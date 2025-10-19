I was told yesterday that I had missed Derby Day two days ago. I looked it up and found that the Derby I had missed was a cricket match between England and Pakistan. Or it was two years ago. I could easily miss a cricket match any day, except for the gins and tonic.

That information was followed by a whole list of Derby days. Including Rugby, Trans-Tasman, Kentucky, Kolkata, New Zealand, Victoria, and Epsom Downs.

I veered away from that event as memories living in a rooming house in Epsom (near the racecourse) full of jockeys when I graduated Harvard and moved to England without my grandfather’s allowance. No heat in the house. I wore my overcoat to bed and waited to put a shilling in the meter in the morning for hot water.

Now I had to think of something grand as an antidote, so looked in my menu collection for my favorite.

I love looking at old menus and wondering what I would order. Even when the grouping is a mystery to me, because obviously (though perhaps not) there are not enough servers to take individual orders. Was it a buffet? Were the dishes from any group placed the tables in this order, and one could choose from all of them? Unless a royal lunch, there was not a footman behind every chair to serve the food how and wherever it was laid out.

Derby Day Lunch for 800

Choosing dishes in the groups of Soups, Fishes, “Resistance” both cold and hot as, I guess, Main Courses, Vegetables, Hors D’Oeuvres (sic), Enteremets Sucres or Sweet Desserts.

And butter as an hors d’oeuvre? Competing with Perigord truffles served in a napkin after braising or roasting in a fire’s ashes (sous les cendres). How could it, unless the butter was for bathing the truffles?

As always in those days at a banquet given by someone who could pay to pay prices, turtles were sacrificed for soup. When I was a child in England I had it a few times, but it was by then not as astounding as I imagined it. Very good veal or, if less paying involved, a pot au feu consommé, with a fava bean-sized piece of green turtle fat. The splash of sherry is probably what grabbed my attention.

Then I would be torn between the eels in aspic and the salmon, Saumon Sauce Tartare.

Since that was probably cold, I would skip the surprise in the noix cut from the veal loin, and head straight for the Quartier d’agneau since it would have my favorite part of that animal, the saddle.

I would already have seen the “Hors D’Oeuvres” and could not resist the foie gras after my clear soup. No matter what order the menu was telling me. And would have surprised everyone by ordering the hot truffles with it. Butter or not.

Not Punch Romain ice made into an ice, but the Tourte whether gooseberry (though unfortunately not “cape”) or red currant.

For spectacular wines I would have to be invited to Buckingham Palace.

The very old Madeira was probably not a Malmsey, but a sherry-like Sercial. No clue what the Jesuit Garden 1875 is, but I could fall in love with the magnums, especially wanting to drown in my favorite Burgundy, Chambertin, let alone a perfect 31 years old and ageing perfectly in its magnum bottle.

I assume the menu was served with footmen and in the courses outlined, everyone having the same thing once chosen.

The Zephires (from the name of the ancient Greek god of a mild west wind, Zephyros), or mousse of quails would be tempting, whether from the great chef Prosper Montagné and his 1900 “La Grande cuisine illustrée” or not. But I have my eye on the roast thrushes or Ortolans which, I knew, would be even beyond their reputation as exquisite, eaten under a napkin over one’s head to trap all the perfumes.

Not sure what the Jockey Club cassolettes were, but probably not sweet since no clue here of the English menu order of a “Savory” after a sweet course followed by more deserts or even cheese. What dates the menu and tells a lot of the social order or men and women at the time, is the Margaux served after the vintage port. Surely not at the Palace but the women were usually sent to the drawing room while the men drank port. And red Bordeaux like the Margaux were thought to be unfit for women so kept until they had left the dining room. But at Christmas was anyond sent away from the dining table at the end of the meal and before the port?

And there was enough food here, even if the queen, Victoria, ate quickly with no regard (we are told) for those who wanted to eat. When her spoon went down all the plates were removed at once (footmen).

No more turtles.

This is family food and, as the very great English cookbook author, Jane Grigson, said “In my experience, clever food is not appreciated at Christmas. It makes the little ones cry and the old ones nervous.”

So, the consommé a la Monaco was a soup with peas which, I would think would make any child cry. But not the Queen. No cream since a consommé, but probably the de rigeur mint.

Turkey with little Chipolata sausages made from pork and a few spices like sage, pepper, and mace. Possibly wrapped in bacon as “pigs in blankets” since it was a Christmas dinner.

From the Buffet it would have been woodcock pie for me.

Let alone decades later at New York’s Jockey Club (see the Palace Darby Day menu, if a different club). This one at the Ritz Carlton. Fairly recently, given the prices. Though the menu a herculean feat for a contemporary kitchen.

Even the Palace has slimmed down by this time. Paupiettes of sole filets can never be brilliant, because the flesh on the outside becomes overcooked when the interior is just right. But they have always been fashionable.

The canon was a boned cut from either a leg or a loin of veal. Stuffed and rolled to look like a canon. All that rolling is just the chef showing off.

I would not have cared if there was enough of the Angelus.

And then I would have been off to:

The Kentucky Derby

First some Juleps.

Then, beyond chicken fingers, hot dogs, and nachos, what is there to eat?

A snack of Benedictine, a quintessential Louisville, Kentucky dish.

A cream-cheese-and-cucumber spread sometimes with dill pickles. Named for Jennie Benedict, the turn-of-the-20th century caterer who created it. A sandwich spread or dip but also as a filling for cocktail puffs or endive spears as featured in Bluegrass Flavor.

OK, saving room for the Hot Brown Sliders

I would still never pass on Devilled Eggs. The perfect way to soak up the Bourbon.

Thank you for reading JEREMIAH TOWER’S OUT OF THE OVEN! Free subscribers will receive an occasional publication. Paid subscribers will receive a weekly publication, as well as menus, recipes and full access to archives. I hope you like it!

Leave a comment

Share