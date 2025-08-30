Summer is gearing up to end, but ingredients in local open air markets are not.

My greatest inspiration for thinking of menus and what I want to eat and serve to my friends, is a food market. Like the great ones in Hong Kong, Bangkok, NY’s Union Square and the Farmers’ Market, Santa Monica, or my local Yucatan market, come rain or shine.

Hong Kong

I was instantly hungry seeing and smelling the perfumes of some of the world’s best take away food. Chopped and stuffed into a hot and garlicky baguette.

Although where it comes from is never far away.

The fish swim bladders or fish maw were and are still a a bit of a mystery. Until I remember how much the Chinese love (as do I) gelatinous textures.

Fresh

And dried.

In the fresh fish stalls, I came to a screeching halt as I saw what from a quick glance I thought was “Soh Mei” or a wrasse (Cheilinus undulates) but was ‘just’ this magnificent grouper. The chef of Hong Kong’s Regent hotel had cooked it for me years before, and right up there, though different (in one’s mouth a cross between turbot and foie gras) with Dover Sole.

The grouper was 400 dollars cheaper, so disappointment gave way to relief.

Bangkok

Not just miles of Thailand’s adored Durian fruit smelling like open sewers.

But wonderful seafood stalls keeping it all alive with simple household pumps. A practice that I wish was worldwide.

My Favorite Fish Soup

This is the soup I cooked for Julia Child in the south of France and later made for Elizabeth David and Richard Olney at a lunch for the Time-Life editors of The Good Cook in London with success. So, I call it “My Favorite Fish Soup.” If you go all the way and use shellfish as well as fish carcasses, the ingredients are costly. A very good, though not sublime, version can be achieved using only the heads and backbones of non-oily white-fleshed fish: cod, bass, rockfish, conger eel, flatfish.

The soup is not clear because it has “body” from a pureeing of the carcasses after they are cooked. You will need a food mill.

6 pounds fish carcasses and heads

½ cup olive oil

2 large onions, peeled, thinly sliced

4 large ripe tomatoes, chopped

10 cloves garlic

3 sprigs fennel tops

1 large bouquet garni of thyme, bay leaves, leek tops, parsley

1-piece orange zest, 3 by 1 inch

2 quarts rich fish stock

½ teaspoon saffron threads

1 cup dry white wine

½ pound shiitake, domestic, or field mushrooms

1 ½ teaspoons chopped fresh thyme

salt and freshly ground pepper

½ pound small pasta shapes

1 cup rouille mayonaise

24 croutons

Serves 6 to 8

Remove all innards and gills from the fish heads and carcasses.

Put ¼ cup of olive oil, the onions, tomatoes, garlic, fennel, bouquet garni, orange zest, and ½ cup of the fish stock in a pot. Cook over low heat for 5 minutes. Add the fish carcasses and heads and remaining stock. Bring to a boil and skim any scum from the surface of the stock. Simmer for 20 minutes. Warm the saffron in the white wine. Add the wine to the stock and simmer 25 minutes more.

Meanwhile, marinate the mushrooms in the remaining ¼ cup olive oil, the thyme, and salt and pepper to taste for 10 minutes; broil until tender.

Cook the pasta as directed for the pasta salad on page 60. Slice the mushrooms and hold.

Take the stock off the heat and put the fish and broth through a food mill fitted with a medium-hole disk or press through a sieve. Clean the pot and return the broth. Add the mushrooms and pasta and bring to a boil. Correct the seasoning if necessary and serve very hot in large soup plates. Spoon the rouille into the soup, or put the croutons in the soup and spoon the rouille on top of them.

If you want truly amazing fish soup, do it all over again, using this soup as the fish stock to pour over more fish bones.

Fresh crab ready to cook and wonderful huge prawns ready to eat.

But it was the blue prawns that captured my eyes.

And then at a stall next to the live prawns, one of the best dishes I have ever tasted, a fresh-tasting and curried prawn-shellfish broth with the prawns.

My lunch finished off at a bench in the market eating lychees and rambutans.

Then I moved to New York instead of settling in Singapore, reluctantly because I thought I would have no food markets to match those I had seen in Asia. Reluctant until I could walk 12 minutes from my Washington Square apartment to the Union Square outdoor spectacle of food.

The French and radishes with butter

Photo Courtesy of River Cottage

You will need fresh radishes preferably these with the white tips, perfect French artisanal U.S. butter (also New Zealand), mild fleur de sel or good sea salt, and your favorite real bread.

Don’t buy radishes like these if the leaves are not fresh, presentable, and edible looking. Much more enjoyable to pick the radishes up by the stems and eat them that way. Served with slightly softened butter and the salt. First the butter on the radish, then dip in salt. Bit of bread and a large glass of chilled rosé.

What to do with zucchini going mad now in the garden? Richard Olney was a genius with simple food, and zucchini was no exception. As in the ‘cake’ of shredded zucchini made like a paillasson or potato cake. The secret was to really wring out the shredded and salt zucchini in towels, until no juices are left. Left wet, thye cake will stick to the pan.

Here is one of his recipes. Using his love of the simplicity of chard.

2 pounds zucchini, coarsely grated, salted in layers, and, 15 minutes later, squeezed free of water

2 medium onions finely chopped, stewed gently in 2 tablespoons olive oil for about 20 minutes—until soft and yellowed, but not colored

½ cup long-grain rice, parboiled 15 minutes, rinsed beneath running water, well drained

The green leafy parts of 2 pounds Swiss chard, washed, drained, and shredded

3 large cloves garlic, peeled, finely chopped

1 large handful chopped parsley

3 eggs

Salt, pepper

1 cup freshly grated Parmesan plus a handful for sprinkling over the surface

About 1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil

“Because of the bulkiness of the uncooked, shredded chard, you will need an unusually large mixing bowl, pot, or basin in which to combine the ingredients. Put everything, with the exception of the final handful of Parmesan and the olive oil, together, mix intimately with your hands, squishing the mixture repeatedly between your fingers, pack it into a large oiled gratin dish, pressing the surface smooth with the palm of your hand, sprinkle the remaining cheese evenly over the surface, dribble over olive oil in a crisscross pattern, and bake in a medium oven (350°) for about 1 hour, turning the heat up to 450° for the last 10 minutes or so to give the surface a rich gratin.”

Quite delicious. As is, in Kermit Lynch’s words, his:

Zucchini Gratin

Serves 4

1-pound zucchini sliced coin-thin (on a mandolin)

3 tablespoons olive oil

Salt, pepper

2 ounces stale bread, crusts removed, soaked in hot water, well squeezed

3 ounces Swiss Gruyère cut into 1 /8-inch dice

Persillade: 2 peeled cloves garlic pounded to paste in a mortar, mixed with a handful of chopped parsley

1 egg

Olive oil (for the gratin dish and the surface)

“Toss the zucchini slices, salted, in the olive oil over a high flame (tossing every few seconds) for 5 or 6 minutes or until limp but lightly colored. Mix together the soaked bread, diced cheese, persillade, egg, salt, and pepper, beating with a fork. Stir in the sautéed zucchini and smooth the mixture into an oiled gratin dish, sprinkle a bit of olive oil on the surface, and bake in a hot (about 425°) oven for ½ hour.

Don’t forget, zukes combine especially well with eggs, tomatoes, and Parmesan. So, you might spoon some tomatoes or tomato sauce over your sauté, or try this gratin: Chop an onion and spread it on the bottom of a gratin dish with a sprinkle of oil. Top with two or three layers of ¼-inch-thick zucchini slices and more olive oil. Salt and pepper lightly. Then cut tomatoes into ½-inch slices and place on top of the zucchini with salt, pepper, dried Provençal herbs, and yet another sprinkle of olive oil. Bake for about 45 minutes at 365° or until it looks good enough to eat.”

One of my favorites when I’m in Provence is a gratin of zucchini blossoms stuffed with a salt cod brandade.

Stuff the blossoms with the brandade, drizzle olive oil over it all, and bake in a 375° oven for 20 minutes.

I have never eaten sunflower petals.

Let alone made tea with them, or flavored oils, or put them in leafy salads. But what would a chilled soup of them taste like? With a pile of curried jumbo lump crabmeat, or cooked lobster meat, or some of those blue prawns grilled and tossed in a bit of ground boasted green cardamom.

And then there is our local market 10 minutes walk to Santiago square and its market. This morning for fresh tropical fruit juices and tacos.

Breakfast is fresh mango juice, lechon or cochinita tacos, and plenty of fresh lime juice infused with slices of fresh habanero chilies. That cuts the early-in-the-day pork fat. The tacos are finished topped marinated onions.

At the taqueria I helped make famous by including fotos in in the New York Times article about why I was in Merida, after La Lupita made itself locally famous by having the best tacos and tripe in town.

After the tacos it is always time to buy flowers and head home.

To cook and start the afternoon with pre-lunch cucumber and mescal shooters.

Cucumber Mezcal shots

Yield: about 10 shots

This drink offers the perfect balance between cool-refreshing and tangy-sweet heat. If you want a more colorful drink, but not more heat, substitute minced red bell pepper for the red chile.

1 large English cucumber (about 14 oz.)

9 oz. mezcal

1/2 cup fresh lime juice

1/4 cup agave nectar or honey

1 2-1/2-oz. piece fresh ginger, peeled and coarsely chopped

Fine sea salt

3 Tbs. coarsely chopped fresh mint

1/2 tsp. minced fresh red chile, such as serrano or Fresno, for garnish (optional)

Peel the cucumber and cut crosswise into 2-inch pieces. Cut one of the pieces in half lengthwise, seed, cut into small dice, and reserve for garnish. Transfer the remaining cucumber pieces to a blender with the mezcal, lime juice, agave, ginger, and a pinch of salt, and purée. Add the mint and pulse 5 to 6 times to incorporate. Let the flavors infuse for 30 minutes. Strain the contents through a fine-mesh strainer, cover, and refrigerate until ready to serve.

Pour the mezcal mixture into shot glasses, and garnish some of the reserved diced cucumber and the minced chile.

My Warm Berry Compote

One of my favorite modernizations of a classic dish, this wonderful summer dessert can be cooked with any ripened fruit: mangoes, papayas, figs, peaches, plums, cherries- and of course berries. If you use raspberries, throw them in only for the last minute of cooking.

Serves 6

Serve 4

¼ cup water

½ cup sugar

2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice

1 cup strawberries, rinsed, cut in half

1 cup blueberries, rinsed

1 cup blackberries

4 tablespoons sweet butter, cut into cubes or softened

1-2 pints vanilla ice cream

Make a light sugar syrup by heating the water and sugar together in an 8-inch sauce pan, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Add the lemon juice and berries to the syrup and cook over medium heat 2 to 3 minutes, shaking the pan gently to coat berries with syrup. Add the butter and continue to cook, swirling the berries and butter around in the pan, until the butter is melted.

Spoon the fruit compote onto 4 plates and place scoops of ice cream in the center of each serving.

Russian Raspberry Gratin

This is one of those simple desserts that have far more impact than their few ingredients would seem to indicate. It is fast, easy, sinfully comforting and delicious.

1-pint raspberries

2 cups sour cream or crème fraiche

1 cup dark brown sugar, sieved

Heat the broiler.

Pick over the raspberries and remove any mildewed ones, husks, or leaves. Place the berries in a shallow baking dish. Stir the sour cream until smooth and spread over the berries. Sprinkle with the brown sugar. Broil until the sugar begins to bubble and lightly caramelize. Be careful not to burn the sugar. Serve immediately.

