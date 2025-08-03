London, 1914

After the assassination on June 28th of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria rumors of war filled the air in London even thicker than its notorious winter fogs.

People were glued to the newspapers if only for a moment: war either endlessly was, or was not. London’s “The Spectator” thought everyone needed diversion so, it published more entertaining news.

My favorite is about a great wit bedded down in the London Clinic and imprisoned by a “Nil by Mouth” sign taped to the door to stop her indomitable friends from putting Gosset Champagne in her drip, no matter how hand-raised and organic the wine. The doctors knew that their patient put her faith not in God’s modern medicine, but in Champagne.

In her honor, I must mention the wines from what was the last great dinner my grandfather had before going off to war in Belgium in December.

Like her, the order of wines was quite modern for the period since, previously red Bordeaux was served after all the women had left the room. Now they could leave after it, and before the port.

The Master of the Company that night was William Frederick Bennington McQueen, Esq., the grandfather of my beautiful and sporting guest of honor at my Harvard Graduate School of Design blini dinner forty-five years later.

Chablis, 1908

Turtle punch

Old Madeira

Hochheimer, 1908

Veuve Clicquot, 1906

Krug, 1906

Chateau Mouton Rothschild, 1905

Martinez port, 1894 Liqueurs

Chez Garin, Paris, 1965

The most famous restaurant in Paris in the mid-sixties was the only one to have kicked Michelin inspectors out whenever they showed up. Long before the current fashion and trend to do so.

The chef and owner, Georges Garin, was a chain-smoking (Gauloises) bi-sexual peasant in a lobster-stained T-shirt, in love with my great friend Richard Olney and not George’s wife, Mary, a chain-drinking American heiress.

At dinner one night there was Mary, Richard, the head of the Guide Kléber and his young male companion, the companion’s opium-smoking even-younger companion, and Richard’s boyfriend, a six-foot Haitian exotic dancer from the Folies Bergère. With such a complex crowd the only appropriate choice of menu was one to be perfect in its complex simplicity.

Ragoût de Truffes au Vin Rouge

Epaule de Mouton Grillé

Haricots Verts Fins au Beurre Fromage

Riz à la Maltaise

A ragout of fresh black truffles, grilled shoulder of mutton, green beans in butter, and rice Maltaise.

The truffles were cooked with butter and garlic with a splash of Fine Champagne and Armagnac. The sauce was made from mirepoix sweated in old red wine and finished with a paste made of the puréed truffle peelings and butter. The wines were from the then unknown great Domaine Tempier in Bandol, the ’61 red Cuvee Especiale, and then two Pauillacs: ’61 Haut-Batailly and Château Latour. With the simple rice desert, a ’62 Filhot Sauternes

Hollywood Film Star Merle Oberon, Acapulco, 1966

At a dinner with Merle Oberon and Betsy Bloomingdale in Acapulco, Merle, a beautiful woman of stunning taste, came out of the kitchen quite coolly frantic because the staff were fighting, leaving, and taking the food with them. But with people like that there is always plan B, even if it meant Bloomingdale.

As Betsy stared at the dining table that was empty except for impeccable crystal, bone-white china, Devonshire-cream colored roses by the dozens, and threatening to stay that way, Alfred Bloomingdale said wait a minute, then drove off in a cloud of impeccable gravel dust. He returned carrying buckets of KFC.

They all had “a marvelous time,” Cecil Beaton later wrote in his diaries. “Those manners again,” I wrote in mine.

White Bean Soup with Nightingales, Burgundy, 1976

It was not just the white bean soup with fresh black truffles prepared by Georges Blanc in Vonnas that has sustained a memory of 30 years. It was that good, but it was the memory of late-summer nightingales singing in the bushes above the stream outside the dining room window next to my table that remains with me indestructibly.

As I sat by the window they started to sing, and as I was leaving, they ceased. I thought that Georges was genius enough perhaps to have recorded them somewhere and put speakers in the bushes. He said he had not.

Pike timbale Stuffed with Boned Frog’s Legs, Champagne sauce, restaurant L’Auberge de L’Ill, Alsace, 1976

I left the kitchens of Chez Panisse in Berkeley to go with Richard Olney on a wine and food tour of all his favorite restaurant and wineries in France. All places one could visit on one’s own, but not with private lunches at Chateau d’Yquem and Lafite, with those wines following us to the next few restaurants after hand-picked months before by Richard, the owners, and the cellar masters.

There was the 1959 Romanée-Conti in the cellars of that Domaine, rare old Krugs in the private rooms of that house, the same wine following us to a dinner with Bocuse and, at my request, the Bresse chicken stuffed with truffles and poached in a pig bladder, a glorious dinner at Taillevent, the nightingales singing outside our windows at Georges Blanc, but it was the swans swimming up and down the stream at the bottom of the garden at the Auberge de L’Ill that had me transfixed.

That and the glass of Krug in my hand as I watched. There were fresh morels in cream with the loin of white veal, a Pithiviers filled with Moroccan almonds for dessert, but it was the fish course that haunts my mind still.

A large white dish was put in front of me, an ivory-colored sauce around an off-white mousse of something I guessed might be pike from the river outside that had once swum with the swans. I tasted the sauce. Obviously, a reduced stock of fish bones with cream and Champagne. Perfection.

But even more staggeringly perfect was the moment after I dug into the timbale with my fork and out tumbled boned frog thighs the size of my little fingernail. All the elements to create a long-term favorite memory: perfectly balanced, delicious tasting and an artistry from the kitchen that I have rarely seen surpassed.

Shabu Shabu of Kobe beef, Kyoto, 1996

A huge white platter covered with what appeared to be cocktail napkin sized tissue thin slices of beef at least 80 percent fat took my breath away.

Not just because of the fortune it cost (as I knew from our $500 sirloin steak a few days before in Tokyo. )But also, because I was not sure what to do with it (as the guest of honor I had to take the first piece) and sure I did not want to eat all that cold fat.

I was on tour with executive of the Japanese Restaurant Association on the occasion of their leader being made a National Living Treasure by the emperor. The first time that anyone in the hospitality industry had made the grade. Of all the cities we visited, by favorite was Kyoto, in great part because it was the first time I heard of and then tasted shabu shabu.

My guests enjoyed my ignorance in the most perfectly Japanese mannered fashion by the eldest of the group wielding his chopsticks. I imitated, swooned with pleasure, and with that first mouthful thought he had left the meat too long in the hot broth.

The next piece I left in for half the time. Both were fabulous, but I loved the half cooked best as thoughts of what else could be dipped like this and introduced at Stars to San Francisco.

Thin carpaccios of lobster, Petrale sole, Jerusalem artichokes in a black truffle infused broth, and even pounded out honeydew melon in a hibiscus flower soup.

It was a long flight back to California and the thought of lawsuits from spilled boiling broths turned my mind back to the safety of our delicious, 27-day dry aged steak with French fries as the safe way to go.

Shrimp or Prawns?

Having grown up in Australia, England, and the USA (in New England as well as New Orleans, both of which have their own language), I usually stumble over which word, shrimp or prawn, to use. The Wikipedia entry, “A shrimp in the USA is a prawn in Australia!” is not much help. I have settled on small = shrimp and large = prawn.

Photo Courtesy of Sam Hanna

Regardless of their name, none of them can take much cooking.

Flavoring like Louisiana Crab Boil for either aside, partially cook them and then add to hot preparations like curry or gumbo, to capture the full flavor without turning the flesh to soggy paper.

Put in very lightly salted water, bring just to a boil, leave until they are just firm to a push with a finger, remove (saving the cooking liquid), put in a colander or sieve, cover with ice for 5 minutes, remove and peel. Then cover and chill in the refrigerator.

Simmer the shells in the cooking liquid for 10 minutes, then blend or process and sieve, to make an essence.

Quintana Roo and Infant Eagle Ray

I knew some fishermen on the Yucatan Peninsula’s Holbox Island (around the corner from Cancun) and dropped by to see them the moment after I was checked into my hotel. I was after fresh pompano and lobster head soup, both of which I had heard from them I just had to taste and never had.

In our skiff heading closer into the beach for pompano the fisherman called Dog (El Perro) spotted an eagle ray. An infant. No more than 15 inches across instead of the adult 10 feet.

First, he yelled in excitement and then he speared it. The sight of it flapping at my feet, a cup of blood splashing over my white flip flops, had my breakfast threatening to join it in the bottom of the boat.

I was horrified. Asking why he could kill such an animal, his answer was “Because it’s delicious. Espera y verás. Wait and see.”

Back at his house he gutted the ray, flayed it open, and hung it on a clothesline to dry for a couple of hours. Then cooked it on a very slow fire for 5 minutes on each side. Much to my dismay for the future of eagle rays, it was one of the best things out of the ocean I have ever tasted.

Country Ham

When I think of James Beard (at my picnic for him in Big Sur), conjured up is the image of huge platters of sausages and steaming boiled meats, especially pork. Of those photographs where he is standing in front of a mound of sausages, looking slightly pink and stuffed himself there is always a ham. Jim and I talked hours and hours on the subject of hams, and the proper way to cook a Smithfield. We decided on the following:

Wash the ham off with a stiff brush to remove the pepper, and then soak it overnight in enough water to cover it.

Then, in a pot large enough to hold it vertically, submerge the ham in enough water to come right up to the shank but not above it, and poach it with carrots, onions, celery, and bouquet garnish, until the ham shank or hock is flexible to the point of breaking off, five to six hours depending on the size of the ham.

Remove the ham and let it cool; remove the skin and trim down the fat until there is half an inch left overall. Put the ham in a baking dish, pour over two glasses of Madeira, cover with foil, and bake in an oven at 350°F for 30 minutes.

Let the ham cool while still covered. The ham is then ready for carving in the thinnest possible slices, and serving with almost anything, but especially stuffed dates and Sauternes, or figs and Madeira.

Black-and-White Ice Cream Soda

Hardly a great culinary triumph, but a memory no less intense, is the black-and-white soda of American soda fountain fame.

I remember hot, humid days in Manhattan, walking along hoping I would pass a Schrafft’s so that I could nip into the air-conditioned room, sit at the cool marble counter, and order a black-and-white.

In those days, the ice cream was good, the chocolate syrup was real, and the soda had big, lasting bubbles. The bite of the soda water against the sweetness of the chocolate was what battling the heat was all about.

To make a black-and-white soda, use the best chocolate sauce you can find, get some good Italian vanilla ice cream and very lively soda water.

Put the syrup in the bottom of a tall glass, add scoops of ice cream, pour in the soda, and stir briefly with a long-handled spoon just enough to mix the chocolate and soda so that the whole thing is frothy and marbled.

Drink through a long straw and then scoop up the last of the ice cream with the spoon. A few contented sighs, and then out onto the streets again, able to face anything, wearing the invincible armor of pleasure.

Thank you for reading Out of the Oven. If you upgrade for the whole experience, and pay $5 a month or $50 a year, you will receive at least weekly publications, as well as menus, recipes, videos of me cooking, and full access to archives.

Leave a comment