Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

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Jeremiah Tower's avatar
Jeremiah Tower
2h

Love this and thank you! I said more or less the same at the time.

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Imagine Mérida Again's avatar
Imagine Mérida Again
2h

Who would dare serve the great Jeremiah Tower a warm Manhattan

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