Image: Sam Hanna

After all, we have all of January to dry out.

Apart from butter and olive oil, my favorite fat when not foie gras is water rendered fresh duck fat (goose too hard to find fresh). I say fresh because animal fats too long in the freezer get a murky and unclear taste. Unless you collect it in bits and pieces and freeze them yourself and then keep for no longer than a month.

When properly done the rendered fat is clear, light, silky, and full of flavor. And quite healthy and digestible which fats subject to high heat (as rendered in an oven) are not.

And my favorite way to use the duck fat is to cook it with potatoes, and the apex of them is called Anna.

Image: Recipe30

Though arguably the duck leg poached slowly in the rendered fat (confit) is a contender as apex eating.

Image: Bienmanger.com

Served with a thin potato galette.

Image Courtesy of Feel Good Foodie

Or with poached quince finished in duck fat with a few wild mushrooms.

Fats in General

Amidst all the hysteria and confusion about fats in America, can anyone keep track of the latest theories on cholesterol? All I can say about fats is that there are those that keep you alive from happiness and those that kill you quick.

Your body will keep you informed about the happy ones, telling you whether you have just eaten healthy food or not, and you can help your body by not buying foods that are already packed with industrial emulsified fat.

Adding fat in your cooking, like whisking a tablespoon of good butter or cream into a half cup of fish stock to make a sauce, will taste very good and, if you are listening, leave your body feeling light, clear, and in a few hours, hungry again, a sign of healthy food and cooking procedures.

Eating improperly cooked food in which the fats subjected to high heats (the fats left in the pan from a prime rib cooked in the oven, for example) have mistakenly been incorporated in the finished dish is not good for your health. Think about eating two industrial hot dogs versus the same weight of lean beef in steak tartare, and the difference in how you feel two hours later.

Fats are all about what you buy, proper cooking techniques, moderation, and listening to your body.

I can hear screams of protest, so went to Google to see what others are saying. Read the following only if you are not a believer.

“Low-temperature rendered fats are a nutritious, shelf-stable ingredient produced by gently melting and straining animal fat, with health benefits stemming from their stability and composition of saturated and monounsaturated fatty acids. Stability: Low-temperature rendering prevents fats from breaking down into free radicals. The resulting fat is stable and can last for months or years without refrigeration.Nutrient composition: Animal fats like lard and tallow contain both saturated and monounsaturated fats, which are more stable and less inflammatory than polyunsaturated fats found in some vegetable oils. High-temperature rendering: Heating fat too quickly or at too high a temperature can damage its quality, flavor, and health properties.”

To Render Fat in Water

When animal fats are rendered by frying or baking, they can reach temperatures of up to 500°F, at which point they become oxidized, totally indigestible, a plumber’s nightmare for both you and the sink. And deadly. If they are rendered in simmering water, however, they do not get as hot, do not oxidize, and are light, fresh, full of wonderful flavor, and healthy.

Makes approximately 2 cups

2 cups poultry or ham fat

10 cups water

To render, chop raw fat and put in a pan with the water. Bring to a boil and simmer for 2 hours. Do not let the water boil away.

Strain, save the debris, and refrigerate the fat and water until the fat is hard. Lift off the fat and discard the water. when the fat is congealed, lift it off the water and store it in a sealed container. The water can be used for soups or stocks.

Fry and then chop the debris for use in omelets or salads.

Butter

Image: Sam Hanna

Enjoy this most glorious of foods in moderation if you have to, and never eat it when it has been subjected to high heats. After you’ve cooked something in butter, drain the food for a second or two on paper towels and, if you are making a sauce in the pan, wipe the pan out thoroughly (without dislodging the wonderful bits stuck to the pan) to get rid of the cooked butter, then deglaze the pan and make your sauce by adding a tablespoon of fresh butter without ever letting it boil. Just stir or whisk it in.

Treat yourself to French butter, American artisanal ones made in the European style. They taste better, and their lower water content makes it easier to get the right consistency with sauces.

In my cookbooks, I call for either butter or unsalted butter depending on the recipe. You may be confused as to why I call for unsalted butter and then salt the sauce. It is just a control issue— if you use salted butter to finish a sauce, it may over salt the final product. With unsalted, you can always add more salt. But should you always use unsalted butter in cooking? Up to you.

Clarified Butter

The main benefit of clarified butter is that it does not burn as easily as does whole butter when heated for sautéing or frying.

Melt 1 pound of butter in the top of a double boiler or over very low heat. When it is completely melted, set aside in a warm place for 15 minutes. Skim off all the foam from the top and discard. Then spoon off the clear yellow liquid (the clarified butter) and reserve it. Discard the milky liquid in the bottom or use it in mashed potatoes or other vegetables. One pound of whole butter will yield 3/4 cup clarified butter.

Flavored Oils

Image Courtesy of University of Maine

Flavored oils are an easy way to add magic to a dish.

For example, spoon a little cumin scented oil over braised lamb shanks just before the plates go out to the table. It adds extra depth and a new dimension of tastes and flavors, which is the more fascinating for not being immediately obvious. When I flavor the cumin oil with a little orange, or rose flower water, or mandarin orange zest, the results are startlingly good.

These oils are inexpensive and easy to make. Their only problem is that they can easily turn rancid, so make the oils only as you need them. All the restaurant tricks like putting aspirin in the basil oil to keep it blindingly green or blanching green herbs to maintain their color should be avoided. Do not go for visuals only, since freshness of flavor is still the key with these flavored oils.

Use very good quality oils and choose the marriage of oil and flavoring wisely. With fresh herbs, I like olive oil. For spices, very good quality peanut oil—it works perfectly with cardamom and coriander. For fresh scented flowers such as jasmine and rose, I prefer almond oil. Cold pressed and organic canola works well also.

What flavorings should you use? A little vanilla bean with fresh kaffir lime leaves balances sweetness against tartness.

Image: istock

Kaffir lime leaves by themselves (warmed in a 300°F oven for three minutes and put in almond or sunflower oil) for fish and chicken; fresh ginger by itself, or mixed with chile or vanilla; mint, chives, or chive flowers; spices like cinnamon used very sparingly with cumin and cardamom—well, the enjoyment of experimentation can go on forever.

In all cases, leave the flavoring in the oil only until the oil has the intensity you want, then sieve out and discard the flavoring agent(s). Remember that on food the oil will taste less strong than it does on your finger.

As for white truffle oil, it can be a wonderful thing (when not rancid) but now destroyed by commercialism, overuse, and tainted product. Make your own version. Either perfect olive or safflower oil flavored with dried morels or cèpes/porcini, or one made with grilled Portobello mushrooms. Marinate them in garlic and thyme, grill them, soak them in olive oil for a week, drain off, save the oil, then eat the mushrooms on grilled bread with lots of chilled pink wine—and a few special friends.

Herb Oil

Image: Sam Hanna

There are two schools of thought regarding herb oils.

One says to blanch (as in parboil) the herbs for ten seconds (basil) to thirty seconds (rosemary), then plunge them into ice water, squeeze them dry, put them in a blender, and then infuse the oil of choice (olive, grape seed, canola, or almond) with the resulting purée. This produces a very nice, stable, and colorful infused oil for restaurants, perfect for filling squeeze bottles and putting little dots of oil on plates. Of course, you can do this at home, but there is the alternative.

If you have fresh herbs (thyme, tarragon, rosemary, chervil, parsley, hyssop, winter savory, fennel, mint, basil, or a combination), cover them with olive oil in a jar or bottle and soak for three days. I prefer this method since I think the flavors are cleaner and more perfumed.

If you have herbs from which you have already taken the leaves, bruise the stems of thyme, tarragon, rosemary, and savory, or a combination of them, cover with olive oil in a jar or bottle, and soak for 3 days. If you do not have stems only, chop the herb stems and leaves coarsely and cover them with oil for 2 days or more.

Meyer Lemon Oil

Image Courtesy of istock

I adore Meyer lemons but any good lemons will do. You can also use any ripe citrus like mandarin oranges, Rangpur limes, Key limes, Calamansi limes, or kumquats.

Yields 1 cup

6 Meyer lemons, zest only

1 cup canola or almond oil

Pinch sea salt

Purée the lemon zest, oil, and salt in a food processor until smooth. Transfer to a glass bowl or jar, cover, and refrigerate for 8 hours, then decant or spoon off the clear part of the oil, saving it in a covered jar or bottle in the refrigerator for up to 3 days.

Jasmine or Ginger Flower and Cardamom-Chile Oil

I love the combination of a powerful, tropical perfume triggered and balanced by the heat of chiles, with both flavors grounded in the base of a spice, as in fresh, new-crop Hawaiian pink ginger, garlic, and black pepper together. If using jasmine, just find a single stalk at the florist, or use gardenias as they do in China.

Use light oil like almond, sunflower, or even canola, but make sure it is of good quality and fresh. Sprinkle this oil on garlic-flavored creamy white beans accompanying a piece of salmon marinated in fresh basil, wrapped in bacon, and grilled and you will have discovered the excitement of easy yet spectacular cooking.

In Hawaii use a lei made from edible pikake flowers.

Yields approximately 1 cup

1 cup almond oil

1/4 cup jasmine or ginger flowers, freshly picked

4 green cardamom pods, crushed and toasted

1 small serrano chile, stemmed, ribbed, and seeded

Put the jasmine, cardamom seeds, and chile in a glass jar. In a saucepan, warm the oil until it is just, and only just, getting hot. Immediately pour it into the jar. Stir together. Cover and let macerate for 2 hours, or longer for more intensity. Keep cool and use within a week.

