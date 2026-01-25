One day in when I was four at our farmhouse in Stamford Connecticut, I was told we are moving to Sydney. At my bank reaction, I was told it was in Australia.

Another equally blank look.

I don’t remember much except the “hirtoric” snow storm covering the Manhattan streets. My first real memory then was stepping onto the red carpet lining the platform at New York’s Grand Central Station. To board the legendary (I was informed) train to Chicago.

20th Century Limited

Image: Rickeyrab

Images: Culinary Institute of

America

Beluga caviar on a train! And lots of ice cream.

And not sure what dessert cheese is, but cheese instead of dessert. Fine!

Image: Getty

The California Zephyr

We boarded in Chicago and left the train 53 hours later in Oakland for San Francisco.