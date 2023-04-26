The South Beach hotel fire alarm roused me out of bed at 3 a.m.

I was relieved that I smelled burning laundry and not the kitchen. Which made me realize I was hungry. And thirsty.

No room service at that hour and the firemen would not let me into the kitchen. Instead I found the mercifully-unlocked poolside bar, and the first prep cook just arriving for work.

“Stone crab claws, sir? You mean with your eggs?”

He called them “manitos de cangrejo.” No eggs yet, I said, “just the big hands.” Manos.

A plate of colossals arrived.

More bizarre than my found situation, however, was the “drawn” butter the cook paired with my chilled claws. Warm, clear butter and refrigerated cold crab as a culinary marriage seemed more like a divorce, so I ordered a pint of mustard mayo.

At four in the morning a perfect breakfast under any circumstances, but even more so with a Trimbach Cuvée Freddy 2000. And a fully-lighted aquamarine pool reflecting off the palm trees in the sultry and clinging 85-degree tropical night, now perfectly quiet since everyone else having gone back to bed except for a magnificent young Cuban who miraculously appeared with a chilled glass and to pour my Alsatian wine.

A deluge of hot rain made the scene even more tropically and intimately wonderful as I retreated to a poolside cabana, crab, Cuban, and wine in hand.

Then I realized I didn’t want to give up on the idea of the butter without further thought.

Around 5:30 a.m., with the help of some more Alsatian perfect Riesling, the solitude and quiet popped up an idea. Use the butter, but warm the crabs. With Cuba in the air, I thought of rum.

And more crab.

I asked the kitchen to heat the claws in butter with a handful of peeled and finely-diced fresh pink fresh-crop garlic. Flame with rum. Cover for a minute and bring them back to me with lots of towels soaked in sea water to take care of sticky fingers and mustard mouth.

I stayed there eating crab until I was found a room that didn’t smell of smoke and firemen. Of the new room, as Oscar Wilde said, “darlings, either that wallpaper has got go or I will.” Even worse was the packet of raisins on my pillow.

Sunmaid.

Not sultanas the color of the Muscat Beaumes de Venise at Venice’s Gritti Hotel balcony overlooking the Grand Canal in moonlight.

Had all the chocolates melted in the fire? Or been eaten by the firemen?

A mystery.

Mustard Mayonnaise

When in Rome, as they say, though in this case Miami and home to Joe’s, one must have their time-proven sauce recipe.

From from Jo Ann Bass and Richard Sax's book Eat at Joe's: The Joe's Stone Crab Restaurant Cookbook.

1 tablespoon Colman's dry mustard, or more to taste,

1 cup Mayonnaise

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

1 teaspoon A-1 sauce

2 tablespoons Light cream

Salt

Place the mustard in a mixing bowl or the bowl. Add the mayonnaise and beat for 1 minute.

Add the Worcestershire, A-1, cream, and a pinch of salt and beat until the mixture is well blended and creamy. If you'd like a little more mustardy bite, whisk in 1/2 teaspoon more dry mustard until well blended.

Chill the sauce, covered, until serving.

