromised because no one would know the difference?

Soon after that I was a few days in the south of France visiting the American purist cook and Francophile Richard Olney

We had been invited over to La Pitchoune, Julia Child’s house in Plascassier.

Image: Arquitectural Digest

The other guests were to be the English novelist Sybille Bedford, the ex-wife of the film director John Huston, and Simca or Simone Beck,Julia’s partner in the famous cookbooks. When we got there, Julia asked Richard to cook. He pleaded a sudden headache, and volunteered me in his place.

I was a bit underwhelmed by the number of pots and pans on Julias famous pegboard wall system.

Image: Bon Appetit

Richard, who as a much better cook than Julia, had one tenth the number in his kitchen. And for my soup I needed only one large pot.

I dashed off to the coast to buy fish since, given the surprise and time limit, I told Julia, lunch would have to be fish soup. After the first taste, everyone looked up from the table at Julia. “Divine,” “the best you have ever done. This is delicious,” were some of the comments from the astonished guests.

“Thank you,” was the comment from Julia.

Richard winked at me with a look to tell me ‘keep cool and keep quiet.’ Simca gave me knowing look that said she knew exactly from experience what had just happened. Back in London I served it again to Sybille and Richard, but this time with the great English cookbook author and my first mentor for the style of food at Chez Panisse, Elizabeth David.

Richard could not wait to tell her the story about Julia. Elizabeth nodded knowingly, having no respect for Julia, but did for my toasts spread with sea urchin roe and at a later lunch with her, black truffled salt cod puree on more toasts.

Now that fish is so expensive, endangered, and the best quality scarce, this is a perfect way to use whatever inexpensive, sustainable, or common fish and shellfish you can find. Mussels will give the least expensive excellent flavor to the broth. Garnish with white and green macaroni or penne or just serve with nothing but toasts and something, perhaps Montpelier mayonnaise, to spread on them.

My Favorite Fish Soup

Image: Online Culinary School

This is the soup I cooked for Julia Child in the south of France and later made for Elizabeth avid in London with success. So, I call it “My Favorite Fish Soup.” If you go all the way and use shellfish as well as fish carcasses, the ingredients are costly. A very good, though not sublime, version can be achieved using only the heads and backbones of non-oily white-fleshed fish: cod, bass, rockfish, conger eel, flatfish.

The soup is not clear because it has “body” from a pureeing of the carcasses after they are cooked.

You will need a food mill.

Serves 6 to 8

6 pounds fish carcasses and heads

½ cup olive oil

2 large onions, peeled, thinly sliced

4 large ripe tomatoes, chopped

10 cloves garlic

3 sprigs fennel tops

1 large herb bundle - thyme, bay leaves, leek tops, parsley

1 piece orange zest, 3 by 1 inch

2 quarts rich fish stock

½ teaspoon saffron threads

1 cup dry white wine

1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

1 cup red pepper mayonnaise or rouille

24 pieces lightly toasted rustic-style bread cut in 2-inch lengths

salt and freshly ground pepper

Remove all innards and gills from the fish heads and carcasses.

Put ¼ cup of olive oil, the onions, tomatoes, garlic, fennel, bouquet garni, orange zest, and ½ cup of the fish stock in a pot. Cook over low heat for 5 minutes. Add the fish carcasses and heads and remaining stock. Bring to a boil and skim any scum from the surface of the stock. Simmer for 20 minutes. Warm the saffron in the white wine. Add the wine to the stock and simmer 25 minutes more.

Here there are shiitakes and pasta shells in the soup.

Meanwhile, marinate the mushrooms in the remaining ¼ cup olive oil, the thyme, and salt and pepper to taste for 10 minutes; broil until tender.

Cook the pasta. Slice the mushrooms and hold.

Image: JT

Take the stock off the heat and put the fish and broth through a food mill fitted with a medium-hole disk or press through a sieve. Clean the pot and return the broth. Add the mushrooms and pasta and bring to a boil. Correct the seasoning if necessary and serve very hot in large soup plates. Spoon the rouille into the soup, or put the croutons in the soup and spoon the rouille on top of them.

If you want truly amazing fish soup, do it all over again, using this soup as the fish stock to pour over more fish bones.

Or garnish with pieces of fish cooked in the soup.

Image: The Kitchen

Fish Stew with Fennel Garlic Mayonnaise

In France’s Provence this dish is called Bourride and I have added the fennel. It is a lot less expensive to make than Bouillabaisse or Fish Soup because you do not have to include any shellfish in it except for the handful of reasonably-priced mussels to punch up the flavor of the sea.

This hymn to garlic is really a white bouillabaisse, a stew of mixed whitefish, its broth thickened and enriched with the garlic mayonnaise. The best fish to use for this dish would be sea bass, cod, monkfish, conger eel, halibut, Pollack, haddock, and whiting.

Image: JT

Serves 6 to 8

5 pounds fish (see headnote)

3 ½ quarts water

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 medium onions, chopped

2 leeks, sliced and rinsed

2 stalks celery, chopped

2 bay leaves

2 sprigs fresh thyme

12 sprigs fennel

1 tablespoon salt

1 cup dry white wine

2 cups garlic mayonnaise

2 cups mussels, bearded, scrubbed

Fillet the fish and cut into 1 1/2 –inch cubes. Save the bones.

Put ½ cup water, the oil, onions, leeks, celery, bay leaves, thyme, and 3 sprigs of the fennel in a pot. Cook over low heat for 10 minutes. Do not let the vegetables brown. Add the fish bones, the remaining water, and the salt. Bring to a boil and skim the scum from the surface of the stock. Cook for 20 minutes and add the wine. Cook for another 15 minutes and strain.

Crush the remaining fennel in a mortar with a pestle and mix with the garlic mayonnaise.

Put the fish in a pot. Taste the fish stock for salt and add more if necessary. Pour enough stock over the fish to cover by 1 inch. Add the water if there is not enough. Bring to a boil over high heat and add the mussels. Cook until the mussels open and the fish is just done. Lift the fish and shellfish into a warm soup tureen. Turn off the heat and whisk 1 cup of the fennel mayonnaise into the broth. Pour the broth over the fish and serve with the rest of the sauce.

