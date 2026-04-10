ALICE, ACACIA CREAM, AND I AT CHEZ PANISSE
Photos of Alice and I, Venice, 40th Anniversary of Panisse, Sydney childhood first cooking, recipes for various custards, including one hallucinogenic one.
This week I learned that Alice Waters is no longer going into Chez Panisse. Health problems the source said. Alice was born this month in 1944 and I a year earlier. I could not run a restaurant now, but I am nostalgic about Panisse and what Alice and I accomplished there.
Let alone the fabulous times, some of the time, we had.
I remember also a few days at Lake Como’s Villa d’Este and then in Venice where we sat on the Gritti Palace Grand Canal terrace, a bottle of Krug in a bucket, and the full moon covering us in soft romantic light.
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