The photo taken when it was still OK to be sun baked.

I had just returned from the Alacranes reefs in the Gulf of Mexico where I experienced perfect Caribbean or Spiny lobster that is usually not. Usually overcooked and tough. This one was raw. Minutes out of the water from the locals pulling up to our dive boat bribed with tequila, the tail finely chopped, drenched in fresh Key Lime juice and a cascade of sea salt I had bought the day before from a woman at the dock.

As fabulous as the lobster was, it is the stone crab that still grabs my heart.

MEXICAN YUCATAN PENINSULA

I had gone to Holbox, around the coast from Cancun, to eat stone crab.

I knew some fishermen there.

And dropped by for some tacos the moment after I was checked into my hotel. I was after fresh pompano and lobster head soup, both of which I had heard from them I just had to taste and never had.

On the way out for crabs and any fish we could find.

And heading close to the beach for pompano, the fisherman spotted an eagle ray. An infant. No more than 15 inches across instead of the adult10 feet. First he yelled in excitement, and then jhe speared it. The sight of it flapping at my feet, a cup of blood splashing over my white flip flops, had my breakfast threatening to join it in the bottom of the boat. I was horrified. Asking why he would kill such an animal, his answer was “Becausxe it’s delicious. Espera y veras. Wait and see.”

He gutted it, flayed it open, and hung it on a slothesline in the sun to dry for a couple of hours. Then cooked it on a very slow fire on each side.Much to my dismay, for the futyure of eagle rays, it ws one of the best things our of the ocean what I had ever tasted.

We had risen at 5 a.m. and filled the cooler with beer. I prefer an ice chest to a life preserver since one gets to hang on in the same way when the boat goes down, but one have a few cool ones while scanning the near horizon for fins that are not dolphins.

We didn’t get wet, and saw no

fins. Just fishing line wound around a spool, a little lead weight, and a

mullet scrounged from a fisherman at the mouth of the harbor to cut up for bait.

5 kilometers out the fish started biting. Soon in the fish bucket there were

jacks, French grunts, a few Spadefish, one remora, a puffer fish, three little

grouper or “mero,” a Margate, and lots of grunt-looking fish that were named

only in Mayan with a grin by our fisherman guide who kept saying “ceviche,”

ceviche” when I wanted to throw them back.

Then I was nearly pulled

overboard as my arm disappeared up to my shoulder as something big (finally)

hauled my line to the bottom. Our 15-foot “lancha” tipped dangerously to one

side as everyone rushed to look and I had a flash of having to use that cooler

as a life saver and watching for fins. What came up, however, was perfectly

harmless, if not us for it.

A juvenile quite rare Green Turtle with my hook snagged in a front flipper.

It took some work to get the hook out, but when I did and slid the turtle into the warm and turquoise Gulf waters, it was off like a shot.

‘Well, we will never top that’ was the consensus just as something else snagged my newly-baited line. Up came an octopus which I later, back at the house, washed and cooked.

Years ago, after having a love session 60-feet down on a reef in Cozumel with an amorous pulpo, I had sworn to never kill and eat another of these amazing animals. Obviously, greed overcomes life principles quite easily when octopus is concerned, since for dinner I did eat it. Poached for another 45 minutes in an aromatic broth, then fried in olive oil and garlic, or in freshy rendered pig fat, as here.

Drained and finished with chopped local cilantro, lemon zest, and chili seco.

But it was the ceviche that won the day.

The fisherman, Abram, and his two sons worked for an hour cleaning those little fish.

I chopped the white onions very finely, the small-leaf local cilantro, and the skin-on Roma tomatoes.

It was the best ceviche I have ever had.

It was not just the freshness of the fish. I noticed that Abram put the fish, fresh lime juice, cilantro and salt in the bowl and then waited 15 minutes to add the tomatoes. A final mix and salt correction.

I ate it with a spoon while admiring the knowledge to not add the tomatoes and upset or overdo the ceviche’s perfect acid balance. By the time it was finished the beer cooler was empty and shark fins erased from my mind.

But back to crabs.

FLORIDA ATLANTIC COAST

After the fire alarm roused

me out of my Bal Harbor bed at 3 a.m., with the smell of burning laundry sent

me downstairs, relieved to find out that the fire was not in the kitchen.

I was there looking for Stone Crab Claws.

But the firemen would not let me in to the kitchen so I found the mercifully unlocked poolside bar and the first breakfast cook just arriving for work.

“Stone crab, sir? You mean with eggs?”

Not yet, I said, looking around to see if the wine lockers were as unlocked as the bar.

They were.

So I lumbered back up to the bar, a plate of four “colossal” claws on a plate with a pint of Miami’s best mustard mayo. A four in the morning I had one of the best breakfasts one could have under any circumstances: Trimbach Pinot Gris 2000,

the crab with its mayonnaise, a fully-lighted aquamarine pool reflecting off

the palm trees in the sultry and clinging 85-degree tropical night, now

perfectly quiet, everyone else in bed except for the magnificent young Cuban who

appeared this time to pour my wine.

A deluge of hot rain beating down on the white canvas overhead made the scene even more tropically and intimately wonderful as we had to retreat to a poolside cabana, crab and wine in hand.

More bizarre than my found situation, however, was the “drawn” butter the cook insisted I pair with my chilled stone crab claws. This marriage

of warm, clear butter and refrigerated cold crab, seems to me to be more like a

divorce.

Because when I tested a small piece of chilled crab in warm butter, all I tasted was butter. With a big chunk of claw the butter was chilled down by the crab to an oil. The kind you used to spread on your body when the sun was good for you.

But so as not to throw out the butter with the crab-poaching water, I didn’t want to give up on the idea of the butter without further thought. Around 5:30 a.m., with the help of some more Alsatian pinot, I asked him to keep the butter, but warm the crabs. And with visions of Anguillan villas larger than my little and very drenched cabana in my mind, I thought of rum.

Stone Crab with Rum

Save the “colossals” for eating cold, and use some “jumbos.”

Heat 4 tablespoons of organic cold-pressed canola oil in a sauté pan over medium heat, and 30 seconds later add 4 tablespoons of peeled and finely-diced fresh pink fresh-crop garlic.

Cook another 30 seconds and add, for 4 people, 12 claws.

Toss them around in the garlic and oil for 2 minutes, add 4 tablespoons of Anguillan white rum, flame, cover, and remove from the heat.

Let sit 3 minutes or until the crabmeat is just warmed through, then uncover. Add the juice and zest of a ripe, sweet lime, 1 tablespoon of freshly ground sea salt and of pepper, toss.

Serve with barely melted salted butter.

GULF OF MEXICO

Back in Mexico along the Gulf coast in the fishing town of Sisal, there were more crabs. I was there to find out how to catch them and to see Nixtamalization the old-fashioned way, with the help of some local granmas.

In a garden of one of them

I saw Nixtamalizacion at the grandma level.

As opposed to nationalized factories turning out masa or the ground corn paste that makes tortillas. That stuff is poisonous and tastes like it.

Industrial fat is killing everyone after they first get fat.

When I walked through the door to bow to grandma there was so much smoke coming across the patio that I thought we were burning down. She shooed

a white turkey with turquoise wattles aside, clucked at the dogs already asleep

and in the way, and led me back to the fire. There on top of a decent pile of flaming logs was an enormous kettle filled with corn and, she said, “cal.”

That cleared up a mystery in my head, since I had always thought it lime and wondered why we would eat the stuff that armies throw on bodies in

pits to hide their dirty work.

Turns out not that lime, even if cal is from limestone, and is what they mix with water and paint the walls of their houses, fuse pyramid stones together when they used to build them, and pour into the corn. Soaked in cal water overnight and then simmered

for 8 hours, the husk falls right off the kernels of corn.

After that lesson it was time to dig our fingers into a pig that had been turned into cochanita pibil by marinating in achiote paste and sour orange juice, wrapped in banana leaves, and cooked in a hot-stone pit in the ground.

Holding a tortillas in one’s hand, digging it into the pig, lifting it to one’s mouth, and trying not to cover one’s front with the delicious juices.

The dogs woke up, licked my fingers, and went back to sleep.

SISAL

On the Yucatan Gulf Coast.

This used to be the port from which all the Yucatan’s rope fiber from sisal was exported to the world. Now it relies mainly on fish and sustainable quiet to survive.

After a lesson at one house on how to make fish kibbe, and then another on how to make ceviche out of fish still jumping on the butchering table, I arrived at the lagoon, as the white-tern-laced sky turned flamingo pink, where we were to taste crab.

The same color as the birds we had passed in the lagoons on the way into town.

With throat muscles parched from the nixtamalization smoke, my heart leapt when I saw a long table with a white tablecloth and a huge tub of iced beer.

“Just one,” I was told, “we still have to catch the crabs.”

The temperature was still hovering around 95 and had hit around 110 next to that fire, so I announced I was not going near any crabs, blue or otherwise, until I had sucked down two cold ones. Then we were off across the glass-like water.

And an hour later came back with a basket of crabs.

And saw two fires.

One to prep and fry the blue crabs.

And one to cook a grouper that had appeared from a basket on a tricycle.

The fisherman split the grouper open, smeared more achiote adobo on it, and covered it with sliced tomatoes and sweet red onions.

After two more beers and some damage from a bottle of tequila that appeared, I was not sure what fat the crabs were sizzling in. Pig or peanut? It didn’t matter since we chewed the crisp legs and sucked out the steaming juices from the bodies. As for the fish, I scooped up the tomatoes and onions and ate those first in some granma-made tortillas.

I had another beer, looked out at the black lagoon, listened to my favorite

Yucatan birds, the X’kau or Grackles, bedding down for the

night, and smiled at the victorious cries of the egrets as they finally found a

perch.

I knew I certainly had.

But what to do with all the shells?

Shellfish Essence

Essences are good for using in cream and butter sauces, for adding to shellfish

cocktails, for mixing with lemon juice and oils for salad dressing, or reduced

and added to butter to make shellfish butter.

This recipe works for lobster, shrimp or prawn, and crayfish shells. Crab shells do

not give up much flavor or color and are usually too hard to process.

Classically, any essences made from shells (the classic Nantua sauce, for

example) call for cooking the shells in the oven. Tossing raw shells in hot

olive or canola oil in a frying pan for a few minutes until deep red is

passable, but I hate the flavor the shells tend to get (with the inevitable

overcooking) in the oven. Boiled or sautéed shells give a much subtler flavor.

In the nineteenth century and early twentieth, the shells were processed in huge

mortars with a pestle, but that practice disappeared along with slavery in the

kitchen. Now we have grinders, food processors, and mixers.

Yield:



4 cups

4 cups cooked lobster, crayfish, or shrimp shells

4 cups fish stock (see above)

Grind the shells in a food processor just enough to break them up. Put them in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the dough hook or paddle. Add 1 cup of the

fish stock. Wrap the top of the bowl in foil to prevent splashing.

Mix on the lowest speed until the shells are completely broken up in small pieces

and the stock in the bowl is red-colored, about 40 minutes. (The long mixing

time is necessary to break up the shells gradually and extract the full flavor

and color).

Scrape out all the shells and any essence sticking to the sides of the bowl into a saucepan.



Add the remaining fish stock, bring to a boil and then simmer for 15 minutes.

Strain completely, pressing down on the shells, reserving the liquid and discarding

the shells.

Us immediatey or freeze.

Quick Shellfish Stock

Fresh mussels are a secret to a 10-minute rich shellfish stock. And if no mussels,

clam juice, fish stock or water, plus a little white wine and fresh herbs.

Serve the mussels themselves for a salad, hot first course, or chopped up into mayonnaise for a sauce to serve with grilled fish.

Yield:

3 to 4 cups

2 pounds fresh mussels, washed

3 cups fish stock or 1 cup clam broth and 2 cups water

2 sprigs fresh thyme

2 sprigs fresh parsley

1/2 cup dry white wine

Put all the ingredients in a pot, cover, and bring to the boil over high heat. Cook

for 10minutes and strain. Decant the strained stock into another container,

leaving a quarter of an inch of the old

behind along with any sand.

Content at the end of the day.

Thank you for reading JEREMIAH TOWER’S OUT OF THE OVEN! Free subscribers will receive an occasional publication. Paid subscribers will receive a weekly publication, as well as menus, recipes and full access to archives. Now including over 150 articles, and growing. I hope you like it!

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