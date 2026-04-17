JUNGLES, HURRICANES, OCTOPUS CARPACCIO, STORM SMOKED LOBSTER, OAXACAN CHILI SALSA
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This was my fried fish (boquinete or hogfish) lunch the day before two Mayan grandmas took me into the jungle to show me the creation of recado negro, the delicious, mysterious and world-class flavor(s) of black chile paste or chilmole of the Yucatan.