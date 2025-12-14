In 35 years of the restaurant business, Christmas day was the only day of the year we were closed. There was not much time in the preceding weeks of restaurant packed with Christmas parties to plan anything much else for myself other than caviar and hot buttered Thomas’ English muffins. Christmas morning, still in bed, I would open my can of caviar. Not just for myself. My two cats would lick the can clean of the eggs I had left in the corners and the inside of the top.

With a little glass of my favorite Żubrówka Bison Grass vodka to wash down the eggs, to help me wonder what I should be cooking.

And still wondering because it’s still warm here in Mexico. Hot enough so that my thoughts for Christmas cooking do not, though I will miss them terribly, go to goose even when cooking the legs in fat and sear-roasting the breast separately, or a perfect rib roast. I will not miss the added heat of the oven.

Image: Recipe Tin Eats

The roast would have been slathered with vodka, then lots of salt and pepper and let it stand for a few hours at room temperature before baking.

Forgoing some of the culinary traditions of Christmas, I will really miss aged Christmas Pudding.

Image: Raymond Blanc

With hard sauce.

Hard Sauce

Sometimes called Brandy Butter, but I don’t because I like to drown the sugar and butter with not only brandy, but with whisky and rum as well. Whatever bottles you have open and need to use.

No point in making this in small batches, even if for a dinner for one.

1 cup (240 gr.) salted butter

3 cups (350 gr.) powdered or icing sugar

1/2 cup (145 ml.) whisky, rum, or brandy or a mixture

Let the butter soften a bit and beat until creamy and smooth. Beat in the sugar until completely incorporated. Then add and mix in thoroughly the liqueur(s).

Keep covered in the refrigerator for a day or so, taking it out an hour before needed.

Eggnog.

Not so great in the heat. A New Orleans Milk Punch (Nog without the eggs) would be better as a less rich version, but there is much less satisfying nostalgia in that for me.

In past years when I had a moment in the weeks before Christmas, I would pour over old cookbooks, housewives’ companions, and books of household management, to rethink which version of eggnog I was going to make. And every year I wished Elizabeth David was still here so I could sit around her kitchen table with several bottles of Sancerre and discuss the origins of “nog.” In Scotland they call egg nog “auld man’s milk” which, in my case now, is quite fitting, even though I have been drinking it ever since I was old enough to get on a chair and steal it out of the punch bowl filled to the brim with this frothy, alcoholic, creamy, custard.

The old books would tempt me to rediscover drinks like Flips, Possets, Syllabubs, Mr. Pickwick’s Caudel, a Spinster’s Blush, a Negus, Smollet’s Bumpos, Rumfustians, Swift’s Bishop, Bonalays and Sanfairyans, Ypocras, and even Shakespeare’s Wassail Bowl.

Posset in England was a hot drink made of milk curdled with wine or ale. For those blanketed with snow and wanting a hot nog, there is the 1928 recipe by professor Jerry Thomas and his challenging equal portions of Cognac and Santa Cruz rum. He was a 19th -century bartender at the Metropolitan Hotel in New York and author of the great Bartender’s Guide.

I prefer my nog chilled.

It’s more refreshing and less ruinous to the appetite although both entail consuming rather large quantities of custard.

Crème Anglaise

1/2 Cup granulated sugar

6 egg yolks

1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

2 Cups whole milk

1-inch piece vanilla bean

Ice, to make an ice bath

Mix the sugar, yolks, and salt in a large, heat safe mixing bowl and whisk until pale yellow (about 5 minutes).

Heat the milk and vanilla bean together only until almost boiling, and pour slowly into the yolk mixture while whisking.

Cook over simmering water in a double boiler, stirring constantly, until the custard begins to thicken and coats the spoon.

Remove from heat and place over an ice bath to cool, stirring constantly with a spoon to prevent the custard from overcooking (curdling) and forming a skin when it cools.

Strain and serve. If not ready to serve right away, you can refrigerate it for up to a week in an airtight container. I say up to a week, but there is a bit of literature claiming that aged eggnog is even more delicious, and time pasteurized.

How could anyone keep it around long enough to know?

Nog with Alcohol

Then just before serving stir in a balance of rum, Cognac, and whiskey. The rum will add to the sweetness of the custard, and the whiskey will cut it. The Cognac does both.

The alcohol-laced nog should taste of the alcohol

Now you have a choice of beating egg whites until firm and then folding them into the egg nog or doing the same with whipped cream. The whites definitely lighten the texture of the drink, without enriching it too much, but there is the problem of raw eggs. The cream lightens the nog as well but may take the richness right over the top.

I forgo both (rawness and richness). As I do, sometimes, the freshly grated nutmeg on top, replacing it with freshly grated Jamaican pepper or allspice. But whatever you do, let us face the fact that a huge glass bowl filled with nog and surrounded by little, chilled cups, perched somewhere to greet your guests the second moment they walk in, will ensure a Christmas where, freely adapting “The Vision of Piers Plowman”:

“There is laughing and chattering, and Pass the cups round/ Bargains and toasts and rounds, and so till Evensong/And guests have gulped down, a gallon and a gill.”

Image: Bon Appetit

Or put two bowls for your family or guests to see when they first crowd into the kitchen to see what’s cooking. The other with iced shooters.

Like the one I did for Martha Stewart.

An hour outside of Manhattan to Westport, Connecticut, there were two perfect wreaths on the gates. The ribbons hadn’t sagged in the snow, the greens looked as if they had been picked just for my arrival, and the gates slid open without a moment’s wait.

It was Martha perfection.

I was primed to cook for a Christmas television show and the theme was entertaining. Obvious enough for that time of year. Martha asked me what we were cooking. I told her peppered filet of beef with Montpelier butter.

“But first,” I said, “I have a dish designed to keep the guests out of one’s hair.”

Don’t get me wrong. Over the years I have grown used to everyone piling into the kitchen instead of taking each charge of the drinks’ tray in the living room,

But a big, shaved-iced filled, punch bowl stuck all over with Bloody Mary Seafood Shooters, is a good distraction.

You hope your guests down a shooter immediately and then look questioningly over to see if it is all right to have another. After two shooters, any guest would realize that the rest of the menu is what it was going to be.

Bloody Mary Shrimp Shooters

We mixed 2 cups of tomato juice that came from a glass container and not a metal one (no tinny flavors), with 2 teaspoons of non-creamed horseradish, Tabasco and Worcester sauces in 2-4 spurts, 2 tablespoons of freshly squeezed lemon juice, salt and freshly ground black pepper. Then the secret ingredient of reduced shrimp stock (the shells cooked 10 minutes with fish stock). And vodka or, for me, gin. All the ingredients should be as cold as possible. Even chiulled on ice in a shaker or pitcher, but not left too long there to have the flavors diluted with melting ice.

They are also very good without the alcohol. Just not as powerful a crowd control.

We put a little of the mix in shot glasses. This step prevents the chopped shrimp from sticking to the glass when upended as a shooter. Then a teaspoon of finely chopped cooked shrimp, then topped that with more mix. Then a sprinkle of finely chopped parsley and lemon zest on top. Garnish with a shrimp (visually great but more work for the guests) and hove them in the ice, shoot some, and hear the angels sing.

Then, if it is winter cold outside, a real crowd pleaser is mushroom soup. Wild or not.

Image Courtesy of: Foreign Cinema

Creamed Mushroom Soup

A puree of white and cepe mushrooms, lightly creamed, and served with a dollop of the cardamom and chipotle chili flavored whipped cream on top. Or delicious as it is without the garnish.

You can use portobello mushrooms instead of the white and porcini. Also, really delicious. And if there are chanterelles, use them alone or mixed with the button mushrooms.

2 pints chicken stock

2 pounds white ‘button’ mushrooms

½ cup dried cepes/porcini soaked in water 4 hours

6 cloves peeled fresh garlic

1 cup half and half

1 tsp ground cardamom from whole seeds

½ tsp chipotle chili paste

1 cup ` whipping cream

Salt, freshly ground black pepper

Put the mushrooms, the cepe water, and the garlic in the chicken stock, bring to a boil, add a little salt, and simmer for 20 minutes.

Strain, reserving the liquid. Puree the mushrooms with half the liquid, adding more to get the consistency of heavy cream. Add the half and half and heat again, but do not boil. Season.

Meanwhile add the cardamom and chipotle to the whipping cream and whisk until the cream has stiff peaks.

Spoon a dollop of the cream on top of each bowl of soup, or pass separately for those who don’t like chipotle or the heat.

OK, that’s the practical, reasonable, and available almost everywhere.

Now for the blissful: fresh black truffles combined with French butter, real rustic white bread.

Think of these sandwiches as a home remedy life antibiotic.



Ken Hom’s Black Truffle Sandwich.

They have to be made the day before they are eaten, and are a lot more fun than wrapping presents. They’re also great for a surprise: looking like not much that they could be so good.

Served in a folded napkin so when unfolded the perfume and aroma of truffle, yeast and butter waft up to one’s nose with the same tactile force as a runway model’s hands encircling one’s neck with a shartoosh scarf.

Cut bread like day-old bread one-inch thick, and remove the crusts. Spread with softened best quality butter 1/8-inch thick, and cut into three-inch squares. Slice the truffles thinly and put in a layer as thick as you can afford on one slice. Sprinkle with fleur de sel and freshly-ground black pepper. Top it with the other slice, butter side down. Make several of these sandwiches and then pile them up four at a time. Wrap each stack in odorless cling film, and put in the refrigerator for at least six hours. Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Let the sandwiches come to room temperature and unwrap. Put them on a baking sheet and bake for about eight minutes on each side. The bread should get to be golden brown on each side. Serve with yeasty old champagne, and it is useful to have a glass about four hours after wakening, another one four hours later and then one before retiring.

Thank you for reading JEREMIAH TOWER’S OUT OF THE OVEN! Free subscribers will receive an occasional publication. Paid subscribers will receive a weekly publication, as well as menus, recipes and full access to archives. I hope you like it!

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription