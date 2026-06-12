Thank you for looking at JEREMIAH TOWER’S OUT OF THE OVEN! Free subscribers will receive an occasional publication. Paid subscribers will receive a weekly publication, as well as menus, recipes and full access to archives. Now including over 150 articles, and growing.

Tuscany’s very great Frances Mayes

Posted last week on Substack her article on “Summer Garden Food.” In which she says “Social life in a small Tuscan town makes me think of my father’s expression, “This will kill the weak and cripple the mighty.”

And dinner parties which she says are easier when done back to back, “if you have the stamina. As most dishes can be prepared at once for both parties.” Let alone as she says that “back to back the flowers, candles, cheeses” can be “handled once.”

As long as there is planning and time for it. For my first big dinner party in Italy there was neither.

In Umbria not Tuscany.

I had been reading Sir Geoffrey Jellicoe’s Italian Gardens of the Renaissance, which made me light headed and ready to dine. Bur first I begged a landlord showing me his villa, “Let’s go have a prosecco.”

Half way through the first glass his wife conjured up the idea of having a barbecue the next day for lunch since about 20 people wanted to meet me. She told me that her caretaker gardener and his wife would cook. I loved the idea, with visions of the 1973 film La Grande Bouffe trucks driving up to her villa and unloading wild boar, ortolans, and perhaps a suckling pig.

A series of her quick cellphone calls confirmed the guests. Minutes later, another call announced that the gardener and his chef wife were ill in bed.

“Not to worry,” she piped in “there is no shortage of chefs,” looking triumphantly at me.

“Well, OK,” I gurgled through another glass of wine, “we can go to the market in the morning.”

No such luck I was told.This was not Greve or Siena or even Florence.