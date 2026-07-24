“As chefs get older, they realize they need not do somersaults to impress guests who just want a fine meal.”

Said the NYTimes critic John Mariani ten years ago.

Happy that New York’s Eleven Madison Park was going “180 degrees in the direction of simpler food, fewer dishes, no card tricks, no smoke and mirrors, no long recitations.”

Or the “domes of smoke covering sturgeon blini” or, even worse, over my cold Manhattan “up’ now getting warm.

Anthony Bourdain was sitting at the long mahogany bar of the crusty New York institution Corner Bistro, a cheeseburger in one hand and a frosty pint in the other. “Well, you want it simple. You know, I don’t want a tower of foie gras with microgreens here. I want blood and grease on my fingers and chin. That’s what I want.”

I am not sure of the grease, but I am of the simplicity of it.

As simple as Ox Kidneys for breakfast.

Or the confidence that all would know about “Conserve.”

Following Mariani’s statement, a Facebook announcement declared that “Patter from servers will be stripped down to what feels natural and pragmatic.”

I am surprised anyone survived the shock.

Eric Ripert from the fabulous Le Bernadin pointed out that many diners just want to eat and don’t want to talk to the waiters.

It’s always been simple: A nice greeting, beverage delivers right away, and time to look at a menu that is two opposing ages at most.

For James Beard the opposite was true at New York’s Maxwell Plum, a declared favorite if only because he ate for free. The only time I was there was because he took me to present the idea I should apply for the head chef job. I had Stars at the time but partner problems made me open to his idea that I would be better off in the East.

We walked into the kitchen at the height of lunch to the most horrifying restaurant scene I have ever seen – except for the Peak Café in Hong King which, before I took it over, had more rats and snakes in it than customers.

What we saw at Maxwell’s was more sweat flying than food, tubs of food, three deep and bulging, lining the steps down to the basement, waiting to be delivered to the cooking line manned by a chef and his four cooks, sweat flying everywhere including into the food. All moving so fast they looked like cases of St Vitus dance.

The sight of all the sweaty chaos made the Chili Con Carne we had eaten turn sour in my stomach.

“Thank you, Jim,” I said as we left out onto the sidewalk, “but I don’t think this is not for me.”

I was horrified enough to cancel all my reservations for new restaurants I wanted to visit and flew home that night.

Maxwell Plum’s

Image and text from “Restaurant-ing Through History”

“Beard was fond of Maxwell’s Plum. He thought the restaurant was unique in being enormous yet having “really first-class food and service.” Beard denied being a food snob and said he liked the Plum’s chili just as much as most of their fancy dishes.

The menu had 140 items. Only an owner who had never cooked could conceive of this madness. To have all that and ask the cooks to make Chocolate Souffles.

Complete narcissistic madness.

Years later I took on the challenge of Tavern on the Green, another grandiose concept from the same creator as Maxwell’s. With the same disregard for operations.

As in no place in the kitchen to prepare and cook desserts, let alone eclairs competing for smoky oven space with browning beef bones.

I was much more used to menus like this one.

A Dinner for Chez Panisse Friends 1981

The superb Martine Saulnier of Martine’s Wines in the Bay Area, shared a passion with me for the wines of Fixin. When I wanted to cook a dinner at my house for Alice Waters and some of the staff from Chez Panisse a couple of years after I left the restaurant, Martine supplied the wines. So much for the so-called Alice-Jeremiah feud.

Salad of California Smoked Sturgeon

Bourgogne blanc, Rene Manuel 1978

Chassagne-Montrachet, Chateau de Maltroye 1967

Spaghetti with My Tomatoes Dried in the Sun.

Hermitage Rouge 1976

Sadie Kendall Goat Cheeses

Fixin, Clos La Perrière 1964

Platter of Indian Mangoes & Strawberries

Chateau Doisy-Védrines 1964

The South of France 1975

Richard Olney wanted to introduce me to the Bandol wines of Domaine Tempier owned by his owner friends Lucien and Lulu Peyraud. He knew I would be bowled over by them and the kind of hospitality that the Peyrauds offered. That I would want to introduce their wines to California. When I returned I did, and they were first then seen in the USA when I imported them through George Linton of Connoisseur Wine Imports.

Lunch at the Peyraud Family Table

Rose 1964

Fresh striped bass with fennel grilled over vine cuttings.

Sauce of its roe and liver

Rouge 1973, 1972, 1970, I960

Tomatoes provençales

Lamb’s lettuce with garlic oil

Chèvres or fresh goat cheeses

Rouge 1961, 1968, 1964

Fruits

Coffee

Marc de Tèmpier 1961

No notes about the food because the menu said it all. The wines, though, were a challenge since Richard, Lucien and I had tasted twelve or so from the casks before lunch.

While sipping the rose before lunch I saw our hostess Lulu Peyraud stocking up a fire of vine cuttings and dried wild fennel branches outside the back door of the kitchen for cooking the bass. I had not seen her making the off-white sauce that appeared on the table in an off-white sauceboat. But when tasted it was one of those few life moments. She had ground up the liver and roe of the bass with a mild, fruity extra-virgin olive oil and lemon juice, a bit of fish bone stock, lots of freshly ground white pepper. It did not look like much, but spooned over the moist, white, flaking flesh of the perfectly fresh and perfectly grilled fish, flavored by fennel and the lemon-like acid of the smoke from the vine cuttings, it was heaven on earth.

The drive back to Richard’s over the mountains was not so much. Too much if perfect Marc.

Followed by

Bread and Water with Richard Olney

After all that wine, the coup de grace of the marc (think French grappa), and a two-hour drive over the mountains back to Richard’s hillside house. I was more dead than alive. But, oddly enough, a few hours later a bit puckish. As one can be after a long day of food and wine. Casually and with sleight of hand, Richard produced a dish that, for the second time that day, created a memory which is perhaps even stronger now than the moment, perfect for its time, when I ate it. We went out into the garden in the fading light of the evening and picked potatoes, onions, and thyme.

Soup of Water, Potatoes, Onions

Puligny-Montrachet 1971

We added chunks of stale bread and French butter to the soup, salt, and ground pepper.

A lifesaver!

Even more than a much later Senate Bean soup back in Berkeley.

Or Baked Beans with Buffalo.

Cooking for James Beard

THE GUESTS were Cathy Simon, Michael Palmer, my Special Forces and Green Beret brother on leave from Vietnam, my love Gregg Lowery, and James Beard. His command had been to keep it simple, but that he felt like some great French wines (he had heard I had a decent cellar). Also, that he was pining for the fresh and chemically untreated bay scallops I had been bragging about now available in San Francisco.

I knew he would love the caviar and would understand my serving the pressed or paiusnaya, apart from the fact it was all I could afford. And beef was always safe when served with Lafite.

Dinner for James Beard, My House, San Francisco 1979

Caviar paiusnaya & toast

Champagne Jeanmaire, Blanc de Blancs

Tagliarini with bay scallops

Córton-Charlemagne, Louis Latour, 1970

Roast beef, Jerusalem artichoke puree

Château Lafite I955

Cheeses

La Tâche, Domaine de la Romanée-Conti 1953

Fruit compote

Wehlener Sonnenuhr Auslese, J. J. Prüm 1950

Cockburn 1950

Jim wouldn’t hear of my putting a white wine with the cheeses. After a precautionary tasting of the old Prüm, the comments were “faded from opening, should have been aperitif, overpowered, badly placed,” so we put it with the compote. And drank the La Tâche, which turned out to be truly a great one, with the cheeses.

Two months later I cooked another dinner for him at my house, a menu to revive tired palates after a season of holiday feasting.

Post-Christmas Beard Dinner, for Tired Appetites 1979

Guests were Cecilia Chiang (of the great Mandarin restaurant in San Francisco), Marion Cunningham (Beard’s San Francisco factotum and minder in those days), Robert Finigan (restaurant critic and wine writer, now speaking to me after the lamb incident at Chez Panisse several years before), Alice Waters, my great love, companion, and rose grower Gregg Lowery, and Ken Duprey, my host in Nantucket.

I must have found some money from somewhere to pay for the Sevruga.

Champagne Pol Roger, Cuvée de Blancs de Chardonnay, 1971

Caviar Sevruga blini

Pol Roger, or Akvavit frozen

Smithfield ham in old 1950 Madeira

Pol Roger, or Malmsey 1920

Salad “Alice,” Chinoise

Compote of tropical fruits

Pol Roger, or Rieussec 1975

The salad was adapted from Escoffier’s Ma Cuisine (curly endive, lemon juice, walnut oil, olive oil), which I made “Chinoise” for Cecilia by using fresh water chestnuts. The fruit for the compote was mangoes, papaya, and stewed quinces, flavored with an essence of roses from Gregg’s garden.

Cooking for Lovers

THERE IS NOTHING like past and present relationship tensions and appreciations to spice a meal with friends. Alice Waters cooked this dinner at her house in Berkeley for two pairings: hers with Robert Finigan, mine with Gregg Lowery.

I brought the wines from my cellar.

The wine everyone was poised to taste was the sweet white wine made by Beaulieu Vineyard from botrytis grapes in the thirties. It was the gold color of a middle-aged Chateau d’Yquem, stunningly good, but turned out not to be sweet. It was more like a Chateau Grillet, or vin de paille. A bit oxidized, but beautifully, if you have that English taste. My notes say it “would have been perfect early in the meal—with fish. Memorable, haunting wine.”

As was the evening.

Mine with memories of Alice with me in the moonlight at the Gritti on the Grand Canal in Venice, of her coping with Gregg’s existence, and of several stories Bob related about Alice visiting three boyfriends in one night.

Funny only by the time we got to the Mount Veeder.

Dinner with Alice and Boyfriends 1980

Baby lettuces

Meursault Genevrières 1970

Grilled lamb chops

Beaulieu, Georges Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon 1974

Mayacamas, Cabernet Sauvignon 1969 Mount Véeder, Cabernet Sauvignon 1973

Asparagus

Coulis of strawberries

Beaulieu, “Chateau Beaulieu” 1930’s

Dinner with Alice and New Boyfriend 1980

This was a meal I cooked for Alice Waters and her new boyfriend to celebrate their being together. He was a wonderful guy, very good looking, not yet twenty-one and very complicated. They both were very nervous about the occasion, so I invited old friends in common with Alice, Cathy Simon and Michael Palmer, as well as Gregg Lowery, to show that we were not against the new one just because our common good friend Bob Finigan had been at the altar before him.

Vouvray Mousseux, Brut 1970

Veuve-Clicquot, Brut NV

Fettuccine with the first fresh white truffles

Chateau de la Maltroye 1967

Mixed green salad

Sonoma goat cheeses

Les Forts-de-Latour, en magnum, 1970

Dried fruits and nuts

Gonzalez & Byass 1970

Abundant white truffles have a way of conveying that all is right with the world.

Balance may be everything.

As it was not after a couple of Salty Dogs.

Or so it was said to me the day after the first of our American Regional Menus that I created and cooked at our Santa Fe Bar & Grill in Berkeley.

I tough the Guava Pecan Pie would soak them up.

Lessons in complex simplicity.

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