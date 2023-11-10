November requires a lot of indulgent self-sacrifice, especially in the region of the liver. Every year I am faced with this. Normally I would start it in London. Continue in Paris, and then end up somewhere unknown (then) like Holland or Spain.

The first start was lunch at England’s Petersham Nurseries.

Petersham Nurseries

My childhood friend Gillian told me she was positive I would love the food at their restaurant. What she did not emphasize was the completely Mad Hatter’s tea party dining room: in a huge old greenhouse, old country furniture, dirt floor, and huge white napkins.

I immediately wanted to live in one. A feeling that has not left me.

The food was just perfect seasonal ingredients cooked very simply and well.