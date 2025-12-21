With the holidays and their rich foods, holiday cooking fatigue can easily set in. We need some fast, easy, and delicious simple food for the moments in between.

But is simple good enough for this time of year one might wonder?

When I read Elizabeth David’s French Provincial Cooking in 1970, I was enthralled and totally inspired by the essays at the front of the section called “The Cooking of the French Provinces.” Among them she offers a description of “Escoffier’s Shooting Week-end Fifty Years Ago,” translated from a 1912 issue of his brilliant magazine Le Carnet d’Epicure.

He tells of the kind of food that cannot be improved upon, food one could eat every day, the epitome of his maxim “faites simple.”

Keep it simple.

So, when I think of the years of indulging myself beyond the usual share, I wonder what were my favorite culinary moments of simplicity?

A hot afternoon in midsummer Marrakesh in a 1970. I had wandered around trying to decide where to have lunch. No restaurant looked suitable: too crowded, too expensive, too empty, too everything. By three, no one would serve me anyway, since afternoon siesta time was fast approaching, and I walked back to my hotel in the European district outside the center of town. By the time I reached the hotel, the only noises in the whole area were the barking of dogs, the hum of flies, and the slight tinkling of a plastic fountain in the five-room hotel garden. He graciously explained that at after three o’clock there is no food. I asked if I could use the kitchen, a request that so horrified him that, suddenly wide awake, he told take a seat in the garden.

Half an hour later, he appeared with a bucket of ice studded with beer bottles dripping with condensation in the 110-degree heat, a bottle of olive oil, a plate of salt, a loaf of bread, and a huge platter of sliced tomatoes that he had just picked. Still smelling of ripening in the blazing summer heat. Still hot from the sun, they were covered in chopped herbs and freshly ground pepper. He shuffled off to sleep in his slippers and left me under the shade of the trees, completely alone to crack open one and then another of the ice-cold beers, eating the summer tomatoes, dipping my bread first in olive oil and then in salt. I felt satisfied, and immensely privileged, like a prince in a tiny but momentarily perfect kingdom.

If you can find ripe and decent tomatoes at this time of year, then here is a sauce that brings pasta to levels of pleasure in only as long as it takes to cook the dried pasta, and as long as it takes to pour a glass of cold white wine, take a shower, and chop the tomatoes.

Pour it over pasta, on toasted garlic bread, over grilled or sautéed fish filets, on grilled steak, on top of the twice-risen souffle. Or turn it into a fresh ‘soup,’ gazpacho style.

One cook who was passionate about fast and easy was France’s Edouard de Pomiane.

This book, a favorite of Elizabeth David and Ruth Reichl, should once again be on every cook’s kitchen shelf. As Ruth says “De Pomiane’s Cooking in Ten Minutes may be my favorite cookbook. If you don’t know it, you’re in for a treat. I wait all year to cook his extremely simple tomatoes in cream, which may be the first three-ingredient dish I ever attempted. All it takes is butter, tomatoes and cream.”

It’s not a great time of year for tomatoes so we will stick to fast and easy eggs which never go out of season.

But first a bit about Pomiane. Born of émigrés from the Polish revolution of 1863 brought up in Montmartre and educated at the Ecole Polonaise which, if you believe that other great cook-book author, Ali-Bab, was an establishment of ferocious austerity.

Pomiane’s goal and passion was to define simply the scientific explanation of accepted principles of cookery. Many before him had attempted to explain cookery in scientific terms and had succeeded only in turning both science and cookery into the deadliest of bores. Proof that he was not is that he was viciously derided by the reactionary establishment who had learned all they knew when being tortured as thirteen-year old apprentices by chefs thrusting white-hot pan handles at them or sending them to the dish washing station. Just read George Orwell’s Down and Out in Paris and London, and you will know what I mean.

Nobody can eliminate the possibility that they might muff a dish. What Pomiane has done is that by explaining a cause (the fusion of egg yolks and olive oil in making a mayonnaise) he has banished the fear of failure. And not be afraid of a slobbery omelet.

A visit from Harvard days with my Cordon Bleu aunt and her Tsarist emerald ring.

Who taught me that people can get awfully passionate about omelets. She sent me to that college with a special omelet pan and a hot plate. “Remember the interior must be baveuse – like a little boy’s running nose.”

In his marvelous Le Code de la Bonne Chere, Pomiane devotes four pages of lyrical and passionate French to the making of an omelet. He hated the “square gobs of coagulated eggs, hard, compact, and smothered in jam,” that he ate in Germany and Russia. In Spain the omelets had a “crisp cuticle” on the outside and were filled with pimentos drenched in oil. In Poland he had something called an omelet that was sugared and had blueberries inside. Only in France could he find that object, plump and golden, and perfumed with the butter in which it was created, that ethically could be called an OMELET. “When it arrives at the table, everyone looks with anxiety: Is it properly cooked? Does the exposed section prove to be a spiral of softness, the turns of which are separated by a creamy liquid?

‘Oh! It’s good and slobbery,” a guest should cry.”

The word is not pretty. But a good one when from an omelet’s “flanks wounded by the spoon should escape a substance half-fluid, half-pasty, from inside a skin, golden and beautiful, impregnated by butter.”

Omelets

Image: Australian Eggs

Anthony Bourdain is famous for saying many things intelligently, but one of my favorites is about omelets. If a cook can’t make a good one, he would say, they are not much of a cook. And we both were sad over the current state of cooks that not only cannot, but don’t see the point in mastering this masterpiece of simplicity and technique.

My advice is to get the best eggs, Normandy butter, fleur de sel, Tellicherry black peppercorns that you toast in the oven before grinding them, and use no filling – unless fresh black truffles, cave-aged Gruyere, or fresh Tuscan pine nuts infused in mascarpone.

Find a good video like “Chef Tips for Better Omelettes.” And a nonstick pan or, even better, a perfeclty seasoned carbon steel crepe type pan that you never wash just wipe.

French Scrambled Eggs

The best scrambled eggs are cooked the French way, slowly over hot water, incorporated with a good deal of butter and a little fresh cream, so that they have an ethereal texture and flavor quite unlike the rubber-mat, dry egginess of short-order scrambled eggs.

Serves 4

8 large Eggs

1 tablespoon Room temperature unsalted butter

2 tablespoons Chilled unsalted butter, cut into pieces

½ teaspoon Salt

½ teaspoon Freshly ground pepper

2 tablespoons Cold heavy cream

Crack the eggs into a bowl big enough to beat them. Only just before you are to start cooking, whisk or beat eat the eggs just until well mixed. Beaten too long in advance and they will be tough.

Coat the bottom and side of the bowl or top pan of a double boiler with the room temperature butter. Heat water in the bottom pan to simmering.

Beat the eggs just until well mixed and add a small pinch of both salt and pepper (you will correct the salt and pepper quantity after tasting the cooked eggs).

Put the eggs in the bowl or top pan of the double boiler, place over the simmering water, and stir the eggs with a wooden spoon for about 10 minutes, making sure to scrape all the surfaces of the pan, especially the corners. Never stop stirring or let the eggs stick to the pan. If the eggs start to thicken too quickly, remove the top pan from the water for a minute or so, while you keep stirring.

When they are nearly done, mix in the cream and cook 3 seconds more. Remove from the heat and stir in the chilled butter. Both steps will stop the cooking as well as enrich the texture and taste of the eggs. Spoon the eggs onto 4 heated plates and serve immediately with lightly-toasted non-sour country bread or grilled brioche.

French Scrambled Eggs with Black Truffles

Image: Tartufi e Sapori

My all-time favorite variation of this dish, first served to me by Richard Olney in a house perched in an old, terraced olive grove above the village of Sollies-Toucas near Toulon, is made with black truffles. We drank a tired, old Bordeaux, making a memorable marriage of the wine, the eggs, and the earthy, fallen-leaves perfume of the truffles.

Serves 6

1 1/2 ounces fresh black truffle

8 large eggs

Truffles are best when fresh, but unlike anything else except pastry, and

shellfish essences and ice cream, they do satisfyingly well when frozen.

While they are at their peak of freshness, wrap each truffle separately in two layers of odorless plastic wrap, then in aluminum foil, and put in a sealed, dated container in the freezer. Keep no more than 2 months.

The secret to using frozen truffles, for maximum flavor penetration, is to put them in whatever they are flavoring while still frozen and leave them there for an hour or two. Only in this way do the truffles retain their crisp texture and their flavor, and impart all their perfume to what surrounds them. Despite their reputation, truffles are not expensive when used effectively. A whole walnut-sized black truffle will provide six people with a special occasion feast they will never forget.

Chop the truffles and add them to cracked eggs in a bowl. Leave for at least two hours before scrambling. Or serve with portobello caps.

Scrambled Eggs with Portabella Mushroom Caps

Without truffles, cooked asparagus tips, wild mushrooms sautéed in butter and garlic, smoked salmon, sturgeon or trout, or poached fava beans tossed in butter with fresh marjoram, will do. All mixed in at the last minute just before serving the eggs. Or use portabella mushroom caps - cook them in advance so the only cooking time is for the eggs.

Finely chopped (in good condition) scallion greens or chives sprinkled over the eggs brighten their look and taste.

Choose large caps.

Image: iStock

Serves: 4

1 recipe Scrambled eggs

4 large Portabella mushroom caps, stemmed

8 cloves Garlic, unpeeled, chopped

1 sprig Fresh rosemary

2 tablespoons Unsalted butter

Salt and ground black pepper

Put the mushrooms, garlic, rosemary, and butter in a saute pan large to hole them in one layer. Add a pinch each of salt and pepper. Cover, and bring to the boil and then simmer for 20-30 minutes, adding more water if the pan becomes dry. Turn them once after 10-15 minutes.

When the mushrooms are tender, place the caps on hot plates and spoon the eggs on top Sprinkle with chopped chives or green tops of scallions.

Scrambled Eggs & Jumbo Backfin Crabmeat

Image: Tar Bay Seafood

One of the glories of North American cooking is the jumbo lump backfin meat from the Blue Crab of the Chesapeake Bay, the Carolinas, the Gulf of Mexico, and the “Jaiba” from the rias of the Yucatan peninsula. Since this crabmeat is served without further cooking, wait until you can enjoy the freshest jumbo meat that is not pasteurized. That crab, kept on ice at the store, is one of my favorite foods.

Serves: 4

1 recipe Scrambled eggs

1 cup Fresh, “backfin” jumbo lump crabmeat

½ tablespoon Fresh lemon juice

2 dashes Tabasco sauce

¼ cup Whipping cream

Salt

Before making the eggs, prepare the crab. Take out of the refrigerator 30 minutes before serving, and mix very gently with the lemon juice. Add the cream and Tabasco, mix gently and briefly until all the crab lumps are coated. Taste for salt.

Spoon the eggs onto four hot plates, and spoon the crab on top of each serving.

Thank you for reading JEREMIAH TOWER’S OUT OF THE OVEN! Free subscribers will receive an occasional publication. Paid subscribers will receive a weekly publication, as well as menus, recipes and full access to archives. I hope you like it!

Leave a comment

Give a gift subscription