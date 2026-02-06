Oven-Roasted Root Vegetables

Like fruits, which improve by concentrating their flavors with a bit of oven drying commercial vegetables improve their flavor by losing a bit of their irrigation water.

You can use celery root, onions, carrots, Jerusalem artichokes, beets, sweet potatoes (yams), potatoes, salsify, swedes (rutabagas), parsnip, and turnips.

For those with a wild streak, you can also forage and use the root stalks of bulrushes, cattails, spatterdock (water lily), pickerelweed, burdock, groundnut, and daylily.

Using a wood oven produces the most flavorful results with these vegetables. So flavorful, in fact, that you can make an entire meal of them. Since almost no one has this oven at home, use a covered grill with the least smoke possible to give just enough added flavor without overpowering the vegetables.

2 celery roots, peeled, cut in six wedges each

4 parsnips, peeled, core removed

2 large Walla Walla Sweet, Vidalia, or Maui onions, peeled, quartered

4 sprigs fresh thyme

16 small carrots, peeled, tops removed

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Put all the ingredients in a bowl, season, and toss together. Cover and leave 2 hours, tossing the vegetables together a couple of times to spread the marinade ingredients evenly around.

Put the vegetables in a baking pan, and cover and cook for 1 hour. Remove the cover and cook until the vegetables are tender. If some finish before the others, remove them and put back in the bowl. If using a covered grill, put the vegetables on a metal baking sheet, and grill them on that.

Serve as they are, or with lemon juice and more olive oil.

Variations:

When we made this dish for the 1992 anniversary of the Chappellet Vineyards in Napa, we tossed the hot vegetables with a little real white truffle oil, put them on platters, and then covered the vegetables with a field of borage flowers and shredded red and yellow wild rose petals. Or you could serve the vegetables with garlic mayonnaise or Montpelier Butter.

Polenta with Mushrooms

Image: Feasting Home

The first time I had polenta was when I was nine and on an Italian ship sailing from Australia to Genoa. I loved all sorts of hot cereals, and thought polenta was the same thing, so insisted they serve it with caramel for breakfast. Much later (although still remembering with fondness the sweet polenta), I graduated to one of the greatest dishes in the world, polenta with mascarpone covered with freshly grated mounds of white truffles and lashings of ground black pepper.

Now, with white truffles out-of-reach expensive, I used white and Portobello mushrooms and I put cold mascarpone under the hot polenta, creating a surprise as the cream melts slowly out from under the polenta, as well as a contrast in temperatures.

Variation:

I love polenta with fresh young white sweet corn kernels off the cob (one-third the quantity of the cooked polenta), which are put in the polenta for the last 5 minutes of cooking. Then I stir in 2 tablespoons of a butter mixed with blanched and pureed chives, and garnish it all with chive or sage flowers.

1½ cups polenta meal

6 cups water

2 tablespoons mixed fresh herb leaves, finely chopped

1 cup mascarpone

¼ pound butter

2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh garlic

2 pounds fresh wild and domestic mushrooms, sliced

½ cup chicken stock

Italian parsley or fresh sage leaves

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Cook the polenta and keep it warm in the top of a double boiler until needed. Stir in more water if it gets too thick. Mix in 4 tablespoons of the butter just before serving.

Mix the herbs with the mascarpone and keep chilled.

Melt 2 tablespoons of the butter in a sauté pan. Put the garlic in the pan and cook for 2 minutes, without letting it brown. Add all the mushrooms, toss them in the garlic butter, add a pinch of salt, and cook over medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the stock, turn up the heat, and cook another 5 minutes. Add the remaining butter and stir until all the butter is incorporated into the sauce. Add pepper and more salt if necessary. Keep warm.

Put the herb cream in the center of each plate, and spoon the polenta over the cream. Then spoon the mushrooms over the cream, and place the leaves on top.

Roasted Eggplant, Parsnip, and Lentil Soup

Image: Facebook

In 1967, when William Heinemann and Harvard University Press reprinted Athenaeus: The Deipnosophists in seven volumes, I plowed through four, and on the inside cover I listed what got my attention: “grilled sturgeon belly, scotch broth, pickled turnip, fresh cheese salad, underground refrigerators, sweet chickpeas, lentil soup with parsnips.”

Since I love both lentils and parsnips, I tried the soup.

2 Japanese eggplants, stems cut off

½ cup lentils, washed, soaked for 1 hour

½ cup olive oil

1 spig fresh thyme

4 sprigs fresh mint

4 cloves garlic, unpeeled, crushed

2 teaspoons ground cumin

1 pod ancho chili, stemmed, seeded, broken up in a food processor

1 medium parsnip, peeled, cored, chopped

4 cups chicken stock

½ cup basil leaves

½ cup heavy cream

1 tablespoon freshly squeezed lime juice

1 tablespoon red chili flakes

Make four equally-spaced cuts ⅛-inch deep lengthwise around each of the eggplants. Put them in a bowl with the olive oil, mint, thyme, garlic, 1 teaspoon of the cumin, and the ancho chili. Toss together, cover, and let marinate 1 hour.

Take out the eggplants, wipe them clean, saving the marinade, salt them, and cook over a low gas flame for about 8 minutes, turning them constantly. If you don’t have a gas stove, skip this step—you will miss a wonderful smoky flavor, but it is worth doing the soup anyway. Even better if you have a wood-burning “pizza” oven.

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees.

Put the eggplants in a pot with the parsnip and all the reserved marinade. Add ½ cup of the stock, cover, and sweat over low heat for 15 minutes. Add the lentils and the rest of the stock, and simmer until the lentils are tender enough to puree.

Puree everything and put through a medium-fine sieve.

Chop the basil leaves and mix them with the cream. Add a little salt and whisk until firm peaks form.

Heat the soup and season with salt, pepper, the remaining teaspoon of cumin, and the lime juice. Serve in warm open soup plates with a dollop of the basil cream in the center and the chili flakes on top of the cream.

Braised Beef Short Ribs

Image: Adobe Stock

When James Beard would drill into his socialite cooking class students in San Francisco the importance of searing (sealing) meat before braising it, he would also ask, “Why do all that browning with the fat spitting everywhere when you can broil it?” He’s right, of course, especially when it comes to veal, which spits like crazy, burning uncovered arms.

With the broiling method, however, one needs a very rich stock, since there are no wonderful caramelized bits stuck to the bottom of the browning pan to enrich the braising liquid and later the sauce. Serve with the oven-roasted vegetables.

Variations:

Finish the sauce with a puree of fried boletus mushrooms (use ¼ cup) or sliced fresh black truffles.

6 pounds short ribs from prime or best-quality beef

2 tablespoons fresh thyme leaves

1 tablespoon grated orange zest

2 tablespoons chopped fresh garlic

2 cups aromatic vegetable mix (mirepoix)

3 cups Cabernet or Zinfandel wine

6 cups veal-beef stock

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 tablespoon whole fresh tarragon leaves

2 tablespoons hazelnut or walnut oil

1 cup fresh Italian parsley leaves

1 tablespoon jasmine-cardamom-chili oil or another flavored oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Put the thyme, orange zest, and garlic in a small mixing bowl and mix together. Rub the marinade mixture into the ribs. Cover and marinate at least 4 hours in the refrigerator. Take out and let come to room temperature before cooking.

Preheat the broiler to high, and the oven to 300 degrees. Wipe the marinade off the ribs and season them, reserving the marinade. Broil the ribs for 8 minutes on each side. Put the vegetable mix in a heavy nonreactive braising casserole (big enough to hold the ribs in one layer) along with the reserved marinade ingredients. Cook over medium heat for 5 minutes while stirring constantly. Then add the ribs side by side. Add the wine and cook over high heat for 5 minutes. Add the stock and bring to a very low simmer, then put in the oven and braise covered for 1½ hours, or until the ribs are tender.

Remove the ribs, then put in a bowl and cover with a wet towel. Strain the braising liquid into a saucepan and simmer over low heat, slightly off to the side of the burner, skimming off any fat and scum that rises to the top.

Keep cleaning the liquid and reduce it to half its original volume. Take off the heat, and pour over the ribs. Let the ribs sit in this sauce overnight if possible (refrigerated). Otherwise, let them stay in this sauce until ready to reheat and serve on heated plates.

Put pinches of salt and pepper in a small mixing bowl, whisk in the sherry vinegar, and then the zest, tarragon, and oil. Add the parsley leaves and dress them. Put the hot ribs on hot plates, put parsley salad in center of ribs, and pass the jasmine oil to drizzle over it all.

Treacle Tart

Treacle is by-product of refining sugar cane. In Britain it is used in baking and puddings. Of the two types of both dark black and golden, the golden is used here.

If you don’t want to make it, go to St. John restaurant when you are next in London and have it there. It’s one tart I can never resist, especially if covered in thick, rich Jersey or Guernsey cream.

It was one of my childhood favorites and I still make a beeline for it when in England.

1½ cups golden syrup (Tate & Lyle)

1 cup fresh white breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon freshly squeezed lemon juice

¼ cup heavy cream

Pinch salt

1 10-inch unbaked tart shell

½ cup double cream

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.

Pour the syrup in a medium saucepan and bring to a boil. Turn off the heat, add the breadcrumbs, and mix well. Let sit for 5 minutes, then stir in the zest, lemon juice, heavy cream, and salt.

Pour the mixture into the tart shell, put the tart in the oven, and bake for 10 minutes. Turn the oven down to 325 degrees and bake another 30 minutes, or until the filling has bubbled up and the crust is deep gold.

Take out and let cool. Do not refrigerate. Serve with the Clotted or Double Cream.

Which can be bought in the U.S.A. at https://www.devoncream.com

Or make your own double cream.

This is cream you thicken and enrich yourself, so that it has the body of whipped cream—for spooning over desserts and fruits without drowning them—and the taste of the best European and British creams.

1 cup heavy cream

½ cup mascarpone

¼ cup buttermilk

Mix the ingredients together in a bowl until smooth, and let sit at room temperature for 8 hours. Refrigerate for 24 hours (or up to 3 days) before using.

Rich Hot Chocolate

Image: Rainbow Plant Life

This chocolate is served at Angelina in Paris, on the rue de Rivoli around the corner from the Place Vendôme and the Ritz. It is divine.

1 cup heavy cream

4 ounces very best quality bittersweet chocolate

1 tablespoon superfine sugar

pinch salt

1 cup milk

Put the cream, chocolate, sugar, and salt in a metal bowl set over barely simmering water.

When the cream is hot to the touch (but never boiling), gently whisk the chocolate into the cream until it is thoroughly mixed. Take the bowl off the heat and whisk the mixture for 2 to 3 minutes.

The mixture can be stored covered in the refrigerator for up to a week, but don’t add the milk until ready to serve. Then heat the milk (without boiling) and whisk in the chocolate mixture until it is hot and frothy. Serve immediately.

Thank you for reading JEREMIAH TOWER’S OUT OF THE OVEN! Free subscribers will receive an occasional publication. Paid subscribers will receive a weekly publication, as well as menus, recipes and full access to archives. Now including over 150 articles, and growing. I hope you like it!

Message Jeremiah Tower

Leave a comment