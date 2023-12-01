I love roast goose at the end of the year or even at the beginning of the new one.

But it is difficult to find a fresh goose. The frozen ones have that freezer burn flavor and once frozen, are tricky to roast and still be juicy. Back in the sixties on my farm in Pride’s Crossing, I bought 4 goslings and put them in the dining room. It had windows on three sides so was easily aired. Once they had grown to cooking size, they all had names, and beauty. That was that.

I went down to the docks and bought lobsters.

Photo courtesy of Sam Hanna

Atlantic, ones because that was the nearest ocean, and because the Caribbean lobster is not worth the money if still not kicking alive, let alone frozen. And difficult to cook so that its texture is not the same as one’s sandal. Best eaten raw right in the boat that caught it, a waterfall of fresh key lime juice and lashing of sea salt.