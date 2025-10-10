Gougères

Crisp on the outside and soft within, this Burgundian specialty can be made in a large ring or as here, in small puffs, perfect to serve as hot hors d’oeuvres or as an accompaniment to a salad. Or made into really good deserts filled with ice cream and covered with hot chocolate and caramel sauces. Or the stunning Croquembouche. Sometimes covered with spun sugar, as here by Martha Stewart.

Upon baking, the silky, dense dough transforms into something else entirely — light, ethereal puffs with crisp exteriors that are heavenly to munch on while sipping wine. Simply stash the baked puffs in the freezer, then reheat in the oven when you’re ready to serve.

1 cup water

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, plus 2 tablespoons for buttering sheets

1 teaspoon salt

1 cup all-purpose flour, sifted

freshly ground white pepper

4 large eggs1¾ cups grated Gruyère cheese

Preheat the oven to 425°F.

Boil the water in a 2-quart saucepan with the 6 tablespoons butter and the salt. Remove from the heat and beat in the flour all at once with a wooden spoon. Beat the mixture vigorously until the paste is smooth and pulls away from the pan, or “rounds itself.” Add a few grinds of the white pepper.

Either by hand or in a mixer, beat in the eggs one at a time until fully incorporated. Then mix in the cheese. Stop beating when the batter is stiff.

Butter a baking sheet and put the paste into a pastry bag fitted with a ¾-inch round tube tip. Squeeze the paste onto the baking sheets in mounds 2½ inches in diameter and 1 inch high in the center. Alternatively, the paste can be dropped from a spoon, but the shapes will not be as neat. Make sure the mounds are at least 2 inches apart.

Bake for 5 minutes. Reduce the oven temperature to 350°F and cook for another 20 minutes. Set the puffs on the door of the turned-off oven for 15 minutes to dry out. Cut off the very top of the puffs and scoop out any damp interior pastry. (The tops are for snacks.)

Orange Sichuan Pepper Salt

Once you start sprinkling this salt on food just before serving, you will become addicted to flavored salts and figure out endless variations by yourself. Any of the citrus family will work, although I have my doubts about grapefruit salt unless you use it on fruits, especially tropical ones or watermelon.

Flavored salts will last for a month in a covered jar without losing too much potency. Proportions are not written in stone, but think two-thirds pepper to one-third citrus peel. By all means add a little bit of cumin, cardamom, or fenugreek.

I recently used this salt at a dinner at San Francisco’s Foreign Cinema restaurant for “A Night of Stars.” We sprinkled it on a puree soup of white beans with a swirl of pureed ube, or purple yam, on top.

1 large orange (mandarin, blood, or sour Seville, or regular)

½ cup Sichuan peppercorns

2 cups kosher salt

Preheat the oven to 200 degrees. Remove the zest from the orange with a vegetable peeler, in strips, being sure not to include the white pith. Lay the zest in a single layer on a plate and place it in the oven until dry, about an hour. The peel must be completely dry. Remove the plate from the oven and let the dried zest cool.

Toast the peppercorns in a hot but not scorching frying pan until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Dump them out immediately onto paper towels and allow them to cool.

Mix the rind, peppercorns, and salt together. Grind in a spice mill or food processor with a very sharp blade until uniformly smooth.

Grilled Fish Gazpacho

In the first version of this dish, I used grilled Caribbean or Pacific spiny lobster meat in the centers of the big, flat oval dishes on which I presented the soup. Later, in the south of France, I used Mediterranean slipper lobster, then in Sydney and Singapore we used bay lobster or “Balmain bugs.” But whatever the lobster, there were always three American caviars for garnish: golden whitefish from the Great Lakes, paddlefish from Louisiana, and steelhead from the Northwest.

Nowadays I eat the lobsters by themselves, the caviar by itself, and serve this wonderful summer soup with ancho chili-grilled fish salad instead of the lobster. It is delicious, fast, as impressive as the lobster version, and a great deal cheaper.

Since the success of this dish depends on the flavor of the tomatoes, my favorite way to do it is to use three different colors (and flavors) of heirloom varieties—red, green, and yellow—and to garnish the soup with tiny cherry tomatoes, also of different colors. Sometimes, I roll these little tomatoes in orange Sichuan pepper salt before putting them on the plate, and sometimes I just sprinkle that salt all over each of the dishes at the table.

Variations

Instead of the fish fillet, use Spiced crab. Or grill any fish and mix it with one of the flavored mayonnaises.

Here is my Lobster Gazpacho from my 1985 first cookbook “Jeremiah Tower’s New American Classics.”

8 ounces fresh fish fillet (cod, snapper, halibut, striped bass)

1 stem fresh basil, coarsely chopped

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons ancho chili puree

½ cup sour cream

6 large ripe tomatoes (2 red, 2 yellow, 2 green like Zebra)1 red bell pepper

yellow bell pepper

1 English cucumber

3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 tablespoon sesame oil

12 fresh chive stems, cut into 1-inch lengths

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Mix the basil and the oil in a bowl, and spread the mixture on both sides of the fish fillet. Cover and let the fish marinate for an hour in the refrigerator.

Mix the ancho chili puree and sour cream together in a bowl, cover, and refrigerate.

Peel, seed, and puree the three types of tomatoes one at a time through a food mill. Refrigerate the three purees separately.

Wipe the marinade off the fish, season, and grill or broil until just cooked, 5 to 10 minutes. Flake the fish (½-inch pieces) into the bowl with the sour cream, removing any bones. Season and mix well, but without breaking up the fish too much.

Stem and seed the bell peppers and cut into ⅛-inch dice. Peel and seed the cucumber and cut into ⅛-inch dice. Combine the peppers and cucumber in a bowl. Add the lemon juice, sesame oil, and a pinch each of salt and pepper. Mix and refrigerate (not for more than 10 minutes).

Mix each of the tomato purees with a small pinch each of salt and pepper, and whisk 2 tablespoons of the remaining olive oil into each puree.

Pour the purees onto chilled large rimmed shallow plates, making whatever pattern you like. Put the fish salad in the center of the plates, and scatter the pepper and cucumber mixture around the plates.

Sprinkle the chives on top of the fish. Serve immediately.

Roast Chicken

Image: Andy Cooks

When I cooked roast chicken on TV for Julia Child, she kept saying, “Don’t forget to mention salmonella, dear.” Well, I didn’t mention it, but hinted that using the lemon juice cleans everything up, as well as making the chicken taste wonderful. So, I will not talk about that subject here either—except to say always use a cutting board and wash it well along with everything else that has been in contact with uncooked poultry—nor add much more to the millions of words already written about roast chicken.

But I do know that roast chicken can be one of the world’s greatest and easiest dishes if you buy chicken that has as much pedigree as possible (organic, cage free, range-roaming, and so on) and has never seen a plastic covering (if it has, let the chicken dry out for three hours before cooking); wash the chicken with fresh lemon juice half an hour before cooking it; and let the chicken rest for twenty minutes after cooking and before carving.

I think turning the chicken over on its sides and onto its back (and then back again) when it is hot either in or from the oven is a lot of dangerous work for most people, so I start the chicken in a covered casserole just large enough to hold it (2 inches of free space all around) and then uncover it for the last cooking to crisp the skin.

Serve with the oven-roasted vegetables or the oven-baked fruits, or with both.

1 4-pound fresh roasting chicken

2 whole lemons

1 head fresh garlic cloves, separated, skin on, smashed with a cleaver

4 slices bacon (wood smoked if possible), finely chopped

¼ cup olive oil

1 cup mixed fresh herbs (rosemary, thyme, basil, etc.)

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees.

Cut the lemons in half and squeeze the juice over and inside the chicken, and then rub it in. Season the cavity of the chicken, then put the lemon halves and garlic cloves in the cavity.

Loosen the skin of the breast at the rear of the chicken, and gently insinuate all your fingers under the skin, moving down the sides and up to the front. Then take the bacon in your fingers and push it under the skin evenly all over the breast.

Rub the chicken with the olive oil, then sprinkle with salt and pepper. Stuff half the herbs in the cavity and put the other half in the casserole. Put the chicken in the casserole, cover, and put in the oven.

Cook at 450 degrees for 15 minutes, then turn the oven down to 350 for another 20 minutes. Uncover, turn the heat to 400, and finish cooking the chicken for 15 minutes. Insert a skewer in the thighs to see if the juices run clear. When they do, remove the chicken and let it rest for 20 minutes on a rack in a warm place (on the open oven door with the oven turned off).

Put the chicken onto a hot platter. While the chicken is resting, strain the juices in the casserole and remove the fat floating on top. Wipe any fat out of the casserole with paper towels, and pour the defatted juices back in the casserole. Heat the casserole on the stove and stir the juices to dislodge any of the bits that are stuck to the casserole. You can use chicken stock or red or white wine to help with this process if there are not a lot of juices. Season the juices and serve them with the chicken.

Strawberries in Red Currant Sauce

This a fast and inexpensive way to dress up store-bought strawberries to make them look and taste as if you had grown them yourself.

Here fresh red currants are made into the sauce but a good quality red currant jelly is easier and works well.

Image: Fairwasser

2 cups fresh red currants, stemmed

1 cup light sugar syrup

2 cups fresh strawberries, hulled

Put the red currants in simmering sugar syrup, and cook 1 minute. Turn off the heat, let the currants sit 30 minutes, and then put them and the syrup though a nylon sieve.

Pour the warm, but not hot, currant sauce over the strawberries, cover, and let sit for 30 minutes, but no longer, in the refrigerator.

