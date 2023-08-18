Is it that moment yet, that as the summer matures and you can almost see the first leaf thinking of turning color, that wherever or whomever you are with, the gins and tonic (and perhaps some of the company) are losing their first allure?

That moment when you might turn to one of these sips that restart the day, despite their innocent look?

As your vegetable garden, local farmer’s market or produce stand is showing a little mercy by turning away from the early tsunami of zucchini and now has little mountains of watermelon. If so, it is time to bring out a tray of these shooters to the assorted guests – and the cooks at the outdoor grill.