European Words Versus American

A while ago, I wrote this.

“It’s time again for our vocabulary to catch up with our cooking.”

Now that we are not seeing so much of crème instead of cream, I guess it has.

Though sometimes the cream of the cream is better in French.

English has long been a mongrel language, strongly marked by just about every other language in Europe. With America’s thriving immigrant communities, or what will be left of them, the English spoken here is even more of a mixed bag—and therein lies much of its vitality.

For American cooks, much of our vocabulary comes directly from the French or Italian—a logical enough development given our love and acceptance of their principles of cooking. And we have recognized that we have our own distinct cuisines and its and their own young language.

All about having one foot in the past and one in the present as we build a new American culinary tradition.

My delight in opening a bay scallop, standing knee-deep in crystal Maine or Montauk water and eating it right out of the shell, is as strong as my prejudice that our American culinary language must evolve at the same rate as our continuing culinary discoveries. And that common sense should eventually prevail over the momentary pleasure of fashion.

Garnishes

More words on this because I am annoyed that after vertical food that fell off the plates an into our laps, we now have garnishes on our food placed undressed/sauced with tweezers and often fairly nasty tasting.

I have been sometimes guilty of the appearance is everything even when it is not. Here is one for black bean puree soup. But the nasturtium flower added spice, and the salmon eggs a touch of smooth salty richness