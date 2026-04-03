Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

Jeremiah Tower's Out of the Oven

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Jeremiah Tower
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Hi Steve, and many thanks for this. I agree about Anguilla decades ago, and its water nearly made me give it all up and move there.

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Jeremiah Tower
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And I hope they were as fabulous as they can be!

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