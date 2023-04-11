After I handed in the last of the galleys of my new cookbook at five o’clock, just hours before the deadline, I could not resist the lure of a neighborhood Manhattan bar as I walked past it on the way back from the publishers.

Over my first Manhattan I contemplated having some local oysters.

I glanced up at the sign above the bar telling us that drinking alcoholic beverages during pregnancy can cause birth defects.

Not being intelligent (defects) enough to know how the world’s population got to this point without this sign, it did occur to me that without the occasional glass of wine when pregnant, how could a mother get through it, or why would she have another?

Obviously, I am not a good example.

My mother had a couple of martinis every day she was pregnant with me, and here I am slurping down a giant cocktail when I should be working off all this mental fatigue in the gym.

But my seriously compromised brain just couldn’t care less (a very bad sign) since it was much more concerned with the benefits of kneading basic dough with one’s buttocks.

I had been reading the riveting and gripping History Laid Bare: Love, Sex, and Perversity from the Ancient Etruscans to Warren G. Harding.

In Middle Ages Germany rubbing honey all over your body and then scraping it off to use in cooking for someone you wanted to arouse, was considered sinful. I happen to know that in Thailand today, a hot honey massage is unimaginably wonderful unless you have had one and could definitely lead to sin.

With any luck.

In the Worms cathedral Latin texts cover all the sins and what their penances are.

If you sleep with your sister there is one penance, and a more severe one if you knew it was your sister. But particular mention is made of the sin of a woman (I presume) kneading bread dough with her buttocks to make a loaf for her husband (or lover), regardless of intentions, and certainly regardless of the shape into which the loaf was being made. Even those twisted medieval monks couldn’t go that far, even if they did in the kitchens themselves.

So maybe the sign in the bar is right after all.

But the image of those large medieval skirts lifted up around the neck, a rickety stool placed near the kitchen table with its large mound of puffy dough, and the subsequent lowering of usually private areas on flour and water now a silky pillow, gives whole new meanings to the concept of wild yeasts.

Is that why no matter what anyone says, I am convinced that the bread in Europe still has that final je ne sais quoi which I can’t always find here?

Actually, I think I will go out and get one of those signs and post it on my front door; just crossing out the words “during pregnancy.”

Or stick to champagne.

