Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

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Jeremiah Tower
6h

And health care not paid by the govt as in every other civilized (?) country.

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Jeremiah Tower
6h

And thank you, Normsan, our guiding light.

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