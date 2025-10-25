1983-1985: Regional American Dinners

I loved doing festivals, starting at Panisse with all the regions of France, and then the revolutionary 1976 California Regional Dinner.

Next, at the Santa Fe Bar & Grill, I decided to celebrate America’s Culinary Regions. The first was in March 1983 as a benefit for the American Institute of Wine and Food that I had founded with John Ronsheim, a professor at Antioch College.

Florida State Dinner

Tarpon Isle rum cocktail and here the Salty dogs

Florida backwoods biscuits

Gulf stone crab claws with Key lime “Old Sour” sauce

Palm Beach crabmeat salad with avocados

Key West conch stew

Roast Apalachicola oysters

Tarpon Springs fish and shellfish soup with salt cod dumplings

Cross Creek French fired eggplant with “Guspachy” sauce

Pompano en papillote

Grilled rum-spiced Gulf shrimp with creamed onions

Turtle Cay bananas with mango ice cream

Guava pecan pie

After the dinner a Metropolitan Home magazine writer asked, “Is this really Florida, food?”

“No,” I replied. “But it should be—and with your help it soon will be.”

Turtle Cay Bananas with Passion Fruit Sauce

From my 1985 “Jeremiah Tower’s New American Classics.”

4 bananas

¼ cup dark brown sugar

¼ cup dark rum

1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh ginger2 pinches salt

6 passion fruit

⅓ cup light sugar syrup

4 tablespoons butter

Peel and cut the bananas lengthwise in half. Put the sugar, 2 ounces of the rum, the ginger, and 1 pinch salt in a dish. Stir to dissolve the sugar and then add the banana halves. Marinate 1 hour, turning them occasionally.

Cut the passion fruit in half and scrape the pulp into a bowl. Stir in the sugar syrup and a very small pinch salt.

Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a sauté pan, add the bananas, cut sides down, and all the marinade. Cook over low heat for 5 minutes. Add the remaining rum and raise the heat, igniting the rum. Shake the pan and when the flames have died, swirl in the remaining butter. Serve the bananas and juices on warm plates and pour the passion fruit sauce over them.

Texas and Spanish America Dinner

The catsup we made from old recipes, not Heinz. Salted very ripe tomatoes, anchovies, shallots, black pepper, mace, ginger, allspice, a touch of our in house BBQ sauce, and brandy.

The Florida dinner was such a hit that we followed it immediately with this other.

Grilled Apalachicola oysters with 1883 Catsup

Broiled Spanish onions cowboy style with B-B-Q sauce

Gulf shrimp and Bonita in escabeche with avocado

Rabbit chili with mole sauce and peppered mangoes

Smoke-grilled red snapper with fresh sea urchin roe sauce

Goat stew with hominy, cilantro salad, and smoky chili sauce

Hot pecan pie with chocolate ice cream

A Newport Celebration of Outdoor Cooking by Phyllis Hanes, Food editor of The Christian Science Monitor May 18, 1983

The New California or New American Cuisine, food that tastes good and has a wonderful flavor, emphasizing

· fresh, local ingredients

· unusual flavor combinations

· carefully timed cooking

· his food never relies on sauces

· ambitious experimentation and exploration

· revolutionary concept of menu planning.

‘’One reason French restaurants are so good is that small farms supply them with the very best quality of everything,’‘ he said. ‘’Here, we have often sacrificed quality for shipping ability, but now we’re finding farms that raise goats just for milk for the cheese and small farms that will raise geese and other poultry.

‘’That’s what this new American cooking is all about - quality and freshness,” he said.

This Newport Rhode Island’s Astor Mansion venue

The 100 U.S. food journalists were seated on the terrace facing the lawn.

At each place was the menu.

We had already set up on the lawn with grill stations, and master grill chef Steven Vranian.

And I with Brad Barker on the other grills.

California Cuisine in Hong Kong 1983

Word spread as far as that hotbed of trend, Hong Kong. The Mandarin Hotel, wanting to transform its old-boy Mandarin Grill, called me in 1983 to come and introduce Santa Fe Bar & Grill’s “New California Cuisine” as the journalists from the Astor Mansion lunch had called it. I sent them a list of 150 dishes, some of which were:

Cornmeal blini with three American caviars

Anaheim chilies stuffed with California goat cheese, Chinese black bean sauce

Warm avocado salad with shiitake and lobster mushrooms

Palm Beach crabmeat salad with pomelo

Duck prosciutto with pear and spiced pecan salad

Grilled oysters with barbecued duck

Gumbo with crayfish and smoked duck sausages

Grilled sweetbreads with California sea urchin sauce

Buffalo steak with BBQ sauce

Turtle Cay bananas in rum with durian and coconut ice creams

Back at the home base in Berkeley

With the great Noreen alongside me

Mark Franz at Steven Vranian’s six-foot charcoal grill

After one of the Regional Dinners, some champagne.

Or whatever there was to drink.

We had taken over the restaurant on a Tuesday afternoon and served our first menu to a packed restsurant (the Stanford-Berkeley game just up the road) and had no time for elaborate sauces.

We made salsas all the work is in advance prep and then takes minutes to assemble. Which we did four times a night to maintain fresh flavors. The subsequent avalanche of salsas, relishes, and chutneys, some quite esoteric, that came out of the kitchen launched a style of garnishing grilled foods that became popular across the country.

We were well into our salsa mania when mango sauces first landed on fish at the Santa Fe Bar & Grill, probably because one day we just had too many ripe mangoes. A basic sauce was developed, and then many variations (based on addtions of cilantro, mixed ch8ilies, avocado, sesame ooil, garlic, chipotles, etc.); mango sauce reached its apogee after grill chef Steven Vranian visited Guadeloupe and discovered the Caribbean mirepoix that was in every kitchen on that island. A mixture of chopped onions and green chilies that are “sweated” down in oil and kept in big jars to add o almost everything- very handy and delicious.

But it was his fig relish that is perfect for now.

Steven Vranian’s Mission Fig-Mint Relish

8 fresh ripe Mission figs, finely chopped

1 fresh Serrano chilies, stemmed, seeded, finely chopped

½ cup fresh mint leaves

¼ cup fresh lime juice

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

Serves 6 to 8

Combine the figs and chilies in a bowl. Blanch the mint leaves in boiling water for 1 minute. Cool in ice water, drain, squeeze dry, and finely chop. Add the mint leaves to the figs and chilies.

Add the lime juice, salt, and pepper to the mixture, stir well, and let sit for 1 hour before serving.

And cooking together at home on our one day off. Double peeling fresh fava beans.

And the same day chefs, who always play hard after a packed week, here with a kilo of caviar.

