A while ago while I was A while ago while l was standing in a Luberon villa when a dresser fell on me.

I had been trying to decide whether to buy a farmhouse in the South of France or in Mediterranean Italy when all the pieces of an 18th-century pice of furniture came apart and, at once and in unison, nailed me to the floor.

I had been having random thoughts ever since.

About the far more satisfying flavors of raw milk cheese, the period required for the convalescence of trvel-lagged wines, and healing powers in the beauty of French vegetable and fruit tree gardens.

The best of that cheese is the product of transhumance.

The movement of the ewes from the farm to the rich pastures that are used only in summer. Try a Reblochon cheese from the milk of the high mountain spring pastures and you will know the miracle of spring meadows.

Perhaps as a result of the falling dresser, I saw sheep walking up to the high pastures.

They had started months before from a farm that I now saw was seemingly infinite fields of flowering lavender.

As heady as an afternoon glass of white Château de Beaucastel Chateauneuf-du-Pape, “Vielles Vignes.”

The plane had been late getting in from London. I had a few moments in Paris before heading south. All I did was run cold water over my head and rush out to get to the bistro Le Dauphin before they would cut me off at 2:15. Sure enough, the greeting smile was a bit forced and the service a bit rushed, but what did I care since the staff was friendly, beautiful and competent, especially after I ordered sardines, braised pig cheeks, a ‘fruit soup’ of wild strawberries, and a bottle of Krug?

After that meal I thought that perhaps a day or two more in Paris would ready me for the austerity of the south.

Alain Ducasse and I had discussed the need for a French bistro that would showcase all of our all-time favorite dishes like steak au poivre, quenelles Nantua, Oeufs a la Neige, and Tarte Tatin. As they had been cooked perfectly in the past. “New, old food in a new, new setting” as the legendary restaurant consultant Joe Baum used to say.

So, I was happy to try his newly redone Aux Lyonnais’ for classic quenelles. Two big puffs of fish forcemeat nestled into a gratin dish half filled with real crayfish shell sauce, this version splashed with French sweet cream after it came out of the oven.

Which started an appetite for the newly famous Atelier du Joel Robuchon conveniently next to my hotel on Rue Montalembert.

Before London and in New York I had just finished revising the 2,000 recipes and 1,200 pages of Henri-Paul Pellaprat’s 1930s masterpiece on the art of modern French cooking.

With its “Colbert” presentations still on my mind. Robuchon was known for his Merlan and Sole when both Colbert.

The whole fish, boned through the back without cutting the belly, opened up, lightly breaded with fresh white breadcrumbs and lightly deep-fried. He presented the Merlan or Whiting with fines herbes and lemon butter melting in the fish.

Image: YouTube

Satisfying. And one of the most magnificent, simple, perfect and delicious dishes I have ever had.

The next day, after a magnum of cuvee William Deutz at Daniel Taurine’s and Ken Hom’s Pigalle apartment, we had planned a light lunch at Au Pied de Cochon.

Image: TripAdvisor

Or so it was planned. Pure nostalgia for my student days in Paris, and dangerously so, because one of my favorite dishes there was deep fried pig ears, tails, snout, and feet served with lashings of Bearnaise sauce.

And if we hadn’t had to wait so long in line and watch go by us blood sausage sitting on a pile of apple slices stewed in Normandy butter, it would have been a light lunch. As it was, my friends had Belon tripe zeros and frisée salads, and I just had to order the tete de veau braisee or bits of calf’s head braised with garlic and parsley, sauce Gribiche.

image: Mister Paella

The walk back to the hotel helped a recovery, but it was the self-enforced march to dinner that saved our lives.

After all, this was a night at the gourmet trough of L’Ami Louis.

There are very few things I have wanted to do for thirty years and have not at least attempted. This restaurant was one until that evening. Something about it being so swamped with American tourists had put me off, let alone the expense and impossibility of getting in when the old man (owner-chef) was still alive and didn’t know you.

I had heard of the gigantic portions. I figured we could share. And the food was much of my favorites: terrine of goose foie gras, leg of spring milk-fed lamb for two, a whole roast chicken, Tarte Tatin, and Oeufs à la Neige large enough to float a barge on the Seine.

The great chef and restaurateur Simon Hopkinson at my birthday dinner in London the week before had advised against the foie gras since they had cut the portion in half. But one of my friends ordered it anyway. If this was half, how did anyone survive the original portion?

L’Ami Louis was not a doggie bag kind of place.

Image: Gilles Pudlowski

‘Get the snails,’ he advised. A dozen came to the table, each shell the size of a golf ball.

image: Tripad

Each one the temperature of a nuclear reactor. But the snails were as tender as Turkish delight, and filled my butter fat quotient for the week until the butter-soaked potato pancake arrived, along with rib steak for two that weighed forty-eight ounces and over which they had poured a cup of melted Normandy butter.

My order of wild duck turned out to be two good-sized birds, seemed pale in comparison.

Image: Xtreme Foodies

Once committed, we decided to go even further whole hog and get the potato cake rather than the mountain of matchstick fries.

Image: TripAdvisor

The potato cake or paillasson was ten inches around and four inches deep, and used up at least a pound of butter in its cooking which resulted in a ripe-wheat golden crust and interior texture the feel of creamy bread pudding.

We ate it all.

Making later being demolished by furniture tame by comparison.

Thank you for reading JEREMIAH TOWER’S OUT OF THE OVEN! Free subscribers will receive an occasional publication. Paid subscribers will receive a weekly publication, as well as menus, recipes and full access to archives. Now including over 150 articles, and growing. I hope you like it!

Share Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Leave a comment