July 4th is over but that doesn’t mean summer is.

Since the outdoor cooking season is about to go into high gear, and burgers will be on most weekend menus, I thought I would visit them again.

Andy, a bar menu burger cook at Stars, who went on to invent the Barteca Restaurant group, had this to say about our Substack burger article last week.

“As one of the earliest to work the Stars burger/oyster/pizza station, what really stood out to me was the act of scooping out the center of the top burger bun (white, almost Kaiser-roll shaped) where it sat on top of the lettuce and the slice of tomato and onion, so that they couldn’t “slide” out of the burger during the first few bites. I thought at the time, and still think, that was genius.”

Like this one that you know is going to shoot those pickles out onto your lap the minutes you bite into the bun.

Safer is the “Gyro Burger.”

“Wagyu beef and lamb with heirloom tomatoes, black peppercorn feta, sweet onion and Tzatziki on a grilled pita.”

But not a burger, however delicious.

And with so many chefs creating new burgers, let alone packed with wagyu and lamb, what is a fair price?

For any burger?

Let alone $10.00 extra for fries!

My friend Charles G. Thompson, from Substack’s “The Sharpest Tool,” has this to say. In one of our rants, this one: “Between a Taco and a Filet Mignon -- Rising Restaurant Prices Are an Uncomfortable Reality.”

Charles: “My husband and I have long enjoyed a nice meal out (preferably at a restaurant that has cloth napkins). We live in Los Angeles where we have a goodly number of places to choose from. To gauge prices, and our level of comfort in spending, we’ve used the price of a cheeseburger as our barometer. If a place has a burger on their menu at a price we’re comfortable with, that usually means the rest of the menu is priced accordingly.

The Price of a Good Burger Goes Up, Up, Up

Charles: “Which leads me to point of this rant.

The price of a good burger has jumped a lot over the last several years. Before COVID, the places we ate at, the burgers were between $10 and $13. Now, 6 years later, those prices are $20 to $25. At first, the reason for the increases was attributed to the effects of COVID. Since restaurants had almost no customers during the pandemic, they raised prices post crisis to make up their losses. We thought the higher prices were temporary. Although, I knew they were permanent, and would likely keep rising.

There would be no going back.

We had a hard time accepting that our cherished burgers were no longer at a comfortable price point. Through gritted teeth, we’ve been paying the higher prices.

It’s not only the price of burgers that has increased. Most dishes on today’s menus has gone up. As a consumer (and not a restaurant owner), I can say that we probably eat out less now. For us the prices have increased to an uncomfortable level. I always endeavor to find look at menu prices before reserving. The decision then becomes, is this a splurge meal or do we skip it? Is it a new place that I really want to try? Often, I’ll decide no. The burger as a pricing barometer is about a comfort level, i.e., how much I’m willing to spend. A $30 burger is likely a no-go for me. A burger is always still only a burger even with quality ingredients used to make it. Aren’t burgers a quintessential American comfort food? I say yes, they are. As such, they should be a lower priced item on the menu. A dish a diner might look at and think, oh, a cheeseburger and fries, that sounds perfect. And look, the cost is reasonable.”

The Stars Burger

Charles: “A burger I’m still chasing 40 years later. To read my take, click here to JT’s most recent post on burgers:

JT: “And at the Santa Fe Bar & Grill which we took over and opened in 1982, with only 5 days to do it, no time to find a decent bun or cook them ourselves so we used James Beard’s without one, at $8.00.”

From the JBF now, the same as we discussed over a lunch sat the Stanford Court hotel in 1982 for the Santa Fe Bar & Grill and Stars. “James Beard’s iconic Hamburger au Poivre combines the richness of a classic French steak with juicy ground beef. To achieve the perfect blend of spice and flavor, you press crushed peppercorns firmly into the meat and flambé them with bourbon.

Ingredients

2 lbs. ground beef, chuck or fatty round

1–2 Tbsp black peppercorns, coarsely cracked

1 tsp kosher salt

1/2 small onion grated

2-4 tsp heavy cream

3 Tbsp butter

3 Tbsp vegetable oil

Bourbon or brandy for flambé

Burger buns or English muffins

Shape the Patties: Gently mix the ground beef with the grated onion and heavy cream. Form into 6- or 8-ounce patties. Do not overmix, or the burger will get tough.

Add Pepper: Crush your peppercorns using a coarse pepper mill, a coffee grinder, or a heavy object. Press a generous amount into both sides of the patties.

Cook: Heat the butter and oil in a heavy skillet over medium-high heat. Cook for to 5 minutes per side, depending on your preferred doneness.

Flambé: Once the burger is done, season it with salt. Pour a splash of bourbon into the hot pan, ignite, and shake the pan until the flame dies down.

Serve: On a toasted, buttered bun and spoon the rich pan juices right over the meat

The American Hamburger is a Way of Life

Charles: “I think part of the issue is that the American hamburger is a symbol of the American way of life – accessible to all, reasonably priced, a simple yet delicious dish. It’s long been a food item associated with affordability too. Whether it’s made on a backyard grill or comes from a fast-food emporium or from the corner diner. Because so many of us make these associations, when the prices increased so heavily, we were left scratching our heads. What happened to our affordable burger mainstay? “

JT: At Stars we kept the prices down, but found a way we though irresistible to get the burger eaters to spend. A few times with Château Lafite-Rothschild, but if not, there was this. Our ever-changing wines by the glass.

Restaurant Owners Deserve Equal Time

I would be remiss in not also discussing what it’s currently like for restaurant owners; it has to be a bit uncomfortable for them too. They’ve been forced by circumstances out of their control to raise menu prices. Everything costs more now, and so much influences these rising prices. From rising labor costs to labor shortages in the agricultural sector, to higher fuel costs, plus tariffs, severe weather patterns including drought. It’s seemingly an endless list. For the average consumer, grocery store prices are through the roof. They are too for restaurateurs. So, we do need to acknowledge that the uncomfortable reality applies to both sides of the restaurant equation. It can be difficult to keep a restaurant running successfully and to make a profit.

To close this out, I’ll just say that I still do go out to eat in nice restaurants despite rising menu prices. I probably do it with more thought than I used to. And a little less frequently too. I miss my comfortably priced burgers, but the new prices won’t stop me from ordering them. I’m way too American to give up a well-made cheeseburger and fries.”

JT: “Certainly not the fries.

Image: Food Faith Fitness

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