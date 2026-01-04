Here are some highlights from available archived Substack articles, 162 so far, as examples of what to expect in 2026.

Though perhaps even better.

Cocaine at Chez Panisse

It was cocaine that became the fuel for the energy that changed the way America dines, and for the high-profile and all-consuming peripatetic schedules that launched the superstar chefs.

At Chez Panisse it started on the restaurant’s third birthday in 1974.

We planned an open house at five dollars per person. With wine included we needed something cheap to serve.

I grabbed a favorite cookbook, Jacques Médecin’s La Cuisine du Comte de Nice.

I stumbled upon a recipe for something called, aptly enough, “Les Panisses.” A flat pancake from the South of France. With something boring on top that I knew I could improve upon. Excitement caused haste. I didn’t read the recipe carefully, but I did write the menu.

Chez Panisse Menu for Third Birthday

August 28, 1974

6 p.m.—midnight

Hors d’oeuvre Variés

Panisses

Salade Verte

Glace de Fruits

Demi Carafe du Vin

$5.00 tout compris

And sent it over to David Goines and James Monday at his St. Hieronymus Press for printing.

Soon the day arrived for me to tell everyone what a “Panisse” was and to order the ingredients. The recipe called for chickpea flour to be mixed with water and fried in olive oil. I drove down to my Italian delicatessen in Oakland, bought all the flour they had, and made a “Panisse.”

It was disgusting.

I decided to lie when anyone asked what a Panisse was.

“Basically, just a little pizza,” I said.

Alice and everyone else were happy with that. Pizza was what it had to be. Since we had no ovens that would cook regular-size pizzas, smaller individual ones were the way to go. What went on top had to be cheap and easy. I decided on a fresh California goat cheese (still new to the world in those days) and Sonoma beefsteak tomatoes, a fine idea until a hundred or so people more than we expected showed up and the cheese and tomatoes were gone.

In our walk-in refrigerators there were still fresh ingredients from the previous night’s bouillabaisse (clams, prawns, squid, crab, lobster, onions, saffron, garlic, and fennel), so I decided to mix it up scatter everything on top. What came out of the oven changed every hour depending on what was left, but little bouillabaisse pizzas they were.

Searches for ingredients caused delays, and soon a line formed to get into the kitchen. I was flagging a bit, and everyone was buying me champagne, which slowed me down even more. Word went out that the chef needed a boost.

In sauntered a friend of one of our waiters with a black-leather- coated accomplice. Flashing a gold-toothy smile as he glided by me, he pulled a plastic bag out of his coat. Then dumped half a pound of white powder on top of the chest freezer at the back of the kitchen. He cut it into several long lines and handed me a straw fashioned from a rolled-up twenty-dollar bill.

In an instant, I was back at the stoves. Then a conga line formed (this time not for the pizza), snaking out through the kitchen, into the dining room, and up the stairs into the bar.

The more consumption of drugs, the less demand for food.

Just before there was nothing left to cook, so that was good. And there was more cocaine and more champagne. The night was a huge success, premiering three new trends: individual pizzas, the freedom to use any topping one wanted, and the drug that made all the long hours possible, then impossible, in the kitchen.

Eros in the Kitchen

Ask me what happened last week, and I couldn’t tell you, although it’s easier if you ask me about great food and wine. I can tell you about fresh abalone in Big Sur, late lunches at Zuni beginning with the most perfect margaritas or eating soft-boiled eggs with black-truffle butter sauce with Ken Hom and Daniel in their Dordogne kitchen. But even then, I need the right moment and probably a glass of champagne to get started. Preferably over lunch.

I find eroticism helps.

It’s a fixative for food memory, and my earliest (at ten) one was at the legendary Mirabelle restaurant in London, watching the Aly Khan, son of the hefty Aga then recently weighed in diamonds by his followers (he kept the diamonds), polish off enough food, including foie gras, for ten while his beautiful companion finished off a kilo of Beluga caviar from it’s can.

Image: JT

It wasn’t the quantity or expense of food that entranced me. What riveted me were the arm-length black-velvet gloves still on the woman while she piled the little toasts high with pale-grey eggs. And her licking off half the caviar with a pink tongue before sliding the rest delicately into her carmine-lipped mouth. All that and the sight of the thick diamond bracelets covering her wrists and the sapphire-eyed diamond snakes curling up her arms convinced me for the first time that I could not wait to ‘grow up’ and find someone who wore those gloves.

When I finally grew older, if not grown up, and could afford caviar.

I introduced my Santa Fe Bar & Grill managers to blini instead of toasts.

When eating htem I told them how my one-time teen-age lunch companion the ancient Count Sheremetev (childhood friend of Felix Yusupov who killed Rasputin) told me that when eating blini if the melted butter does not run down the inside of your sleeve and reach your elbow, use more butter.

Blinis are the supremely best way to kick-start an eating party. The success is instantaneous.

Pour four tablespoons of hot, melted clarified butter over each buckwheat flour or cornmeal little pancakes or blini. Put a tablespoon of smooth and cool sour cream in the center. Spoon on caviar or, if on a budget, delicious diced smoked salmon, smoked trout, or herring.

James Beard Again

He was hailed as “The Father of American Gastronomy.”

As far away as Australia, the great food writer for The Sydney Morning Herald, Leo Schofield, said that James Beard was the person who “liberated American cooking from Gallic shackles.” Don’t miss re-reading his 1964 Delights & Prejudices, one of the most delightful culinary memoirs ever.

Jim was not as large as his hero, the mountainous Fernand Point, but his bald head, height well over six feet, baby blue linen suit and pink scarf, and gold wire filigree bracelet around his huge wrist fluttering over a bowl of pot-au-feu as he exclaimed in booming voice, “EXQUISITE!” all made him stand out in a crowd.

He was instantly recognizable, and he liked that.

The 1983 Menu that Defined New American Cuisine

Wonderin gone day at Chez Panisse what menus I was going to write that week for which region of France, I opened by chance my copy of the Delmonico cookbook, The Epicurean, by its great chef Charles Ranhoffer. Delmonico’s was, in its time past, the most legendary restaurant in the United States.

In the book I saw “Creme de Mais a la Mendocino.” Lightening struck. What was a minor California coastal town doing in New York’s most famous dining spot in 1894?

Crayfish is the answer. A puree of white corn soup with a crayfish cream garnish.

Suddenly my whole focus switched from France to California.

Then I wrote this menu to celebrate the indredients of the region in which we lived and cooked.

It has started as a call to me from Larry Forgone (at his restaurant “An American Place”) with the idea to hold a dinner cooked only by American chefs. And a list of chefs he wanted. I replied ‘why are they all from New York and California? We need Paul Prudhomme from the South, Bradley Ogden and Jimmy Schmidt from the Midwest and Mark Miller from the Southwest.”

Then we would be American.

I was stuck with dessert (always the unenviable job at a large banquet because everyone is full and needs walk around if not leave). It had to be chocolate, but I wanted something very of the past at Delmonico’s, but something quite new, invewnted for that evening, and quite delicious.

Image: JT

Puff pastry stuffed with pecan mousse, with chocolate and almond sabayon sauces.

Thank you for reading JEREMIAH TOWER’S OUT OF THE OVEN! Free subscribers will receive an occasional publication. Paid subscribers will receive a weekly publication, as well as menus, recipes and full access to archives. I hope you like it!

Message Jeremiah Tower

Leave a comment