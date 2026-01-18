A dock in Bolinas and our catch the dock in Mexico’s Yucatan for Ceviche

When I think of fish and shellfish, I think of the black risotto of baby cuttlefish at Harry’s Bar in Venice; the tiny tidepool of crabs deep-fried and mounted on a platter, eaten whole at an unpretentious dockside restaurant south of Genoa; of Brittany mussels steamed with shallots, white wine, and cream.

These vie with other memories: sitting at table on Hog Island in Maine, the cold fog rolling in, a huge fire going, as I tear apart big lobsters and dunk the chunks of claw meat in hot butter; pink swordfish right off the boats in Montauk, grilled over charcoal the same day; a big bowl of Oregon razor clams in steaming, buttery broth; Long Island littleneck clams right out of the water, eaten by the dozens with a squeeze of lemon; the Felix oyster bar in New Orleans between hangovers, paced by understanding shuckers so the numbers of oysters eaten rise alarmingly; herrings from the Irish Sea, fat with roe, so fresh they look like silver jewelry, marinated, grilled, or fried in cornmeal; Manx kippers; soft-shelled crabs; squid; fish stews; bouillabaisse, and the great fish soups like Mediterranean Soupe de Poisson, Brittany’s Cotriade, and clam chowder either New England or Manhattan.

Back in the summers of the sixties, my family had a refuged in an old gambling casino in Montauk, Long Island. And although I have never lived out of sight of an ocean except in England (where the water seems only an hour away from anywhere), I have never been so deluged with fish and shellfish as there. In the morning we would fish for “snapper blues,” the young bluefish that lived in the saltwater lake in front of the casino.

For lunch there was whatever anyone had caught from the ocean beach, from the dock out front (usually “tinker mackerel”), or from the commercial docks things like pink swordfish and whole striped bass caught only hours before.

In the evening we would gather around the dock while someone went clamming at low tide, or, if the water was high, we went after the bay scallops, catching them swimming along and throwing them up on the shore. Some were eaten then, the rest shucked, to go within minutes into cornmeal and then be fried in butter. Or we would just sit around the rocks having cocktails and opening oysters right out of the water.

That experience never failed to revive even the most jaded of guests.

We would give a clambake every summer and invite forty people, most of whom could stay over in that old casino with its eighteen rooms. The bake was done very traditionally, in the spirit of the nineteenth-century events I had read about in a book about Cape Cod clambakes, which featured also the endless baking of pies and cakes, and huge breakfasts.

The book mentioned another treat I have always wanted to duplicate, which involved picking cantaloupes the day before the bake in the late afternoon, when the sun has been shining on them all day and their perfume is at peak. One cut off the top of the melon, shook out its seeds, filled up the cavity with old Madeira, replaced the top, and suspended the melon in a well to keep it just cool. At the end of the clambake the next day, when the air was still very hot, when one was full of lobster, butter, corn, clams, and all sorts of fish, all of it rich food, the melons were pulled out of the well, the tops removed, and one drank deeply of the cool melon-scented Madeira, finally scooping out the Madeira-flavored cantaloupe.

A moment that tells all about simple elegance in a rough setting.

Mussels in Cataplana

“A cataplana is a traditional Portuguese, clam-shaped cooking vessel, that consists of two concave halves hinged together and latched, acting like a primitive pressure cooker to steam ingredients and lock in flavor for dishes like seafood stews. This versatile pot cooks and serves the meal.”

With the ease of a tagine, everything goes into the cataplana, the top secured, the whole thing heated, and I served them on an oyster stand, taking the top off at the table (once released) for all the perfumes to rise around the guests.

If you don’t have a cataplana use a covered saucepan. The method of cooking used here is like the classic moules a la mariniere, with white wine, shallots, herbs, and butter, still one of the best ways to cook mussels. Another way saw the light of invention and day at Stars, when a line cook, drawing on the moules tradition and on saffron with mussels, but wanting something new and reflecting current interest in Indian food, the Far East, and Mexico, made curried creamed mussels with a cilantro pesto drizzled over the top. It was fantastic. This recipe, however, is much less rich and complicated. The mussels cook quickly, so the onions and chilies must be sliced paper-thin. I recommend twelve to fifteen mussels per person.

Serve 4

4 pounds mussels

1 large red onion, peeled, very thinly sliced

3 Anaheim chilies, stemmed, seeded, very thinly sliced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

1 cup peeled, seeded, and chopped tomato

½ cup olive oil

¼ cup dry white wine

4 sprigs fresh thyme

4 sprigs parsley

2 sprigs fresh tarragon

2 bay leaves

Beard and scrub the mussels.

If you are using a saucepan with a lid, combine all the ingredients except the mussels in the pan and cook covered over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the mussels and cover the pot tightly. Cook over high heat, shaking the pot every 30 seconds, until all the mussels open, about 5 minutes. If 1 or 2 mussels are reluctant to open, don’t overcook the others waiting for those 2 to cook-just pry them open with a knife. Check to see if there is an edible plump mussel inside. Then check if the broth needs salt, and serve.

If you are using a cataplana, put all the ingredients in and clamp down the lid. Cook over high heat for 5-8 minutes, shaking the cataplana every minute. Open carefully, check for seasoning, and serve.

Grilled Calamari with Salted Lemon & Basil

The original recipe as photographed here, called for lobster mayonnaise made by mixing lobster essence as well as any cooked and mashed coral and liver into a cup of mayonnaise. Delicious, but now I think that is a bit too exotic for a simple dish at home. So, I have taken the ‘vinaigrette’ route with this new recipe.

This dish is like a warm salad, with tomato and purple basil underneath the hot grilled calamari. There is a play of temperatures, as well as the different textures.”

Serves 4

4 pounds fresh squid

¾ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh marjoram leaves

¼ cup finely chopped salt-preserved lemon

1 cup peeled, seeded, and chopped tomato

1 cup whole purple or green basil leaves

salt and freshly ground pepper

Cut the tentacles away from the head of each squid just below the eyes and remove the “beak.” Rinse, drain, and reserve the tentacles. Pull out all the innards and the translucent membrane in the body of each squid. Rinse under cold water and drain.

Or buy already cleaned squid.

Combine ¼ cup of the oil and the marjoram in a bowl. Add the squid, mix, and marinate for 1 hour in the refrigerator.

Start a hot charcoal fire or heat the broiler to full.

Thread the squid heads and bodies alternately on skewers, putting the skewers through the closed or tail end of the bodies.

Mix the salted lemon, tomato, and remaining olive oil. Coarsely chop the basil leaves, mix into the lemon sauce, and season.

Grill or broil the squid for 3 minutes on each side. Spoon some of the lemon and basil sauce on warm plates, and the calamari on top. Serve the rest of the sauce separately.

Grilled Swordfish with Rosemary Mayonnaise

It is difficult to choose a favorite fish, but if pressed I would say that the pink swordfish that in my late teens I used to get up at 5 on a summer morning to wait for the fishing boats to come in from the waters miles of Montauk, Long Island. Especially when I grilled it over real charcoal on the beach that same day for lunch.

The unique coloration of the flesh is due to the swordfish's diet, which is high in crustaceans like shrimp and krill which contain natural pigments called carotenoids. These are the same pigments responsible for the pink color of flamingos. And in swordfish “A color indicating a higher fat content, giving the fish a richer, more buttery flavor and a very moist texture when cooked.”

Because of the return of harpooning instead of long nets in Cape Cod, Nantucket, and Long Island, the pink swordfish have returned. At an enormous price per pound, but worth it once a summer. Look for these harpooned and handline-caught fish and do not buy the long-line and drift gill net fish.

Reading the original header im my cookbook Jeremiah Tower’s New American Classics, makes me think that I might make a sauce out of fish or shellfish essence, chopped Niçoise-style olives, finely chopped fresh rosemary, and the properly treated salted anchovies. Lots of fresh lemon juice and lashings of the best extra virgin olive oil you can find. Hard to pass up the mayonnaise for this fish however.

Because of its richness, swordfish certainly needs and can handle strong herbs, and I especially like rosemary with it.

It is great with a puree of black olives and capers, and really cries out for the saltiness and mystery of good anchovies. Buy canned salted whole anchovies, fillet them yourself with thumb and forefinger under running cold water, and hold them in oil with fresh thyme or basil. Far less salty or brine-filled than the canned fillets, they have a velvety texture and far more interesting flavor. Since Richard Olney showed me this method, I have won over hordes of people who “hate” anchovies. If you can find the rare pink swordfish from the Gulf Stream, buy that.

Serves 4

4 8-ounce pieces swordfish, 1 inch thick

2 tablespoons mixed fresh thyme and marjoram leaves, chopped

¼ cup olive oil

¼ cup herb oil

3 salted anchovies, soaked 10 minutes, drained, filleted

2 tablespoons fresh rosemary leaves, blanched

1 cup mayonnaise

1 cup tomato vinaigrette

Rub the swordfish with a mixture of the thyme, marjoram and oil and let marinate for 30 minutes.

Puree or very finely chop the anchovies and rosemary. Mix into the mayonnaise and let sit 30 minutes.

Start a charcoal fire or heat the grill or broiler.

Cook the fish on the hottest part of the grill, turning it twice on each side to get grill marks if you want to, for no more than 5 to 6 minutes on each side, because swordfish should be medium rare. Cook a little longer if you have just taken the fish out of the refrigerator, but ideally the fish has been at room temperature for 15 minutes before you cook it.

Put the fish warm plates. Spoon some of the tomato vinaigrette over the fish and some mayonnaise over that. Serve both sauces separately.

Soft-Shell Crabs

On an open fire at a beach in Mexico’s Yucatan.

Or in my first cookbook as at Stars restaurant.

Soft-shell crabs can be sautéed or grilled, but deep frying, for me, gives the most even cooking and the crispest results. Crabs placed on top of the tomato and basil sauce, as they are here in the photo, do not become soggy. I have put salted lemons in the mayonaise to balance the richness of the sauce and fried crabs. This recipe is for the crabs served with only the mayonnaise.

8 small live soft-shell crabs

1 cup fresh Italian parsley leaves

1 cup garlic mayonnaise

¼ cup salt-preserved lemon

1 cup fresh basil leaves

1 pinch ground cumin

2 pints peanut oil

1 cup flour

salt and freshly ground pepper

Serves 4

Clean the crabs by lifting up the side flaps and pulling off the feathery gills. Remove the flap underneath. Rinse in cold water.

Parboil the parsley in boiling water for 10 seconds, drain, squeeze dry, and put in a food processor with the lemon, basil, and cumin. Puree for a minute or so, leaving some texture to the leaves and lemon. Mix into the garlic mayonnaise and season if necessary.

Heat the oil to 375° F.

Very lightly dust the crabs with flour and immediately but carefully, put in the hot oil. Fry the crabs for 3 minutes, then turn and cook 3 minutes more. Remove from the oil and drain on toweling or a rack for a minute and then put the crabs on hot plates. Drizzle a little of the mayonnaise on top of the crabs and pass the rest separately.

Salt Preserved Lemon

