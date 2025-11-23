Announced Sarah Josepha Hale in 1841.

Part of her strong imprint on American culture and especially on Thanksgiving. As quoted by Mark Kurlandsky in his book Choice Cuts, a selction of food writing throughout history. He says that she was a great promoter of Thanksgiving and has “much to do not only the fact that Americans celebrate it bu the turkey-cranberry way in which they d it.”

She goes on to describe a Thanksgiving feast. “The roasted turkey took precedence on this occasion, being place at the head of the table; as well did it become its lordly station,

A slice of bread on an upside-down water glass seems eccentric, but no more than serving a chicken pie that sounds so delicious in its own right that it makes the turkey superfluous.

In the past, somewhat satiated and exhausted after struggling with a huge turkey in and out of the oven, my mind would have been on turkey and stuffing sandwiches the next day with a cold lager or two.

Much less headache is to splay it out in the version called spatchcocked. For more even cooking than when roasted whole. Especially if you have stuffed a mushroom duxelles and ham mixture under the breast skin first. If you were in France it would be black truffles and butter under the skin. And served with a Bordelaise sauce.

Image: Reddit

Or the awesome Périgueux, with its fresh black truffles, Madeira, and meat glaze. Even like Financière, appearing on menus as a sauce but which is not one so much it is the king of all garnishes. When made correctly, no one can afford to serve it anymore. With its real Espagnol-Madeira sauce, veal quenelles, wild mushrooms, cocks’ combs, cocks’ testicles, chicken livers, and fresh black truffles.

My best Bordelaise combination was one night at San Francisco’s Ernie’s restaurant after I had my first pay check as Chez Panisse’s head chef. I took my business partner Alice Waters to dinner and wanted to show off my latest menu idea of hot lobster with the Bordelaise heavily laced with poached marrow.

Everyone was amazed and no on more than I.

But back to turkey.

The perfectly clean roasting juices reduced with a little wine, with a soft, unctuous, pale-rose glistening rich nuggets of bone marrow just waiting to dissolve in one’s mouth against a bite of grilled, rosemary-scented brined and grilled turkey breast.

We did a thanksgiving lunch once at Stars. Not a great success since we were not a real family restaurant, but I loved the idea we had for turkey. Since the leg and thigh parts take longer to cook then the breast meat, let alone does everyone had an oven that can take an American-sized bird? So, separate those parts and confit or cook in olive oil, freshly rendered duck, goose, or pork fat as lard. That can be done days before so on the day one is faced only with the whole salt, peppered, herbed, and juniper berry or anchovy studded breast shoved into the air fryer and timed.

While the oven is taking care of the timing, one has time to make mescal Old Fashioneds. Putting most everyone in a friendly even familial state of mind.

On hand I would have a few trays of something everyone, including children, like.

And I love to start with cld oysters.

But unless there is someone willing and able to easily open them, forget it.

My second favorite is Hard Boiled Eggs dressed up.

Devilled Eggs Without the Work

I love stuffed devilled eggs, but have always found them a pain to fill the whites after I have made the yolk mixture. They like to fall apart. Don’ like to keep their shape. And how do yu keep the yolk centered and not breaking out one side? First I follow my usual 10-minute rule for boiling them so that the yolks look like this with no sulphury blue edges.

Image: Bon Appetit

Put the cold eggs in boiling water for exactly 10 minutes. Then immediately into ice and water. As soon as the eggs are cold, peel then in and out of the water which make the pieces of shell slip off easily.

Or use an air fryer if it is not cooking the turkey breast.

One can go full bore with a grand presentation here with Pickapepper Sauce and standing up.

Or just halve the peeled eggs and spoon a sauce (see “Mayos” below) or mayonnaise on top of each half and serve. Or just sesame seeds, pine nuts, or anchody filets with chopped fresh basil or chives, or whatever takes your fancy.

Image: Serious Eats

For a fast and easy delicious first course that was a huge success in all my restaurants, I suggest a warm red cabbage salad with goat cheese and toasts.

I first prepared this salad at the Balboa Café in San Francisco in 1979. It was a popular success beyond my wildest dreams, especially because I thought at the time that cabbage and duck fat would be the last two things to capture the taste buds and imaginations of Californians. But there are people who would not come to the Balboa Cafe or the Santa Fe Bar & Grill without my promise that the cabbage salad would be available. Sometimes no goat cheese, just bacon or pancetta. Sometimes I added chopped shallots and used walnut oil instead of duck fat. But the procedure for a warm or “wilted” salad is the same: Mix the salad, seasonings, and acid beforehand, pour over the hot oil or fat, toss, and serve.

Warm Red Cabbage Salad

Serves 4-6

1 red cabbage

8 slices bacon or pancetta

8 slices white bread, preferably baguette or country bread

½ cup walnut halves

1 clove garlic, peeled, cut in half

2 tablespoons red wine vinegar or fresh lemon juice

salt and freshly ground pepper

Cut the cabbage in half through the root end. Cut out the core from each half. Turn the halves cut side down and slice crosswise into 1/8-inch pieces.

Lay the bacon out flat on a rack and bake or grill until crisp. When cool enough to handle, cut into 1-inch lengths. Keep warm.

Heat the oven to 350°F.

Bake the bread slices and walnuts on a sheet pan for 10 minutes. When the bread is cool enough to handle, rub the croutons warm and let the walnuts cool.

Put the cabbage in a bowl. Add the vinegar or lemon juice and the salt and pepper and toss the cabbage thoroughly.

Heat the duck fat in a pan and put the cabbage in it. Toss quickly but thoroughly for 30 seconds. Add the bacon and walnuts and toss again for 1 minute.

Serve immediately on warm plates. Put the cheese in the center of the cabbage, sprinkle with parsley, and put the croutons on the plates.

Barbecue Sauce

In Berkeley, California, there is a barbecue place called Everett and Jones’ barbecue, which makes a mouth-watering sauce. When I was chef at Big Sur’s Ventana, I had to produce a barbecue, but was four hours from the nearest good sauce. It was a slow reservations winter, so I had a lot of time to think about how that secret sauce was made. Apple butter came to mind as a possible ingredient, mainly because of the similarity of color and texture. In Ventana’s kitchen storeroom were shelves and shelves of cheap canned fruits I had inherited. So, one day I started, with Willie Bishop, my old friend and kitchen assistant from Chez Panisse, to throw everything unwanted in a huge pot, including canned catsup and strange bottled sauces. We cooked it for hours, stirring occasionally, and with the help from a little liquid smoke, we produced an honorable version of Everett and Jones’ original.

Years later at our Santa Fe bar & Grill in Berkeley, master grill chef Steven Vranian rose to the challenge and worked on the recipe again. If you like it hot, use smoked chipotle chilies—they are wondrous.

10 tomatoes, coarsely chopped

8 onions, coarsely chopped

3 heads garlic, chopped

4 to 5 fresh Serrano chilies, stemmed, chopped

1p dry red wine

1 cup vinegar

½ cup oil

½ cup Worcestershire sauce

6 ounces ancho chili puree

½ cup brown sugar

¼ cup ancho chili powder

¼ cup cumin powder

2 tbs dry mustard

1 tbs salt

Heat oven to 350°F.

Put all the ingredients in a thick-bottomed pot and cover. Bake 2 ½ hours, stirring frequently to avoid burning. Puree in a food processor and then pass through a sieve.

Some Stuffings Cooked Outside the Bird

It was an adventure when I was a child to take over the stuffing of the turkey, but later I realized that I didn’t like wet stuffing so would finish it on a shallow pan in the oven so I could have part of it crisp.

And use plenty of rendered duck fat, some turkey stock, butter, olive oil, bacon, and ham fat and so on toe give the stuffing its customary richness. Or not and use less fats.

Mix the ingredients and so a test in a hot oven to see if you’ve got it right.

Brioche and foie gras: this one is cubes of half stale brioche seasoned and herbed and baked half way, the cubed foie gras added, mixed in, and finished baking just until the foie is heated all the way through.

Corn bread and andouille sausage: cooked cornbread with coarsely chopped fresh andouille. Baked until the sausage had ‘melted’ into the bread.

Oyster and white bread: cubed and crustless white sour dough bread, lots of parsley and onion and butter as well as the oyster and their liquor.

Chestnut: cubed cornbread or cubed and crustless white sour dough bread with skinned roasted chestnuts, one third of them pureed with butter and then lots of fresh sage and black pepper

The Next Day’s Mayos for Sandwiches

Creole Ravigote with Blue Plate, Duke’s, or Hellman’s mayonnaise, chopped capers, cornichons Creole mustard, creamed horseradish, lemon juice, chopped tarragon, parsley and chives, all with a generous splash of hot sauce like Tabasco.

Montpelier like the Ravigote wihtout the Creole heat, with added greenery like watercress and chervil, plus a few anchovy filets and a minced shallot or two.

Ancho Chili Puree

Ancho chilies are dried, ripened Poblano (“Pasilla” in California) chilies. They are mild, with a full and complex range of flavors, allowing the taste of chilies without the pain that a lot of them bring on. This puree has an almost infinite range of uses, especially for flavoring sauces. Add it to sour cream, butter sauces, vinaigrettes, compound butters, the hollandaise family, fish stocks and veloutés, - well, the list is almost endless. I have even put some in lime juice to pour over mangoes, white peaches and nectarines.

From the first days of the Santa Fe Bar & Grill in 1981, this puree was a mainstay in sauces. Make a lot for it will keep in a sealed jar in the refrigerator up to two weeks. It is also an excellent marinade for grilled fish, meats, and poultry.

I do not usually like using raw onion in anything that is going to stay around for more than an hour, let alone a week, but this fabulous puree improves with age.

Makes 1 cup

10 dried ancho chilies

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

1 small red onion, peeled, stemmed, quartered

2 cloves garlic, peeled

¼ cup apple or wine vinegar

1 teaspoon dried oregano leaves

½ cup olive or good quality peanut oil

Salt

Put the chilies in a bowl and add water to cover. Weight them with a plate so they are all submerged and let them soften overnight.

The next day, remove and discard the stems and seeds. Puree the flesh with the lime juice, onion, garlic, vinegar, and oregano in a food processor. Push the puree through a fine-mesh sieve or food mill into a bowl. Whisk in the oil.

Season to taste with salt.

Ancho Chili Creamed Mayonnaise

Mix 2-4 tablespoons the ancho puree with ½ cup of mayonnaise and ½ cup of sour cream.

INSTEAD OF PIE

Very often, dessert can be simply a glass of Sauternes, of sweet Riesling, of port, of Madeira, of Eiswein, of Tokay or Muscat, or of Angelica. During one luncheon with the Marquis de Lur Saluces at Chateau d’Yquem, we drank sweet wines throughout the meal. Even though Sauternes with crayfish sauce is very special indeed, the wine is best drunk with something sweet. If you are spending the holiday in warm climate, ice a bottle of Muscat or Sauternes, and sit outside with large napkins eating mangoes right off the pit as you drink deeply of the cool, sweet wine. That tropical pleasure will seem so good it should be forbidden.

In a colder climate I would hate to give up a great mince pie, but if I had to, I would have a buffet of preserved fruits, cheeses, and chocolate truffles.

